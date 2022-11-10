ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenbush, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Structure fire in Troy

A structure fire has been reported on 4th and State in Troy. The fire has reportedly gone through the roof of the four-story building.
TROY, NY
Troy Record

Saratoga County History Center hosts Saratoga Chips and Beer Festival

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — The Brookside Museum, recently rebranded as the Saratoga County History Center, hosted a Saratoga Chips and Beer Festival on Saturday afternoon. The event served as a fundraiser for the museum to support continued operation. The festival was sponsored by DeCrescente Distributing Company, who provided all...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
PhillyBite

Who Has the Best Pizza in Vermont?

Hazel is a neighborhood cafe that serves unique, delicious food. Hazel offers BBQ pizza, ribs, poutine, and key lime pie located near the Southern Vermont Children's Discovery Center. Hazel also offers a full bar with an extensive wine list. The atmosphere is casual, and the service is excellent.The food is top-notch, with in-house smoked barbecue and stellar wings and ribs. There's also an extensive drink menu, which features a variety of local brews and wines. The staff is friendly and helpful, and the atmosphere is laid-back, making Hazel the perfect place to catch up with friends.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WNYT

Saratoga Springs chiropractor focuses on patient-centered care

A chiropractor in Saratoga Springs is focusing on patient-centered care. Did you know that 35 million Americans see a chiropractor annually?. One Saratoga chiropractor is looking to help residents relieve pain through chiropractic care. Dr. Andrew Sorensen recently opened Spring Back Chiropractic in downtown Saratoga Springs. He focuses on patient-centered...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Shots fired in Troy

Shots were fired on 102nd by 5th Avenue in Troy on November 11. Troy police are not aware of any victims yet, and no suspects are in custody.
TROY, NY
iBerkshires.com

County Chefs Plan Two Benefits for Nick Moulton of Mezze

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — County chefs have banded together to support one of their own during a medical emergency. On Sunday, there will be two benefit events for Mezze Bistro and Bar's Nick Moulton, who learned that he has a cancerous brain tumor after suffering a grand mal seizure in late August.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
WNYT

Michelle Riggi hosting estate sale

As we reported recently, the famed Palazzo Riggi in Saratoga Springs is being sold and now we’re learning the owner of the mansion is also selling her dresses. Philanthropist Michelle Riggi is moving out. But, before she goes, she’s trying to sell all two hundred and twenty of her...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Albany Fire Department mourns firefighter Edward J. Verhoff

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany Fire Department mourns the loss of one of its own on Saturday. Chief Joseph Gregory reports the death of Firefighter Edward J. Verhoff on November 12, 2022 while off duty. Verhoff was a 16-year member of the Albany Fire Department, having been appointed...
ALBANY, NY

