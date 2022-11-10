Man wanted for questioning for alleged indecent exposure in DeWitt Charter Twp.
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A man is wanted for questioning after allegedly exposing himself in DeWitt Charter Township.
The incident occurred on Nov. 4 in the area of Twinbrook Drive and Business 27.
The man was seen driving a white GMC Acadia and was described as white and in his early 30s/40s. He was also wearing a neon yellow shirt during the incident.
Anyone who has information on the car is asked to contact DeWitt Township Police at (517) 669-6578 or at dschaberg@dewitttwp.org.
