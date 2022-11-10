Read full article on original website
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Red tide affects blooming and cooler air returns (Soon!)
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide continues to hit our southern beaches hardest. Nokomis, Venice and Manasota beaches all reported Intense respiratory irritation and many dead fish Saturday. From Siesta Key north to Anna Maria Island have only Slight respiratory irritation and, so far, no dead fish reported. These conditions will fluctuate for the coming week, but red tide is likely to linger for some time. Cooler air could help lessen the red tide and fortunately we have slightly cooler air. We’re tracking a series of cold fronts moving into Florida. Most of these will be dry for us, but it will be cooler to end the week and next weekend.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County launches new damage reporting tool
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County residents can now report damage from storms and other events using an online form. The county has launched a new feature of Crisis Track, the tool it uses to track damage assessments, to allow anyone to report damage. “Crisis Track is a proven tool....
Mysuncoast.com
North Port debris collection ramping back up
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews in the City of North Port are getting back to the work of collecting storm debris, after pausing as Tropical Strom Nicole passed through Florida. For now, crews will be focusing on construction and demolition debris. With the rain from Nicole, the vegetative debris sites will be closed temporarily to allow the ground to dry in order to prevent trucks from getting stuck.
Mysuncoast.com
Red tide impacting Sarasota County beaches, making it’s way up to Manatee County beaches
SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - You can smell it and you can feel it. There is now a red tide presence on beaches throughout Sarasota County. “Definitely, we’re all noticing a tickle in our throat and we’re hacking away,” said Maureen Condon, a Venice Beach visitor from Boston. “But I don’t know if that makes us irresponsible that we’re sitting here, but we’re enjoying the beach.”
Mysuncoast.com
Sunny Beaches and Onshore Winds With Red Tide
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It will be a mostly sunny Sunday with onshore winds between 5 and 15 mph, and a minimal chance of coastal rain in the morning. The onshore winds out of the west may increase the smell and sensitivity of the red tide along Sarasota and Manatee County beaches. Expect highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 60s. The week will be mostly sunny and clear with drier air moving in Thursday, which will bring cooler temperatures. We dip to the mid 70s for highs, and drop to the upper 50s early Friday morning.
Mysuncoast.com
Local Ukrainians contribute to Christmas in the Garden
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Christmas in the Garden event will feature Christmas decorations created by local organizations to be displayed within Longboat Chapel. One local group of Ukrainian residents on the Suncoast are putting their own personal touch on the trees by creating personalized Ukrainian decorations. The trees will...
Mysuncoast.com
Cooler Crisp Evenings Arrive Thursday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Another weak cold front is set to pass though the Suncoast Wednesday. Behind it will bring drier air and a quick drop in the temperature for Thursday and Friday. Highs in the low 80s early in the week, will cool off to highs in the mid 70s by the end of the work week. There will be some cloud coverage this week, but plenty of sunshine and very slim chances for rain. The dewpoints drop as the drier air arrives, making it feel like cool, crisp, fall evenings.
Mysuncoast.com
Sand sculptors work through red tide
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Crystal Classic International Sand Sculpting Festival is taking place on Siesta Key this week, and sculptors are facing the negative impact of red tide across the Suncoast. Red tide, a type of harmful algae, has been detected on Siesta Key beach where the Crystal Classic...
Mysuncoast.com
Deadly truck crash on U.S. 41
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A two-pickup truck crash on U.S. 41 has been reported by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). One passenger was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for serious injuries and later pronounced dead according to a report by the FHP. The report states that one driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital with charges pending. The other driver was placed under arrest for driving under the influence and with a suspended license. According to the FHP, that driver has been booked into the Manatee County Jail.
Mysuncoast.com
More sunshine and less rain for today -- and the weekend
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the grip Nicole held on the Suncoast yesterday loosens, our winds subside, drier air moves in, and sunshine returns to warm things up. Winds will remain off the Gulf waters and provide sufficient moisture to trigger a shower or two, but the overall environment will be less humid. Due to the extra heating today, compliments of the additional sunshine, our afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Winds will remain breezy but not windy, and a few gusts may reach 20 mph.
Mysuncoast.com
Southside Baptist Church raises funds to fix damaged roof
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dozens of people shuffled through Southside Baptist Church on Saturday, perusing tables of clothes, dishware and toys. While garage sales are a typical weekend morning pastime, this one is for a greater cause. The church is hosting the sale in an effort to get one of...
Mysuncoast.com
Cold front to move through Sunday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With Nicole gone and high pressure building in we can expect to see a nice weekend with warm weather on Saturday and only a very small chance for a few late day showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s at the beach and mid 80s inland. The rain chance is at 20%
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota police searching for missing woman
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police are asking the public for help in finding a missing woman. Heather Ellis, 45, of Sarasota, was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. near the 2500 block of 10th Street, on Saturday, Nov. 5. Ellis is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, and...
Mysuncoast.com
Hootenanny benefits historic Old Miakka Schoolhouse
MIAKKA, Fla. (WWSB) - Organizers of an annual Sunday event believe their efforts are keeping the country country--one dollar at a time. The Miakka Community Club is putting on a show to preserve history this weekend by hosting its annual Hootenanny, a fundraiser benefitting the Old Miakka Schoolhouse. That schoolhouse, built in 1914, is in need of some maintenance and the community is turning out to make sure it gets all the needed care.
Mysuncoast.com
VHS Band marches in Veterans Day Parade, director talks about Disney controversy
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice High School marching band performed in the City of Sarasota’s Veterans Day Parade. Last week, the band was in the news for a letter that was sent to parents from the school’s Principal. The letter said that the school had decided not to comply with Disney World’s demands to cover up the school ‘Indians’ logo, which portrays a Native American, in order to march in the Morning Parade at the Magic Kingdom.
Mysuncoast.com
Taylor Swift adds third date in Tampa for “Eras Tour”
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Taylor Swift has added a third Tampa show for her new “Eras” tour. Swift is performing three dates at Raymond James Stadium, April 13, 15 and 15. The pop star has seen a wide response to her new album “Midnights” and her (Taylor’s Version) re-releases over the past year.
Comments / 0