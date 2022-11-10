This story is based on true information as told to me and used with permission. All the names have been changed. My name is Angela and I am a 40-year-old single woman living and working in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. I have one adult daughter, a granddaughter, and a son-in-law. My friends consist of several layers. I have some I've known 20 years, some 10, some 5, and some fewer than that. Although my circle is not a large one, it is a valuable one full of quality people. My friends say I'm fun and hilarious. I'm outgoing, talk to strangers, and enjoy meeting new people. I like hearing their stories and learning about other cultures and just life, in general. But I am bored.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO