Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
Fewer Ballots Cast in Stutsman County, State
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – There were a total of 6,785 ballots cast in Stutsman County during the Nov. 8 General Election. 307 of those votes were cast at the American Legion in Medina according to the North Dakota Secretary of State’s website. The total includes 1,365 ballots cast from early voting and 866 absentee ballots received.
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Manufacturing Employees Donate Food Locally
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A weeklong challenge between three manufacturing facilities in Jamestown, North Dakota resulted in 10,800 items being donated to local food pantries. The employees of Newman Signs, Cavendish Farms, and Collins Aerospace all stepped up and brought in an abundance of food, health, and baby supplies.
newsdakota.com
Back-to-Back! Blue Jays Repeat as 11A State Champions
FARGO, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – For the first time in program history, the Jamestown High School football team has repeated as state champions as the Blue Jays took care of Fargo North 46-28 in the 11A state title game. Fargo North jumped on the board first to go ahead 7-0...
newsdakota.com
Next JRMC U to Highlight Joint, Arthritis Care
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (JRMC) – An educational opportunity to learn about joints and arthritis will help individuals in the community live their best lives. The JRMC U: Care for Joint and Arthritis Pain is set for 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 1. The event will help people understand how to keep the musculoskeletal system as healthy as possible, said Orthopedic Nurse Practitioner Crystal Krapp.
newsdakota.com
Four in a Row! Jimmies Take Down CUNE in GPAC Postseason Championship
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The #2 University of Jamestown women’s volleyball team held its top ranking throughout the GPAC postseason tournament as the Jimmies won its fourth straight postseason title in four sets on Saturday. Set scores were 21-25, 25-19, 25-20, and 25-17. Concordia (NE) rallied in the opening set, scoring 10 of the final 11 points, to take set one and go ahead 1-0 in the match. The Jimmies responded in set two, jumping out to a commanding 12-2 lead before tying the game at one apiece.
newsdakota.com
Walters, Long-Range Shooting Lead Jimmies to Win over Vikings
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Beyond the threat of two-time NAIA All-American Mason Walters, the Jimmie mens basketball team entered the night Saturday shooting over 50% from the three-point line. The Jimmies picked up where they left off with Presentation College in their previous outing. A blistering three-point attack finished the...
newsdakota.com
Eagle Flats Accepting Tenants, Opening December
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A low- to moderate-income housing project that has been in the works for more than 2 years will soon be finished. “Eagle Flats is currently projecting a mid [to] late December completion date,” says Tyler Sheeran, Development Associate with Commonwealth Development Corporation. Groundbreaking and...
Comments / 0