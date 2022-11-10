ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewitt, MI

Man wanted for questioning for alleged indecent exposure in DeWitt Charter Twp.

By Iz Martin
WLNS
 3 days ago

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A man is wanted for questioning after allegedly exposing himself in DeWitt Charter Township.

The incident occurred on Nov. 4 in the area of Twinbrook Drive and Business 27.

The man was seen driving a white GMC Acadia and was described as white and in his early 30s/40s. He was also wearing a neon yellow shirt during the incident.

    Photo is courtesy of the DeWitt Charter Township Facebook page.
    Photo is courtesy of the DeWitt Charter Township Facebook page.
    Photo is courtesy of the DeWitt Charter Township Facebook page.

Anyone who has information on the car is asked to contact DeWitt Township Police at (517) 669-6578 or at dschaberg@dewitttwp.org.

