NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WANE) — Two New Albany residents were arrested Saturday after fleeing police and continuing a pursuit through Jackson, Scott and Clark counties. The investigation began just before 3 p.m. when the Seymour Police Department responded to an attempted theft call from Home Depot. According to a release from ISP, the suspects, later identified as Chance Money and Jessica Holliday, fled the Home Depot parking lot in a U-Haul box truck once officers arrived at the scene. Seymour Police officers tried to stop the vehicle before it merged onto I-65 Southbound but were unsuccessful. Soon after, Indiana State Troopers and other local law enforcement joined the pursuit.

NEW ALBANY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO