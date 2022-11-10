Read full article on original website
How the Boston Celtics' new game clock trick is confusing referees and frustrating opponents
Late in the fourth quarter of the Boston Celtics' 131-112 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, Aaron Gordon was called for a flagrant foul after he ran over Grant Williams in the backcourt. The bizarre nature of the play and Williams' comical miss on one of the ensuing free throws received most of the attention, but the bigger story was what led to the incident in the first place: the Celtics' new game clock trick.
Kings rookie Keegan Murray on experiencing first win over the Warriors, Sacramento back at .500
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings rookie Keegan Murray talks about Sunday’s 122-115 victory over the Warriors, getting his team back to a .500 record, the incredible performance from Domantas Sabonis and the experience of getting a first win over Golden State.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ruled out Saturday
Brown (knee) will not take the floor for Saturday's meeting with the Pistons, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. Brown will sit Saturday due to a left knee contusion, joining Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Al Horford (back) on the sideline. Derrick White is the favorite to enter the starting lineup while Sam Hauser is also likely to receive an expanded role. Brown's next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Thunder.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Late injury report addition
Kuzma has been added to the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Jazz due to a non-COVID illness. Kuzma's addition to the injury report coincides with Kristaps Porzingis' (groin) clearance from the injury report, so there could be a natural flow of minutes from one to the other if Kuzma can't go. Official word on his status should surface as the opening tip draws nearer.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Jones: Runs freely in overtime win
Jones rushed 24 times for 138 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over Dallas. The Packers had a clear game plan to attack Dallas' premier pass rush with their ground game, and Jones led the charge with his fourth 100-yard game of the season. It hasn't been all roses for the star running back, as he has produced five games of 50 or less rushing yards through 10 weeks. Overall, the 27-year-old is still producing like an RB1 while boasting a career-best 5.6 yards per carry. Jones will face a stiff test against Tennessee on a short week Thursday.
De’Aaron Fox on getting his Kings back to .500 with Sunday’s 122-115 win over the Warriors
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox talks about his observations of Sunday’s 122-115 victory over the Warriors, playing Golden State for the third time in the season’s first 12 games, the incredible performance from Domantas Sabonis, the hard coaching from Mike Brown and seeing fans don band-aids on their faces to support […]
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Gets questionable tag for Monday
The Suns list Paul (heel) as questionable for Monday's game against the Heat, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. According to Rankin, Paul was present for the Suns' practice session Sunday, but the star point guard admitted he wasn't sure if he would be able to play Monday. If Paul ends up missing a third consecutive game Monday, Cameron Payne would be in store for another start and a high minute count as the Suns' top floor general.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Secures sixth double-double
Markkanen provided 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT) and 10 rebounds across 34 minutes during Sunday's 105-98 loss to the 76ers. Markkanen notched his second double-double of November (seven games) and scored with efficiency in this one. He'd recorded a block in five consecutive matchups entering Sunday's contest but was unable to extend his streak in Philadelphia. Despite this, his work on the defensive end has been a pleasant surprise for fantasy managers over the first month of the 2022-23 campaign.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Tops 350 yards in OT win
Cousins completed 30 of 50 passing attempts for 357 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while rushing six times for 12 yards in Sunday's 33-30 overtime win over the Bills. Cousins opened the scoring with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson, but Minnesota proceeded to fall into a 27-10...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Finds end zone in win
Kelce secured six of seven targets for 81 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 27-17 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. Kelce had a relatively modest day by his standards, but he still co-led the Chiefs in receptions and set the pace in receiving yards. The talented tight end added his eighth touchdown grab of the season and first since he racked up four against the Raiders in Week when he brought in a seven-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes late in the third quarter. Kelce will head into a Week 11 road divisional showdown against the Chargers next Sunday night with no fewer than 81 receiving yards in four straight contests.
CBS Sports
Joel Embiid single-handedly leads Sixers past Jazz with stunning career-high 59-point performance
With a performance like something out of video game, Joel Embiid single-handedly led the Philadelphia 76ers past the visiting Utah Jazz on Sunday night, 105-98. Embiid finished with a career-high 59 points to go along with 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocks. Embiid is the first player in NBA...
CBS Sports
Darius Garland goes bonkers with career-high 51 as Cavs nearly pull off wild comeback
If the Minnesota Timberwolves had lost on Sunday, they might've just packed up for the season and gone home. Seemingly already clinging to life amid a listless start to the year, the Wolves led the Cavaliers, who were playing without Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen, by as many as 24 and held a 22-point advantage with under 10 minutes to play.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Suffers knee injury Sunday
Ertz sustained a knee injury during Sunday's game at the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. On third-and-4 late in the first quarter, quarterback Colt McCoy connected with Ertz for a 12-yard completion. However, Ertz was in noticeable pain right away and walked slowly to the sideline tent before getting carted to the locker room. If he doesn't return, he'll end Week 10 action with just the one catch. Rookie second-round pick Trey McBride and Stephen Anderson are the next tight ends up for the Cardinals.
CBS Sports
Lions' Kerby Joseph: Gets in full practice Friday
Joseph (concussion) was a full participant at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Chicago, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. Though he is not totally in the clear yet, that he practiced in full Friday is a good sign that Joseph should get clearance from team physicians to play in Week 10. If the rookie third-rounder can't play though, C.J. Moore could be in line to start alongside DeShon Elliott on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: No injury designation for Week 10
Wilson (tooth) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports. Wilson was limited during practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a tooth issue, but he was a full participant Friday and will be available for Sunday's game in Green Bay. He's tallied 58 tackles (43 solo), three sacks, an interception, two pass defenses and a forced fumble over the first eight games of the year.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Questionable to play Sunday
Bridgewater (knee) was a limited participant during practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports. Bridgewater unexpectedly popped up on Miami's injury report Friday, though it's unclear when or how this knee issue first arose. The veteran...
CBS Sports
Texans' Nico Collins: Sees 10 targets in return
Collins recorded five receptions on 10 targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants. Collins returned from a two-game absence to lead the Texans in targets, receptions and yards. His longest catch of the day went for 13 yards, but the highlight of his performance was a 12-yard touchdown catch midway through the third quarter. Collins has topped 70 receiving yards only once this season, but he has a consistent role in the offense while managing at least three receptions in each of his last four games.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Dalton Schultz: Hits pay dirt in overtime loss
Schultz had six receptions (eight targets) for 54 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 overtime loss to Green Bay. Schultz picked up where he left off before the bye week with another strong fantasy performance. The 26-year-old is averaging 5.7 receptions and 59.0 yards over his last three contests. More importantly, he served as the lead tight end for third straight week after having limited availability early in the season due to a nagging knee injury. Schultz's stock is on the rise heading into a Week 11 matchup against the Vikings next Sunday.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Goes on injured reserve
Voracek (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve. Voracek is out indefinitely after he was injured Nov. 4 against the Avalanche in Finland. Voracek had a goal and six points in 11 games before the injury.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Multi-week absence expected
Ertz (knee) is expected to miss multiple weeks, but his ACL appears to be intact, though an MRI on Monday will determine the extent of his injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Coach Kliff Kingsbury didn't have an immediate update on Ertz's injury after the game, but it appears Ertz...
