Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

SC DSS launches Child Support Services application portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Department of Social Services has launched an online application portal for families applying for child care financial assistance. The online portal can be accessed on DSS’ SC Child Care website. Applicants are able to upload required documents such as proof of disability income, pay statements, and school and training verifications during the process.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: Scene secured after shots fired call at Columbia mall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Richland County deputies say people can return to shopping after they responded to reports of shots fired at a mall. The sheriff’s office says multiple agencies were called to Columbia Place Mall on Two Notch Road. No injuries were reported, and the scene was secured...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
thelakemurraynews.net

Chapin Police Department Awarded Thousands in Grand Funding

The Chapin Police Department has been awarded $69,506.55 in grant funding through the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, Office of Highway Safety and Justice Programs. The mission of the Chapin Police Department is to safeguard the lives and property of the people we serve, to reduce the incidence of...
CHAPIN, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD responds to reports of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies say the scene is now secure and residents can go back to shopping. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is responding to reports of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall. Investigators are asking residents to avoid the area at this time. Multiple agencies are responding...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Home care resources for veterans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Military veterans often have difficulty asking for help, and as we all increase in age, our need for help also increases. Vets are used to helping others and putting so many others’ needs before their own, which can also be a reason they often have difficulty asking for help.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Multiple teen suspects arrested in Richland County shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrests of multiple suspects in a shooting that happened near Ridge View High School. On Sept. 29 deputies were dispatched on reports of shots fired in a neighborhood adjacent to the school at around 12:30 p.m. Investigators found...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Benedict College officially opens new police station

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Benedict College Police Department will officially open its new headquarters on Monday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m. The new facility is located at 2330 Laurel Street. In addition to conducting tours of the new facility, the BCPD will also introduce their new canine officer Rayden.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

'12,000 Year Trail' in Cayce making strides to the future

CAYCE, S.C. — A nature tour in Cayce could lead to a new welcome center - and more attention for the city. In doing so, the 12,000 Year Trail from the past is making strides for the future. "It was a deerskin fort from 1718 until about 1722," Andy...
CAYCE, SC
WIS-TV

Richland School District Two to have recount

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have announced that Richland School District Two will have a recount on Nov. 11. The recount will include Joe Trapp & Theresa Holmes. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

5th Annual USC Veterans Day 5k raises money for Big Red Barn Retreat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In its fifth year, the USC Veterans Day 5k is raising money for the Warrior PATHH, a 7-day in-residence program at the Big Red Barn Retreat in Blythewood. This comes after the race reached its goal for its inaugural fundraising effort. “As a committee, we decided...
COLUMBIA, SC
WGAL

Video: Revolutionary war soldiers excavated

Researchers announced Friday that some of America’s first veterans have been found. University of South Carolina researchers and South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust discovered the remains of 14 soldiers who fought in the Battle of Camden during the Revolutionary War. The 1780 battle was a disastrous defeat for the...
CAMDEN, SC

