Olympia’s Ice-Skating Rink, Oly on Ice, Welcomes Their Fourth Season With a Full Schedule of Community Events and Live Performances

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Grinch Hijacks Washington Polar Express Christmas Train
Every Christmas season kids in Washington get excited to ride the official Polar Express Christmas Train located in Chehalis. This year will be different because the Grinch had his own ideas. Is the Polar Express Christmas Train closed this year?. Is the Polar Express Christmas Train Different This Year?. The...
travelawaits.com
You Don’t Need To Travel To Europe To Enjoy This Authentic Christmas Market
Do you wish the European Christmas markets weren’t so far away? Well, you aren’t the only one. One of the favorite activities for military spouses stationed in Europe is attending the annual Christmas markets. Military spouses’ clubs have long held holiday bazaars as fundraisers for their clubs’ scholarship and grant programs.
The Suburban Times
Second utility box wrapped in Puyallup
City of Puyallup announcement. The second new artwork wrap is by Rebecca Morgan and is located on the corner of Meridian and 31st Ave SE. The artwork displays beautifully detailed daffodils with Mt Rainier in the background. A nod to Puyallup’s heritage. FMI mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
The Suburban Times
Chicken Fried Steak – Pine Cone Café Review
In February of 2020 I stopped in and had breakfast at the Pine Cone Café in University Place. The food was excellent and I had the best Chicken Fried Steak I’ve ever had. Little did I know that they would soon be closing. I was heart broken when they did close their doors. I thought about it and then asked myself, “Now, where am I going to get my hashbrowns burnt, burnt, burnt?” Burs in Lakewood delivers the burnt, burnt, burnt, but you have to ask for it to be deep fried. I don’t care how anyone prepares the burnt, burnt, burnt as long as they deliver.
Chronicle
In Focus: Scorched Historic Winlock Building Following Tuesday Night Blaze
Photographs of the Haunted Hostel building in downtown Winlock captured Friday morning show the scale of the destruction of a Tuesday night fire that destroyed the structure. The City of Winlock is currently working to get the proper approval to have the remaining structure torn down. Check out The Chronicle next week for an update. Here's our most recent coverage of the blaze: https://www.chronline.com/stories/officials-detail-harrowing-response-to-winlock-blaze-remaining-structure-to-be-demolished,303414.
thurstontalk.com
Turtleman Used Bookstore in Olympia Opens
On Capitol Way, about a half-mile southeast of the Washington State Capitol Building, are two folding signs. One reads, “Used Books – Open,” with an arrow between “books” and “open.” The other says, “Turtleman Used Books Open.” The signs point to a small complex set back from the road where Turtleman’s, a used bookstore in Olympia, just opened. Owner Murlin Varner says the signs are doing exactly what is needed. “I get people [who] come in and say, ‘I’ve seen your signs for weeks, I thought I’d have to stop and look.’”
thewatchdogonline.com
Tips for Handling the Upcoming Winter Months
After the driest summer on record, with only 0.5 inches of rain falling between June 21 and Sept. 21, Seattle saw its first storm in months. Oct. 21 brought 0.31 inches of rain that increased to a high of 0.85 inches on Oct. 31. Storms bring heavy rains, winds and...
thejoltnews.com
Public shows up to comment on Talauna Reed’s appointment to Olympia School Board
Several people registered and attended in person to comment at Olympia School District’s (OSD) board meeting last night; most spoke about the board's decision to appoint Talauna Reed’s appointment to the board. Olympia School Board President Maria Flores presided over the meeting, saying that the time limit would...
secretseattle.co
These Seattle Train Routes Were Named Two Of The Most Scenic Winter Rides In The US
Looking to take a relaxing getaway this winter? Travel + Leisure just compiled a ranking of the most scenic winter train routes in the US, and not one but two Seattle train routes made the list. Both routes depart from Seattle but each offers something uniquely special. Read on for...
q13fox.com
Hundreds attend emotional funeral at Climate Pledge Arena for beloved Seattle business owner
SEATTLE - Loss, love and a life of service: Thursday was the emotional tribute for beloved Seattle business owner and community leader, D’Vonne Pickett Jr. Family, friends and elected officials were among the hundreds of people gathered at Climate Pledge Arena for his memorial service. Through song, prayer and...
KUOW
Frigid temps to chill Western Washington this week
Cold weather shelters are extending hours, and more are popping up, as frigid weather moves into the Northwest this week. The Seattle area can expect high temps in the 40s, and low temps dipping into the low 30s, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service. It will be even colder in areas like Olympia or Puyallup.
'We can't afford to lose our homes': Thurston County residents concerned over proposed airport site
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Dawn Sonntag found her dream home in rural Thurston County in 2019. “Moving here was a decades-long goal,” said Sonntag. She's a composer who wanted to live in a peaceful place where she could write music. “Most of the time I spend a lot of...
13 Best Places on the West Coast for Couples To Live on Only a Social Security Check
As of March, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,618.29 for an individual, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Doubling up for a couple, that's $3,236.58. Retirement...
myedmondsnews.com
Woman taken to hospital for evaluation after smoke fills Edmonds condo unit
South County Fire responded to a report of smoke inside The Woods condominiums in the 21000 block of 76th Avenue West Thursday morning. A woman inside the affected unit was transported a hospital for evaluation. “This was smoldering combustible materials that filled the apartment with smoke,” South County Fire spokesperson...
A new Sea-Tac-sized airport is needed. No one wants it, but ‘handwriting is on the wall’
“But it’s not just your backyard. It’s your whole yard. And your house. My livelihood, yeah, it would cease to exist.”
lynnwoodtoday.com
Clean air agency will pay you to lose your wood-burning stove
Qualifying Puget Sound residents can receive from $350-$2,000 to recycle their wood-burning device and upgrade to cleaner, more efficient home heating source, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says. For a limited time, residents of King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties can receive $350 for recycling their old, polluting wood...
KXRO.com
Fire burns Hoquiam home
A fire took a Hoquiam home in the 2900 block of Sumner Avenue. Traffic was diverted off Sumner as crews from Aberdeen and Hoquiam knocked down the blaze. Smoke filled the sky and was sent west by the wind. While KXRO was in scene there was no response to the neighboring homes.
Chronicle
Thurston County Conservation District Voices Opposition to Proposed Airport
In a Nov. 9 news release, the Thurston County Conservation District Board of Supervisors voiced its opposition to the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission’s proposed airport in the county. On Oct. 25, the board of supervisors wrote a letter detailing three specific reasons they opposed the airport proposal. The first...
Chronicle
Gluesenkamp Perez Strikes Confident Tone as Kent Pulls Closer in 3rd District
As Republican Joe Kent cut the lead of Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez to below 6,000 votes in the latest ballot count Thursday, the campaign for the Skamania County candidate for the 3rd Congressional District struck a confident tone. “As expected the margin in this race has tightened, but we remain...
Road rage incidents rising across western Washington
WASHINGTON, USA — Road rage incidents have been increasing in Western Washington over the past few years. On Friday, a nine-year-old boy was shot in Renton and less than a month ago, a 24-year-old woman was shot and killed in a road rage incident in Skykomish. Law enforcement officials...
Comments / 0