Gulfport High School celebrates first Veterans Day breakfast
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - For this first Veterans Day celebration at Gulfport High School, everybody had their roles to play. From the musicians to the culinary students within the school’s Academic Institutes, and, of course, those who provided face-to-face time with the real stars of the show. “Anytime you...
Pass Christian hosts return of USO Gulf Coast’s “Red, White and You”
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, United Service Organization Gulf Coast held its 3rd annual “Red, White and You” event to share their way of lending a hand to active service members. The event was on pause the past two years due to the pandemic, but came back...
Christmas City Gift Show draws thousands to Biloxi for 39th year
Charles Nelson is a World War II veteran who is celebrating his birthday with Biloxi’s VFW Post 2434. He is turning 100 years old and is the last WWII veteran at the post.
Mississippi Coast Coliseum hosts Ron Meyers Christmas City Gift Show
Gulfport family collecting cases of water to donate to Jackson residents
Pascagoula High School holds Singing River Classic Speech & Debate Tournament
Waveland community holds fundraising for Mayor Mike Smith
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - In politics, as it is in life, it’s not just what you do for people that counts, but it’s also how you make them feel. And Waveland Mayor Mike Smith does his job well. “When I met him and started talking to him, I...
Gingham Tree Festival celebrates golden anniversary in Lucedale, over 300 vendors Saturday
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The Gingham Tree Arts & Crafts Festival will celebrate 50 years on Saturday, Nov. 12 with 306 vendors registered to participate. The Lucedale Fine Arts Club will continue to offer free admission and parking from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the George County Fairgrounds on Old Highway 63 South. Free […]
Keesler Air Force Base: the city within a city for active duty and veterans
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - While there are a lot of and missions at Keesler Air Force Base, there are also a lot of amenities. So much so, that Keesler could be considered, in many ways, a city inside a city. The business of keeping America safe requires a little downtime...
Real estate trends for 2023 with Shannon King with National Association of Realtors
Mississippi Press
Singing River, MGCCC break ground on state’s first healthcare training academy
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Officials with Singing River Health System and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, along with Gov. Tate Reeves, broke ground Thursday afternoon on what will be the first healthcare apprenticeship center in Mississippi. The Singing River Healthcare Academy, expected to open in 2024, will expand upon the...
Ocean Springs church hosts Veterans Day service
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - One church congregation devoted their service to all veterans on Sunday. Grace Baptist Church in Ocean Springs hosted its annual Veterans Day Recognition Service. The church choir sand songs in dedication, and then the pastor took the stage for a special message. Long-time church member...
mgccc.edu
MGCCC receives $12 million in Restore Act Funds to provide no-cost and low-cost training
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College received two grants totaling $12.1 million through the RESTORE Act projects Governor Tate Reeves announced this week. The two grants are for Workforce Training – Meeting the Needs of the Supply Chain and for a Health Professions Center for Excellence through the Health Professions (HEALP) for our Community program.
Neighbors in Jackson County worry about open burning too close to homes
Pascagoula pastor receives AARP 2022 Andrus award
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A long-time pastor in Pascagoula was recognized for his service in the community. It was a big night for a special award. The AARP 2022 ceremony highlighted familiar faces who serve the community. This year’s recipient of the Andrus Award is the Rev. Larry G. Hawkins....
21-year-old arrested after shooting in Downtown Ocean Springs; two people left injured
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs Police confirm two people were shot in Downtown Ocean Springs Saturday night. Captain Ryan Lemaire confirms the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on the sidewalk near the corner of Washington Avenue and Bowen Avenue. Officers responded to the scene to find the two injured people and a suspect who was being detained by a security guard.
One killed in fatal single-car accident on Old Fort Bayou Rd.
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Chrissy Parker, 40, has been identified as the victim of a single-car accident that took place around 9 p.m. on Saturday night. According to a press release from Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a car with Michael Grimes, 34, and Parker inside parked in front of a residence in the 7000 block of Old Fort Bayou Road. Before deputies reached the location, Grimes took off speeding north along the road, hit a guard rail and wrecked the car in a ditch. The car then caught fire.
bslshoofly.com
Condo Development Brings Excitement to Waveland
The City of Waveland may be embarking on the comeback of its beachfront commercial district, thanks to a proposed mixed-use development. A proposed condominium development planned for the corner of Coleman Avenue and North Beach Boulevard in Waveland has excitement building among officials and the public alike. The development plans come before the city’s Planning and Zoning commission on Monday, November 14, includes nine condominium units, a raised swimming pool, and an indoor-outdoor restaurant and bar.
