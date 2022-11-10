ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

A new Dunkin’ Donuts is coming to this part of Fort Worth

By Jenny Rudolph
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OX3rh_0j6FmI5600

Fans of Dunkin’ Donuts coffee drinks and assorted donuts are in luck. Fort Worth will soon have a new Dunkin’.

A new location at 8501 South Freeway was proposed on Tuesday according to a commercial new building permit. The 3,900-square-foot restaurant will also feature a drive-thru. The location just off Interstate 35W will replace a former Burger King and sit adjacent to a Popeyes, Starbucks and McDonald’s.

The new restaurant joins at least five other Dunkin’ locations in Fort Worth. This is the latest Fort Worth expansion for the national chain after the coffee company opened its North Beach Street location with drive-thru back in March.

The chain has been highlighting its coffee-first focus since 2018 when it officially dropped “Donuts” from its name. Since then, the company has tested out other non-donut breakfast items like sandwiches and has purchased new brewing equipment and espresso machines.

Dunkin’ was acquired in 2020 by Inspire Brands , which owns Sonic, Jimmy John’s, Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings and other restaurants.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CandysDirt

Fort Worth Realtor Serves Country, Now Serves Clients

David Allen spent more than a decade making his fellow Americans feel safe through his military service. Now, he’s working to put people into homes where they can feel safe and comfortable. Allen flew the F/A-18 Super Hornet, had two carrier deployments onboard the USS Enterprise and USS Teddy...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexaminer.com

North Texas Food Bank and Tom Thumb/Albertson’s hosts Thanksgiving drive-through food distribution event at UNT Dallas

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), along with the University of North Texas at Dallas and Tom Thumb / Albertsons, will provide nourishing food to community members in need through a public event on Saturday, Nov. 12. The public holiday food distribution will take place at the UNT Dallas Campus located at 7300 University Hills Blvd. in Southern Dallas from 9 a.m. to noon. Each family will receive approximately 60 pounds of fresh groceries at the mobile food distribution, including a Thanksgiving turkey for the first 250 families, thanks to Tom Thumb/Albertsons.
DALLAS, TX
getnews.info

The Exquisite DWI Firm in Fort Worth, TX

Sparks Law Firm is an unrivaled firm in Fort Worth catering to the region’s legal needs of DWI offenders. The highly experienced attorneys noted they help their clients to fight the DWI charges and also get the DUI charge expunged from their records. In a recent update, Sparks Law Firm shared the top qualities that make the firm stand out as the best in the Texas region.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Veterinary Emergency Group offers 24/7 care to pets in Fort Worth

Veterinary Emergency Group offers 24/7 emergency care, diagnostics, digital X-ray, surgery and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Veterinary Emergency Group relocated Nov. 2 to 9001 Tehama Ridge Parkway, Fort Worth, according to a company representative. The clinic was previously located at 9101 N. Freeway, Fort Worth. Veterinary Emergency Group offers 24/7 emergency care to pets. The clinic also offers in-house diagnostics, digital X-ray, surgery, ultrasound, treatment for diseases and more, according to its website. 817-928-5995. https://veterinaryemergencygroup.com/locations/fort-worth-tx.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect at-large

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead. A member of the victim’s family called 911 late Friday night to report the shooting. Officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle near East Lancaster Avenue, south of Interstate 30 in...
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

Veteran Seafood Stalwart Lefty’s Is a Lobster Lover’s Paradise

Editor's Note: A couple of weeks ago I got a message from a reader who had read an article about Lexy's in anticipation of dinner there the next night. Turns out the reader was not going to the swank new spot in Trinity Groves with a Moët vending machine. Rather, L-E-F-T-Y-'S, the lobster house in Addison. Never having heard of Lefty's, I asked for a report back. They loved it. And so we set out to check it out ourselves seeing as it's been around for decades and we have nary an article about it. Here's Nick Reynold's dispatch:
ADDISON, TX
WFAA

What is Dallas Executive Airport?

DALLAS — Residents gathered at Dallas Executive Airport Saturday afternoon for the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas Air Show where two planes collided into each other in mid-air. Dallas Executive Airport acts a reliever airport for Dallas Love Field, meaning they provide additional space when Love Field is...
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
16K+
Followers
513
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy