Georgia State

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Important Visit This Weekend

2023 five-star prospect Arch Manning hasn't finished making all of his visits yet despite committing to play at Texas. So which marquee matchup will the Manning scion be visiting this weekend?. According to On3 Sports, Manning will be in Austin for the Longhorns' big game against the undefeated TCU Horned...
Kirk Herbstreit reveals reason for Alabama struggles

It’s safe to say that the Alabama Crimson Tide have not looked quite as dominant this season as they have in past years as they’re on pace to miss the College Football Playoff for just the second time ever after losing games to the Tennessee Volunteers and the LSU Tigers.
Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game

Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
Paul Finebaum reveals how final CFP spot could be between Tennessee, USC

Paul Finebaum believes the final spot in the College Football Playoff could come down to the USC Trojans or the Tennessee Volunteers. With the Georgia Bulldogs, TCU Horned Frogs and either the Ohio State Buckeyes or Michigan Wolverines controlling their own destiny, that leaves one spot for another squad to get in. According to Finebaum, the Trojans and the Volunteers will be compared for that fourth ticket to the dance.
USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 11

What will the 2022 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially look like after Week 11? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings. Coaches Top 25 Poll, College Football Rankings Prediction: Week 11. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. This is NOT the actual 2022 Week...
Breaking down six possible College Football Playoff scenarios

Let's run College Football Playoff scenarios. That's truly my favorite aspect of the Allstate Playoff Predictor. As we sit around and wonder who gets in if X, Y and Z all happen, the Predictor has the answers. Or, at least a probabilistic forecast. While the committee provides weekly rankings that...
What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Nebraska, 34-3

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Somehow, a game in which Michigan football won in dominating fashion was quite ho-hum, a relatively boring affair. Yet, the Wolverines won big, having beaten Nebraska, 34-3. Again, Blake Corum shined, and again, the pass game wasn’t firing on all cylinders. But the defense held the Huskers to three points, including none in the second half. The Wolverines have given up three second-half points cumulatively over the past five games, dating to Week 6 at Indiana.
ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Another big-time college football weekend is in the books. Saturday featured some pretty notable results across the country, with Georgia continuing to look dominant, Ohio State and Michigan playing like they're on a collision course for two weeks from now, TCU holding on against Texas and more. Following the latest...
Paul Finebaum Names Worst Coaching Job In College Football

It hasn't been a good season for Texas A&M. In fact, that would be an understatement. The Aggies are 3-7 overall and won't be eligible for a bowl game. This comes after they were a popular pick to win the SEC and make the College Football Playoff. Paul Finebaum, who's...
College Football Playoff rankings 2022: Projected Week 12 Top 25 after Washington upsets Oregon, Alabama survives Ole Miss, UCLA falls

The College Football Playoff rankings shouldn’t be shaken up in the Top 4 but the rest of the CFP rankings could see chaos after a wild Week 11. Nothing could’ve matched the chaos that was last week with Alabama and Tennessee both going down to shake up the College Football Playoff rankings. But Week 11 tried its best with some terrific games that went down to the wire along with some key upsets.
