Milwaukee, WI

CBS Sports

How the Boston Celtics' new game clock trick is confusing referees and frustrating opponents

Late in the fourth quarter of the Boston Celtics' 131-112 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, Aaron Gordon was called for a flagrant foul after he ran over Grant Williams in the backcourt. The bizarre nature of the play and Williams' comical miss on one of the ensuing free throws received most of the attention, but the bigger story was what led to the incident in the first place: the Celtics' new game clock trick.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ruled out Saturday

Brown (knee) will not take the floor for Saturday's meeting with the Pistons, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. Brown will sit Saturday due to a left knee contusion, joining Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Al Horford (back) on the sideline. Derrick White is the favorite to enter the starting lineup while Sam Hauser is also likely to receive an expanded role. Brown's next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Thunder.
CBS Sports

Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Late injury report addition

Kuzma has been added to the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Jazz due to a non-COVID illness. Kuzma's addition to the injury report coincides with Kristaps Porzingis' (groin) clearance from the injury report, so there could be a natural flow of minutes from one to the other if Kuzma can't go. Official word on his status should surface as the opening tip draws nearer.
CBS Sports

Packers' Aaron Jones: Runs freely in overtime win

Jones rushed 24 times for 138 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over Dallas. The Packers had a clear game plan to attack Dallas' premier pass rush with their ground game, and Jones led the charge with his fourth 100-yard game of the season. It hasn't been all roses for the star running back, as he has produced five games of 50 or less rushing yards through 10 weeks. Overall, the 27-year-old is still producing like an RB1 while boasting a career-best 5.6 yards per carry. Jones will face a stiff test against Tennessee on a short week Thursday.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX40

De’Aaron Fox on getting his Kings back to .500 with Sunday’s 122-115 win over the Warriors

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox talks about his observations of Sunday’s 122-115 victory over the Warriors, playing Golden State for the third time in the season’s first 12 games, the incredible performance from Domantas Sabonis, the hard coaching from Mike Brown and seeing fans don band-aids on their faces to support […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sports

Suns' Chris Paul: Gets questionable tag for Monday

The Suns list Paul (heel) as questionable for Monday's game against the Heat, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. According to Rankin, Paul was present for the Suns' practice session Sunday, but the star point guard admitted he wasn't sure if he would be able to play Monday. If Paul ends up missing a third consecutive game Monday, Cameron Payne would be in store for another start and a high minute count as the Suns' top floor general.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Secures sixth double-double

Markkanen provided 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT) and 10 rebounds across 34 minutes during Sunday's 105-98 loss to the 76ers. Markkanen notched his second double-double of November (seven games) and scored with efficiency in this one. He'd recorded a block in five consecutive matchups entering Sunday's contest but was unable to extend his streak in Philadelphia. Despite this, his work on the defensive end has been a pleasant surprise for fantasy managers over the first month of the 2022-23 campaign.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Tops 350 yards in OT win

Cousins completed 30 of 50 passing attempts for 357 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while rushing six times for 12 yards in Sunday's 33-30 overtime win over the Bills. Cousins opened the scoring with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson, but Minnesota proceeded to fall into a 27-10...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Finds end zone in win

Kelce secured six of seven targets for 81 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 27-17 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. Kelce had a relatively modest day by his standards, but he still co-led the Chiefs in receptions and set the pace in receiving yards. The talented tight end added his eighth touchdown grab of the season and first since he racked up four against the Raiders in Week when he brought in a seven-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes late in the third quarter. Kelce will head into a Week 11 road divisional showdown against the Chargers next Sunday night with no fewer than 81 receiving yards in four straight contests.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Suffers knee injury Sunday

Ertz sustained a knee injury during Sunday's game at the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. On third-and-4 late in the first quarter, quarterback Colt McCoy connected with Ertz for a 12-yard completion. However, Ertz was in noticeable pain right away and walked slowly to the sideline tent before getting carted to the locker room. If he doesn't return, he'll end Week 10 action with just the one catch. Rookie second-round pick Trey McBride and Stephen Anderson are the next tight ends up for the Cardinals.
CBS Sports

Lions' Kerby Joseph: Gets in full practice Friday

Joseph (concussion) was a full participant at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Chicago, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. Though he is not totally in the clear yet, that he practiced in full Friday is a good sign that Joseph should get clearance from team physicians to play in Week 10. If the rookie third-rounder can't play though, C.J. Moore could be in line to start alongside DeShon Elliott on Sunday.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: No injury designation for Week 10

Wilson (tooth) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports. Wilson was limited during practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a tooth issue, but he was a full participant Friday and will be available for Sunday's game in Green Bay. He's tallied 58 tackles (43 solo), three sacks, an interception, two pass defenses and a forced fumble over the first eight games of the year.
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Questionable to play Sunday

Bridgewater (knee) was a limited participant during practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports. Bridgewater unexpectedly popped up on Miami's injury report Friday, though it's unclear when or how this knee issue first arose. The veteran...
CBS Sports

Texans' Nico Collins: Sees 10 targets in return

Collins recorded five receptions on 10 targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants. Collins returned from a two-game absence to lead the Texans in targets, receptions and yards. His longest catch of the day went for 13 yards, but the highlight of his performance was a 12-yard touchdown catch midway through the third quarter. Collins has topped 70 receiving yards only once this season, but he has a consistent role in the offense while managing at least three receptions in each of his last four games.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Dalton Schultz: Hits pay dirt in overtime loss

Schultz had six receptions (eight targets) for 54 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 overtime loss to Green Bay. Schultz picked up where he left off before the bye week with another strong fantasy performance. The 26-year-old is averaging 5.7 receptions and 59.0 yards over his last three contests. More importantly, he served as the lead tight end for third straight week after having limited availability early in the season due to a nagging knee injury. Schultz's stock is on the rise heading into a Week 11 matchup against the Vikings next Sunday.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Multi-week absence expected

Ertz (knee) is expected to miss multiple weeks, but his ACL appears to be intact, though an MRI on Monday will determine the extent of his injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Coach Kliff Kingsbury didn't have an immediate update on Ertz's injury after the game, but it appears Ertz...

