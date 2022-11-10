Read full article on original website
Franklin police investigate ‘suspicious death’ of woman, man arrested for gun possession
FRANKLIN, Ind. — What was originally called in as a suicide is now being called a “suspicious” death by police in Franklin. The man who let police inside the home where the body was found has been arrested. The Franklin Police Dept. confirmed that around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, a dead woman was found at a […]
Franklin man with domestic violence history arrested after girlfriend’s ‘suspicious’ death
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Police in Franklin arrested 49-year-old Johnathan Baker for a probation violation and handgun possession after they found his girlfriend dead inside her home. Police and family identified the woman as 47-year-old Jennifer Lewis. Investigators say they were initially called to the home on Woodfield Boulevard at 1:46 a.m. Saturday for an attempted […]
WANE-TV
Police chase vehicle through 3 counties, suspects arrested
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WANE) — Two New Albany residents were arrested Saturday after fleeing police and continuing a pursuit through Jackson, Scott and Clark counties. The investigation began just before 3 p.m. when the Seymour Police Department responded to an attempted theft call from Home Depot. According to a release from ISP, the suspects, later identified as Chance Money and Jessica Holliday, fled the Home Depot parking lot in a U-Haul box truck once officers arrived at the scene. Seymour Police officers tried to stop the vehicle before it merged onto I-65 Southbound but were unsuccessful. Soon after, Indiana State Troopers and other local law enforcement joined the pursuit.
Woman found dead in Franklin home, investigation underway
FRANKLIN, Indiana — An investigation has been opened into a death at a Franklin home that police have deemed "suspicious." Officers received a call at around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning about a suicide attempt at a home in the 2700 block of Woodfield Boulevard. The home is in the Branigin Creek subdivision, which is located right off South U.S. Highway 31.
$6K reward offered for info about man believed to connected with suspected west side arson
INDIANAPOLIS — Fire officials are offering a reward of up to $6,000 for information on a suspected arson from October. The Wayne Township Fire Department and the Indiana Arson & Crime Association are investigating a fire at the Center Point Apartment Homes at 6710 Hollow Run Drive. Investigators say the October 14 fire is suspected […]
wamwamfm.com
One Arrest Made for Vehicle Break-Ins on Washington’s East Side
One arrest has been made following a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts on the east side of Washington. While on foot patrol, officers tracked 24-year-old Jeffrey J. Powell of Brownstown, who was lying in the grass on Grand Avenue and NE 15th between a residence and a garage. Officers found a number of items by Powell that had been removed from the garage. Police say that while one arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing. Police remind residents to always lock their vehicles. Powell faces charges of burglary and theft.
korncountry.com
Seymour police arrest two for burglary, false information
SEYMOUR, Ind. – The Seymour Police Department (SPD) took two women into custody after they allegedly stole a trailer and provided false information to law enforcement. On August 18, officers responded to Main Trailer Sales, at 905 S. Commerce Dr. in Seymour, in reference to a stolen trailer, per SPD’s Lt. C.J. Foster. During the initial investigation, two women, identified as Candace Miller and Robin Pondiestrazanski, told police that they had tracked two people who stole a computer from them to the Commerce Drive location but they had fled.
cbs4indy.com
Off-duty Indy firefighter sentenced after attacking 69-year-old man, may return to active duty
INDIANAPOLIS — An off-duty Indianapolis firefighter has been sentenced for attacking a former state lawmaker after a Colts game last year. Thomas Gatto was charged with felony battery resulting in moderate injury and criminal recklessness after he shoved former Indiana state representative Pat Kiely to the ground near the Indiana Statehouse in September of 2021.
IMPD's North District recovers over 300 stolen guns
INDIANAPOLIS — One IMPD district is seeing an uptick in stolen guns. "People will walk by, look into a vehicle and if they see it, they'll go get it," said IMPD North District Cmdr. Michael Wolley. Wolley said more guns are being stolen from vehicles - 329, to be...
korncountry.com
Seymour man arrested for child molesting
SEYMOUR, Ind. – The Seymour Police Department (SPD) arrested a 19-year-old Jackson County man after law enforcement alleges he had sex with a 12-year-old girl. Officers began the investigation on November 5, as the incident was reported to the Indiana Department of Child Services, according to SPD’s Lt. C.J. Foster.
cbs4indy.com
Police arrest 2 suspected in series of robberies targeting Indianapolis pharmacies, Family Dollar stores
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested two people suspected of carrying out several robberies around the Indianapolis area in October and November. According to IMPD, 38-year-old Howard Jones Jr. and 37-year-old Ashley Bell were taken into custody on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, following a robbery at a Family Dollar store. The investigation also involved the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force Unit.
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after police find meth in her purse
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on Saturday, November 5th after a traffic stop for failing to wear her seatbelt and failing to use her turn signal. The female driver 29-year-old Kia Cox was stopped near 18th and J street. Cox was nervous and would avoid eye contact...
‘We couldn’t believe it,’ Local club floored by theft of 500 lb. grill
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As members of the German Oberlander Club of Terre Haute gathered for their meeting on Thursday, there was a notable absence. A costly, 500-pound absence. The group discovered their industrial charcoal grill had been stolen off of their premises– a shocking discovery, according to Brad Cress, the group’s vice president. “We […]
Fatal crash north of Jasper claims Owensboro man’s life
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WEHT) — One person is dead after a Saturday morning accident around an hour north of Jasper. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he got over into the left lane to pass another vehicle. Police say the driver, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, […]
wamwamfm.com
Teen checked into hospital following shooting at northeast side gas station
A 17-year-old was checked into a hospital early Thursday after being shot, possibly at a gas station on the city's northeast side.
cbs4indy.com
Multi-vehicle crash kills at least 1
INDIANAPOLIS – A multi-vehicle crash on I-465 left at least one person dead early Sunday on the southwest side, police said. According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened around 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-465 near Mann Road on the southwest side of Indianapolis. Police said...
wbiw.com
Social media helps identify Walmart thief
BEDFORD – A Unionville woman was arrested on a theft charge when Bedford Police officers were requested to Walmart after a female was caught switching UPC codes on items. According to a probable cause affidavit on July 18, 2022, officers were called to Walmart to report a theft. On...
wbiw.com
Expired license plates leads to the discovery of meth and cocaine
VIGO CO – At approximately 4:55 p.m., on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, Trooper Gerald Stump was patrolling near 2nd Avenue and North 24th, when he stopped a vehicle for an expired license plate. The driver was identified as Thomas Boatman, 51, of Clinton. Suspicious activity was detected, and a...
wbiw.com
Bloomington man perishes after fire at Bloomington assisted living complex
BLOOMINGTON — One person has died after a fire broke out in an assisted living complex in Bloomington just after midnight on Friday. Just after midnight, a 911 caller reported a fire at Evergreen Village in the 3600 block of South Heirloom Drive, south of Sare Road. Some residents of the three-story apartment building were evacuated due to dense smoke coming from the second floor.
