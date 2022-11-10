Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
How the Boston Celtics' new game clock trick is confusing referees and frustrating opponents
Late in the fourth quarter of the Boston Celtics' 131-112 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, Aaron Gordon was called for a flagrant foul after he ran over Grant Williams in the backcourt. The bizarre nature of the play and Williams' comical miss on one of the ensuing free throws received most of the attention, but the bigger story was what led to the incident in the first place: the Celtics' new game clock trick.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Booms in loss
Davis amassed 24 points (8-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 120-114 loss to the Kings. Davis was dealing with an illness pregame, but he persevered and supplied a monster effort. He led all Lakers' starters in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocks. Friday marked his third consecutive contest with 20-plus points.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Late injury report addition
Kuzma has been added to the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Jazz due to a non-COVID illness. Kuzma's addition to the injury report coincides with Kristaps Porzingis' (groin) clearance from the injury report, so there could be a natural flow of minutes from one to the other if Kuzma can't go. Official word on his status should surface as the opening tip draws nearer.
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Gets questionable tag for Monday
The Suns list Paul (heel) as questionable for Monday's game against the Heat, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. According to Rankin, Paul was present for the Suns' practice session Sunday, but the star point guard admitted he wasn't sure if he would be able to play Monday. If Paul ends up missing a third consecutive game Monday, Cameron Payne would be in store for another start and a high minute count as the Suns' top floor general.
Domantas Sabonis on his 26 point, 22 rebound performance leading the Kings over the Warriors 122-115
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings center Domantas Sabonis talks about Sunday’s 122-115 victory over the Warriors after playing Golden State for the third time in the first 12 games of the season, his monster double-double performance, Sacramento getting back to a .500 record after an 0-4 start to the year and getting their new head […]
CBS Sports
Danny Ainge on surprising Jazz: 'I've been accused of [building teams to lose] before. It's never been true'
Typically, when an NBA team trades its best player, it signals a shift into rebuilding mode. The Utah Jazz traded their three best players this offseason: Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic. But if they were supposed to be rebuilding, their players seem to have missed the memo. Utah has the Western Conference's best record at 10-3. Two of their three losses have come in back-to-backs while their third was a three-point road defeat at the hands of Luka Doncic. Otherwise, they've run roughshod over the NBA with the league's fourth-best net rating.
De’Aaron Fox on getting his Kings back to .500 with Sunday’s 122-115 win over the Warriors
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox talks about his observations of Sunday’s 122-115 victory over the Warriors, playing Golden State for the third time in the season’s first 12 games, the incredible performance from Domantas Sabonis, the hard coaching from Mike Brown and seeing fans don band-aids on their faces to support […]
CBS Sports
Giants' Tae Crowder: Benched for Week 10
Crowder will operate as a backup during Sunday's matchup against Houston, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Micah McFadden is expected to replace Crowder as the starter for Week 10, but it remains to be seen if it's a permanent move. Crowder recorded 37 tackles and a sack across the first seven games of the season, but he played a season-low 21 defensive snaps in Week 8 and appears to have been supplanted during the Giants' Week 9 bye.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Secures sixth double-double
Markkanen provided 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT) and 10 rebounds across 34 minutes during Sunday's 105-98 loss to the 76ers. Markkanen notched his second double-double of November (seven games) and scored with efficiency in this one. He'd recorded a block in five consecutive matchups entering Sunday's contest but was unable to extend his streak in Philadelphia. Despite this, his work on the defensive end has been a pleasant surprise for fantasy managers over the first month of the 2022-23 campaign.
CBS Sports
Joel Embiid single-handedly leads Sixers past Jazz with stunning career-high 59-point performance
With a performance like something out of video game, Joel Embiid single-handedly led the Philadelphia 76ers past the visiting Utah Jazz on Sunday night, 105-98. Embiid finished with a career-high 59 points to go along with 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocks. Embiid is the first player in NBA...
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Jones: Runs freely in overtime win
Jones rushed 24 times for 138 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over Dallas. The Packers had a clear game plan to attack Dallas' premier pass rush with their ground game, and Jones led the charge with his fourth 100-yard game of the season. It hasn't been all roses for the star running back, as he has produced five games of 50 or less rushing yards through 10 weeks. Overall, the 27-year-old is still producing like an RB1 while boasting a career-best 5.6 yards per carry. Jones will face a stiff test against Tennessee on a short week Thursday.
CBS Sports
Texans' Nico Collins: Sees 10 targets in return
Collins recorded five receptions on 10 targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants. Collins returned from a two-game absence to lead the Texans in targets, receptions and yards. His longest catch of the day went for 13 yards, but the highlight of his performance was a 12-yard touchdown catch midway through the third quarter. Collins has topped 70 receiving yards only once this season, but he has a consistent role in the offense while managing at least three receptions in each of his last four games.
CBS Sports
Lions' Kerby Joseph: Gets in full practice Friday
Joseph (concussion) was a full participant at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Chicago, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. Though he is not totally in the clear yet, that he practiced in full Friday is a good sign that Joseph should get clearance from team physicians to play in Week 10. If the rookie third-rounder can't play though, C.J. Moore could be in line to start alongside DeShon Elliott on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Beau Sulser: Dropped from 40-man roster
Sulser cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Sulser was claimed off waivers from Baltimore in mid-October, but he won't remain on Pittsburgh's 40-man roster through the offseason. The right-hander was also with the Pirates earlier in the season and had a 3.63 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB across 22.1 innings between the two teams.
CBS Sports
Darius Garland goes bonkers with NBA season-high 51 as Cavs nearly pull off wild comeback
If the Minnesota Timberwolves had lost on Sunday, they might've just packed up for the season and gone home. Seemingly already clinging to life amid a listless start to the year, the Wolves led the Cavaliers, who were playing without Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen, by as many as 24 and held a 22-point advantage with under 10 minutes to play.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Returns with double-double
Lillard chipped in 29 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 15-17 FT), seven rebounds, 12 assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Saturday's 117-112 loss to the Mavericks. Although the Trail Blazers fell short, the team was happy to have Lillard back in the starting lineup. He rested last game due to the back-to-back, and that should be a recurring theme as he continues to deal with lingering effects from a calf injury.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: No injury designation for Week 10
Wilson (tooth) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports. Wilson was limited during practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a tooth issue, but he was a full participant Friday and will be available for Sunday's game in Green Bay. He's tallied 58 tackles (43 solo), three sacks, an interception, two pass defenses and a forced fumble over the first eight games of the year.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Multi-week absence expected
Ertz (knee) is expected to miss multiple weeks, but his ACL appears to be intact, though an MRI on Monday will determine the extent of his injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Coach Kliff Kingsbury didn't have an immediate update on Ertz's injury after the game, but it appears Ertz...
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Goes on injured reserve
Voracek (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve. Voracek is out indefinitely after he was injured Nov. 4 against the Avalanche in Finland. Voracek had a goal and six points in 11 games before the injury.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Finds end zone in win
Kelce secured six of seven targets for 81 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 27-17 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. Kelce had a relatively modest day by his standards, but he still co-led the Chiefs in receptions and set the pace in receiving yards. The talented tight end added his eighth touchdown grab of the season and first since he racked up four against the Raiders in Week when he brought in a seven-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes late in the third quarter. Kelce will head into a Week 11 road divisional showdown against the Chargers next Sunday night with no fewer than 81 receiving yards in four straight contests.
