The Oregonian

Oregon elects youngest-ever state senator, Wlnsvey Campos

Oregon elected its youngest-ever state senator Tuesday when voters elevated state Rep. Wlnsvey Campos, D-Aloha, to represent Senate District 18. And this is the second time Campos has achieved a political milestone related to age. She was elected Oregon’s youngest female state legislator in 2020 at age 24. Now, two...
The Associated Press

Republican candidate for Oregon governor Drazan concedes

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican candidate for Oregon governor Christine Drazan conceded on Friday that she lost the race to Democrat Tina Kotek. Drazan said the math shows that, even with ballots remaining to be counted, she cannot win. She pointed out that Kotek has won less than 50% of the vote, with unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson taking a share.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: The cost of free political speech

Oregon’s three-way governor’s race alone blew $64.8 million. (“Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor’s race, fending off strongest Republican bid in a decade,” Nov. 9) State and federal elections devoured $16.7 billion. Yet not a single square foot of affordable housing has been added, no energy saving project completed, no food security gained, no war halted, no climate disaster averted.
WWEEK

Three Oregon Sheriffs Say They Will Not Enforce Measure 114

Sheriffs in at least three rural Oregon counties say they will not enforce Measure 114, the gun control law that appears to have been narrowly approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Their pledge comes even after the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association told state officials this summer that it expected its members to uphold any law created by popular vote.
Oregon City News

Mark Meek eeks out a victory for Oregon Senate seat

Challenger unseats Republican incumbent Bill Kennemer in a district that's looking much more Democratic.Republican incumbent Bill Kennemer was hopeful that the early returns in the battle for Senate District 20 indicating nearly a dead heat between him and Democrat Mark Meek would swing in his direction as more mail-in votes were counted in the Nov. 8 election. Kennemer's wish would not come true after five straight days of ballot counting in the dramatically redrawn Oregon Senate district in Clackamas County. Covering the majority of Gladstone, Oregon City, Happy Valley, Mulino and other cities, SD20 has been considered a battleground district...
The Oregonian

Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer wins Oregon’s 5th District seat in Congress, flipping longtime Democratic seat red

Republicans have flipped Oregon’s pivotal 5th District seat in Congress, with Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer defeating Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner in a race flooded with out-of-state GOP spending. That means Republicans will at least double their number of Oregon’s seats in the U.S. House, with Chavez-DeRemer, the former mayor of Happy...
kmvt

11 of 15 Eastern Oregon Counties Have Already Voted for a “Greater” Idaho

OREGON (KMVT/KSVT) —The Greater Idaho movement continued its winning streak in eastern Oregon for the fifth election cycle in a row by winning elections in Morrow County, where the town of Boardman is located, and Wheeler County. The movement aims to convince state legislatures to move the Oregon/Idaho border to make conservative counties of Oregon into counties of Idaho, which is a red state.As of this morning, the state website shows Greater Idaho measures passing in Morrow County with 60% of the vote, and in Wheeler County with 58% of the vote. May election results in all three counties that voted on the issue improved by four percentage points after election night due to the slow counting in Oregon elections and the tendency of proponents to vote on election day, according to greateridaho.org, the movement’s website.
The Associated Press

Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor's race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first openly lesbian elected governors in the United States. “It is an absolute honor,” Kotek said. “I can tell you that being who I am is important to Oregonians across the state. Lots of young people have come up to me and said thank you for running and thank you for being who you are.” The former longtime speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives had faced a stiff challenge from Republican Christine Drazan, who is also an ex-legislator.
KDRV

Your Voice, Your Vote: No reports of Oregon election fraud, "Zero"

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Secretary of State is thanking the state's voters for their ballots today, while noting that ballots are getting counted for all votes, with some races "too close to call." Oregon Secretary of State (OSOS) Shemia Fagan reminded voters before Tuesday's general election that a new Oregon...
thatoregonlife.com

Sheriffs in Oregon Defy New Controversial Gun Control Measure

Before Measure 114 was even officially passed, multiple sheriffs in Oregon vowed they will not enforce the new measure regarding gun magazine capacities, which will ban the sale of magazines holding more than 10 rounds. Gun rights advocates are quickly ready to fight back and block the measure, arguing it violates their Second Amendment right to bear arms.
The Oregonian

Need for housing exceeds all boundaries: Steve Duin column

When Tina Kotek first campaigned for a statewide emergency declaration to deal with Oregon’s homeless crisis, she pitched zoning changes, navigation centers, $100 million for shelter expansion, and, of course, a new commission. “I think we just have to step up and do something more dramatic,” Kotek said, having...
