Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
wach.com
Columbia resident pushing for uniform tracking device, alert system for vulnerable adults
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- A Columbia resident is fighting for a better way to find missing and vulnerable adults by proposing a tracking device system, taking the plea before state lawmakers ahead of the legislative session in January. “I know my mom wore that before she passed away, and...
abccolumbia.com
SC DSS launches Child Support Services application portal
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Department of Social Services has launched an online application portal for families applying for child care financial assistance. The online portal can be accessed on DSS’ SC Child Care website. Applicants are able to upload required documents such as proof of disability income, pay statements, and school and training verifications during the process.
live5news.com
Deputies: Scene secured after shots fired call at Columbia mall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Richland County deputies say people can return to shopping after they responded to reports of shots fired at a mall. The sheriff’s office says multiple agencies were called to Columbia Place Mall on Two Notch Road. No injuries were reported, and the scene was secured...
Columbia police ask gun crime offenders to "cease fire"
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In the City of Columbia, 92 people have been shot so far in 2022. "We're on track to potentially have more firearm offenses this year than we've ever had," said Columbia Police Chief, Skip Holbrook. On Thursday, law enforcement and agencies from across the state came...
WLTX.com
Gunfire reported at Columbia Place Mall late Saturday
The incident led to a large police presence. No injuries were reported and no one has been taken into custody at this time.
thelakemurraynews.net
Chapin Police Department Awarded Thousands in Grand Funding
The Chapin Police Department has been awarded $69,506.55 in grant funding through the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, Office of Highway Safety and Justice Programs. The mission of the Chapin Police Department is to safeguard the lives and property of the people we serve, to reduce the incidence of...
Search no longer focused on Clarendon County after inmate's escape; reward offered
MANNING, S.C. — As the search for a missing Clarendon County inmate continues, the sheriff said on Friday that he's confident the suspect has left the area. Sheriff Tim Baxley added in the message that the U.S. Marshals, who are in the process of trying to find 42-year-old Shaun Wayne Wiles, are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to his capture.
WIS-TV
RCSD responds to reports of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies say the scene is now secure and residents can go back to shopping. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is responding to reports of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall. Investigators are asking residents to avoid the area at this time. Multiple agencies are responding...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Home care resources for veterans
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Military veterans often have difficulty asking for help, and as we all increase in age, our need for help also increases. Vets are used to helping others and putting so many others’ needs before their own, which can also be a reason they often have difficulty asking for help.
wach.com
Richland County deputies secure area after reports of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department said the area is secured after reports of a shooting incident at a Columbia area mall. People can return to their normal shopping activities according to officials. Officials said multiple agencies responded to shots fired at the Columbia Place...
WIS-TV
Multiple teen suspects arrested in Richland County shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrests of multiple suspects in a shooting that happened near Ridge View High School. On Sept. 29 deputies were dispatched on reports of shots fired in a neighborhood adjacent to the school at around 12:30 p.m. Investigators found...
Citizens Academy begins to give Sumter residents behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement
SUMTER, S.C. — The first Citizens Academy of the year begins tonight at the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. The free six-week course gives attendees a behind-the-scenes look at four weeks of police academy training. Sumter resident Regina Tucker participated in the class last fall. "It was really interesting and...
WIS-TV
New detail revealed in year-old unsolved Kershaw Co. homicide case, investigators say
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, Dena Thames was found deceased on the side of the road in Kershaw County. Thames was found on Gaines Church Road near Highway 97 in Camden. Investigators say they now have new details in the case. A blue Infinity I30...
WIS-TV
Benedict College officially opens new police station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Benedict College Police Department will officially open its new headquarters on Monday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m. The new facility is located at 2330 Laurel Street. In addition to conducting tours of the new facility, the BCPD will also introduce their new canine officer Rayden.
WLTX.com
'12,000 Year Trail' in Cayce making strides to the future
CAYCE, S.C. — A nature tour in Cayce could lead to a new welcome center - and more attention for the city. In doing so, the 12,000 Year Trail from the past is making strides for the future. "It was a deerskin fort from 1718 until about 1722," Andy...
WIS-TV
Richland School District Two to have recount
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have announced that Richland School District Two will have a recount on Nov. 11. The recount will include Joe Trapp & Theresa Holmes. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay...
Hundreds receive free health screenings, Black Panther tickets at Columbia Health Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of people received free health screenings Saturday as part of the 16th-annual Meeting Place Church of Greater Columbia Health Fair. Participants were screened for illnesses like diabetes and artery conditions. They were also able to receive vaccinations, including flu shots. Karen Johnson was among those...
WIS-TV
5th Annual USC Veterans Day 5k raises money for Big Red Barn Retreat
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In its fifth year, the USC Veterans Day 5k is raising money for the Warrior PATHH, a 7-day in-residence program at the Big Red Barn Retreat in Blythewood. This comes after the race reached its goal for its inaugural fundraising effort. “As a committee, we decided...
Woman charged with DUI in deadly Lexington County crash
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that one person is dead and another has been charged following a Saturday morning car crash in Lexington County. Corporal David Jones said that the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Calhoun Road near Brookhaven Court to the southeast...
WGAL
Video: Revolutionary war soldiers excavated
Researchers announced Friday that some of America’s first veterans have been found. University of South Carolina researchers and South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust discovered the remains of 14 soldiers who fought in the Battle of Camden during the Revolutionary War. The 1780 battle was a disastrous defeat for the...
