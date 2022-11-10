JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The #2 University of Jamestown women’s volleyball team held its top ranking throughout the GPAC postseason tournament as the Jimmies won its fourth straight postseason title in four sets on Saturday. Set scores were 21-25, 25-19, 25-20, and 25-17. Concordia (NE) rallied in the opening set, scoring 10 of the final 11 points, to take set one and go ahead 1-0 in the match. The Jimmies responded in set two, jumping out to a commanding 12-2 lead before tying the game at one apiece.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO