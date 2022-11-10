Read full article on original website
Local veterans honored in Green Island
Local veterans were honored on Thursday by Green Island Union Free School District students.
The Upside: Schoharie High teen wins bricklayer competition
A Schoharie High School senior earned the title of "Fastest Brick Layer" at Capital Region BOCES.
Unity House kicking off annual holiday program
The Unity House will be kicking off its annual Children's Holiday Program on Monday.
The McKrells to perform at Hudson Valley Community College
The McKrells will be performing at the Bulmer Telecommunications Center Auditorium at the Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) campus on Thursday, November 17 at noon.
UAlbany to offer new scholarships to Dreamers
The University at Albany (UAlbany) has partnered with TheDream.US to offer immigrant youth in New York access to major new scholarships.
Structure fire in Troy
A structure fire has been reported on 4th and State in Troy. The fire has reportedly gone through the roof of the four-story building.
NEWS10 ABC
Lake George, Warrensburg, North Warren wins Class C Section 2 title game over Schuylerville
Schenectady to have second annual ‘ILLUMINOCITY’ competition
The City of Schenectady and the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation have announced the second annual lighting experience and promotion, ILLUMINOCITY.
Troy Record
Saratoga County History Center hosts Saratoga Chips and Beer Festival
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — The Brookside Museum, recently rebranded as the Saratoga County History Center, hosted a Saratoga Chips and Beer Festival on Saturday afternoon. The event served as a fundraiser for the museum to support continued operation. The festival was sponsored by DeCrescente Distributing Company, who provided all...
Where to get a meal for under $10 in the Capital Region
Do you ever want to go out to eat but don’t want to spend too much money? Whether you're looking for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you have a few options that won't break the bank.
PhillyBite
Who Has the Best Pizza in Vermont?
Hazel is a neighborhood cafe that serves unique, delicious food. Hazel offers BBQ pizza, ribs, poutine, and key lime pie located near the Southern Vermont Children's Discovery Center. Hazel also offers a full bar with an extensive wine list. The atmosphere is casual, and the service is excellent.The food is top-notch, with in-house smoked barbecue and stellar wings and ribs. There's also an extensive drink menu, which features a variety of local brews and wines. The staff is friendly and helpful, and the atmosphere is laid-back, making Hazel the perfect place to catch up with friends.
Local nonprofit accepting donations for children
Things of my Very Own is asking for donations for its 2022 Sponsor-a-Child Program. You can help out by making a monetary donation or picking up a Wish Tag from various locations.
Sidewalk Warriors Troy proves aid for those in need
Every Thursday volunteers from Sidewalk Warriors Troy provide meals and essential items to those experiencing homelessness or food insecurity.
Bennington restaurant closing after 62 years
Jensen's Restaurant, located at 332 North Street in Bennington, is permanently closing its doors after 62 years. Owner Amy Jensen made the announcement in a Facebook post on Friday morning.
WNYT
Saratoga Springs chiropractor focuses on patient-centered care
A chiropractor in Saratoga Springs is focusing on patient-centered care. Did you know that 35 million Americans see a chiropractor annually?. One Saratoga chiropractor is looking to help residents relieve pain through chiropractic care. Dr. Andrew Sorensen recently opened Spring Back Chiropractic in downtown Saratoga Springs. He focuses on patient-centered...
Shots fired in Troy
Shots were fired on 102nd by 5th Avenue in Troy on November 11. Troy police are not aware of any victims yet, and no suspects are in custody.
iBerkshires.com
County Chefs Plan Two Benefits for Nick Moulton of Mezze
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — County chefs have banded together to support one of their own during a medical emergency. On Sunday, there will be two benefit events for Mezze Bistro and Bar's Nick Moulton, who learned that he has a cancerous brain tumor after suffering a grand mal seizure in late August.
WNYT
Michelle Riggi hosting estate sale
As we reported recently, the famed Palazzo Riggi in Saratoga Springs is being sold and now we’re learning the owner of the mansion is also selling her dresses. Philanthropist Michelle Riggi is moving out. But, before she goes, she’s trying to sell all two hundred and twenty of her...
WRGB
Albany Fire Department mourns firefighter Edward J. Verhoff
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany Fire Department mourns the loss of one of its own on Saturday. Chief Joseph Gregory reports the death of Firefighter Edward J. Verhoff on November 12, 2022 while off duty. Verhoff was a 16-year member of the Albany Fire Department, having been appointed...
Niskayuna claims first-ever section title, topping Averill Park in Class A championship game
The Niskayuna football team has not looked like a program playing in it's first playoff tournament in 12 years
