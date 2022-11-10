A new Dunkin’ Donuts is coming to this part of Fort Worth

Fans of Dunkin’ Donuts coffee drinks and assorted donuts are in luck. Fort Worth will soon have a new Dunkin’.

A new location at 8501 South Freeway was proposed on Tuesday according to a commercial new building permit. The 3,900-square-foot restaurant will also feature a drive-thru. The location just off Interstate 35W will replace a former Burger King and sit adjacent to a Popeyes, Starbucks and McDonald’s.

The new restaurant joins at least five other Dunkin’ locations in Fort Worth. This is the latest Fort Worth expansion for the national chain after the coffee company opened its North Beach Street location with drive-thru back in March.

The chain has been highlighting its coffee-first focus since 2018 when it officially dropped “Donuts” from its name. Since then, the company has tested out other non-donut breakfast items like sandwiches and has purchased new brewing equipment and espresso machines.

Dunkin’ was acquired in 2020 by Inspire Brands , which owns Sonic, Jimmy John’s, Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings and other restaurants.