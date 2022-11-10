CNN Will Close Its NFT Global Market And Give 20% Back

CNN has announced that it will shut down its NFT marketplace and issue a 20% refund to all buyers. This move comes as the prices of NFTs have begun to crash, with some assets losing up to 90% of their value. The news network had launched its NFT marketplace just a few weeks ago. allowing users to buy and sell digital assets such as articles, videos, and images. CNN had also partnered with blockchain startup Civil to launch the platform. However, with the recent crash in prices, CNN has decided to pull the plug on the project. In a statement, the company said that it “does not want to be associated with an asset that is so volatile.” This is a big blow to the NFT industry, which had been gaining mainstream traction in recent months. There are many Bitcoin facts that you need to know if you want to trade Bitcoin. It remains to be seen if other platforms will follow suit or if this is simply a case of one company getting cold feet.

Why is CNN shutting down its marketplace?

Why was a refund issued for the CNN NFT Marketplace?

What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)?

Unlike cryptocurrency, which is based on blockchain technology and can be traded on exchanges, NFTs are stored on a decentralized ledger and can represent ownership of real-world or digital assets.

NFTs have been gaining in popularity as they offer a way to easily purchase, sell, and trade digital assets without having to go through a central authority. This has made them especially popular among collectors of digital art and other rare items.

Conclusion

It’s been less than a week since CNN launched its NFT marketplace and it’s already shutting down. In a statement, the company says it will issue refunds to the 20% of people who bought CNN-branded NFTs. This move comes after criticism that the prices for some of the items were too high, and that the whole concept of using blockchain to sell virtual goods is nothing more than a “gimmick.”

