ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Reaction to latest Milwaukee Bucks’ trade rumors involving Grayson Allen

Despite a scorching hot 10-2 start, the Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly already looking for ways to improve their roster. According to Yahoo! Sports’ Jake Fischer, “Milwaukee has called numerous teams about Grayson Allen’s trade prospects.” Fischer also reaffirmed Milwaukee’s interest in Jae Crowder, a player the team has been interested in for quite some time now. Fischer’s latest reporting that Milwaukee has reached out to numerous teams regarding an Allen trade is interesting.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Max Strus comes up huge for Miami Heat among trade rumor noise

The Miami Heat could certainly use some more depth in their lineup. With the news that Omer Yurtseven will be out much longer than expected, along with Victor Oladipo’s continued absence, the Miami Heat are challenged for bodies, in general, and nonetheless with them still trying to figure out who they are.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

The Chicago Bears should use this offensive line combo to stay competitive

Dating back to earlier this offseason, one of the Chicago Bears’ biggest weaknesses has been up front with their offensive line. As the offseason lingered on, fans grew frustrated with the lack of moves made in this area by first-year general manager Ryan Poles. Now, the offense is finally on a roll thanks to Luke Getsy and Justin Fields, but protection is still an issue.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

295K+
Followers
566K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy