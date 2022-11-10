Read full article on original website
Spy x Family Cosplay Shows Off The Thorn Princess' Skills
Spy x Family has returned this fall season with new episodes to begin capping off its first season, with the Forger Family adding a new member to its trio in Bond Forger, the adorable canine that happens to harbor a special ability where it can look into the future. As Anya continues her attempts to ingratiate herself in the prestigious academy known as Eden College, Yor the Thorn Princess is continuing her role as the maternal figure of the clan and one cosplayer has once again brought back her assassin attire.
Attack on Titan Season 4 Releases Final Poster Ahead of Finale
Attack on Titan has kept a low profile for the last few months, but it won't be long until the series returns to television. After all, Studio MAPPA has one last outing in store for the anime, and it promises to bring the whole story to an end. After all this time, Eren's journey is ready to close, and we've been given our first poster for season four's final half to celebrate.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Cosplay Highlights Rukia's Anime Return
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now in the midst of the massive slate of fights in its new anime, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight Rukia Kuchiki's big return to action! When the anime adaptation for the long awaited final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga first kicked off after over a decade of waiting for it, fans were excited to see all of the fan favorite characters getting into fights after all this time. Now that these intense fights for the final arc have kicked off in full, Rukia and the others have made their return.
Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (November 14)
Netflix subscribers have a big week ahead. The streaming service just released a couple of major original seasons in the last week or so, including new installments of Manifest and The Crown, but there is no end to the release of popular originals in sight. Over the next five days, Netflix has a bunch of movies and TV shows set to be added to its lineup, giving subscribers quite a lot to look forward to.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals Two Major MCU Characters Used to Be Married
Marvel Studios' latest film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, focuses almost entirely on the characters living in Wakanda and the arrival of Namor. That being said, this is a movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it should come as no surprise that a couple of other notable characters from the franchise appear for a handful of scenes. In those scenes, fans learn that two important MCU characters not only know each other, but that they were actually married before their stories in the MCU began.
My Hero Academia Sixth Season Pushes Midnight to Her Breaking Point
While Class 1-A is starting to get hot and heavy in the latest war taking place in My Hero Academia's sixth season, the professional crime fighters and teachers at UA Academy are giving it their all to not just force the villains back but also save their own lives. In the latest episode focusing on the Paranormal Liberation War, the hero who has been placed in the most dire spot is Midnight, the UA teacher who was unsuccessful at halting Gigantomachia's rampage.
Star Wars Game Developer Reveals Why Darth Vader Turned Into a Scorpion
When it comes to Star Wars video games, Lucasfilm works closely with developers to make sure that the finished product is faithful to the license. While that's true now, it was not always the case! In 1987, Namco released a Star Wars video game for the Japanese Famicom that was... strange to say the least. The game greatly differed from its source material, most notably in its depiction of Darth Vader. Players encounter the villain multiple times in the game, and the boss fights see Vader transform into a scorpion, a shark, a pterodactyl, and a Wampa!
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ironheart Star Reveals Surprising Costume Detail
One of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's stars revealed a surprising detail about their costume. Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams is a fan favorite after audiences have been introduced to her character. But, in a recent sit down with Variety, she revealed that she actually had to wear that Ironheart armor. It wasn't all CG for the first suit and it was actually pretty heavy. During the interview, Thorne explained that its a tribute to Williams' engineering prowess that the design can even get off the ground at that weight. Clearly, the fans want to see more of the Marvel hero as we head toward her Disney+ series next year. Check out her full explanation of the suit and everything that came with it down below!
Interview With the Vampire: Assad Zaman Breaks Down that Shocking Twist in "The Thing Lay Still" (Exclusive)
Heading into Sunday night's season finale of AMC's Interview With the Vampire, fans had some major questions. First, the penultimate episode of the series' first season saw Claudia (Bailey Bass) determined to kill her maker, Lestat (Sam Reid) so that she and Louis (Jacob Anderson) could finally be free of his tyranny but exactly how she planned to carry out her murder had not been revealed. Second, the episode took viewers into Daniel's (Eric Bogosian) memory of his first meeting with Louis in the 1970s and revealed that Rashid (Assad Zaman) had been present, calling into question exactly what Rashid actually is and what he has to do with, well, everything. Tonight's finale, "The Thing Lay Still" revealed the answers to both those burning questions — and now Zaman is breaking down the shocking twist that may upend everything fans thought they knew.
Every God of War Game Ranked
God of War has been one of PlayStation's biggest properties for nearly two decades at this point. First beginning back on the PS2, God of War has gone on to receive numerous entries across virtually all PlayStation platforms that have existed since the turn of the century. However, not all of these outings with Kratos have been superb, as the series has definitely seen its ups and downs.
Blue's Clues' Steve Investigates What's a "F--k Load" in Hilarious Commercial From Ryan Reynolds
If you had a Blue's Clues/Ryan Reynolds mashup commercial on your weekly bingo card, congratulations! The unlikely pairing comes courtesy of Flock Freight. While Ryan Reynolds doesn't appear in the latest ad for Flock Freight, the Deadpool actor's Maximum Effort company is the creator behind the new 60-second spot. Flock Freight and its patented technology "helps create a smarter supply chain, saving shippers from the trap of bad and worse options and giving carriers the chance to fill both their trucks and their wallets." The Flock Freight ad features Steve Burns, who is known for his investigator role in the long-running children's program Blue's Clues.
Pokemon Finally Brought Back Missing Fan Favorites for Ash's Big Win
Pokemon Journeys has officially given Ash Ketchum his biggest win in the anime's 25 long years of history to date, and the newest episode of the series used the opportunity to bring in the best cameos in the series so far! The newest iteration of the anime has been much different than many of the others in the franchise thus far as the 25th Anniversary has allowed the anime to dig deep into its history to bring back many familiar faces, places, and Pokemon from the past for new adventures. Now that has all come full circle for Ash as he goes for his biggest win yet.
Dragon Ball Reveals New Super Saiyan 4 Transformations in Concept Art
It's hard to argue that one of the biggest elements that stuck from Dragon Ball GT wasn't the new version of Android 17 or the Black Star Dragon Balls, but rather, was the transformation known as Super Saiyan 4, which gave Goku and Vegeta new forms that made them look far more ape-like. While not canon, Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been able to bring back the form with a vengeance thanks to its alternate timelines and realities, and it seems that new forms have been revealed via original concept art.
PlayStation 5 Consoles Are Spoiling God of War Ragnarok for Players
God of War Ragnarok is here, but the game seemingly can't stop itself from being spoiled. For months now, there have been spoilers for this highly anticipated sequel floating around the internet. While some of the earliest leaks were very general plot details, the full game began leaking in late October after retail copies began surfacing at some stores. It made it very difficult for players to avoid key moments and plot details leading up to the game's release this week, but now the game is out, and people can immerse themselves in Kratos and Atreus' new journey without looking at social media to find spoilers... sort of.
‘Tulsa King’: Sylvester Stallone’s New Gangster Series Is Surprisingly Goofy
Taylor Sheridan is television’s reigning macho melodramatist, and Tulsa King fits neatly alongside his Yellowstone and The Mayor of Kingstown as another soapy crime drama led by a marquee movie star. In this case, that’s Sylvester Stallone, who in his debut small-screen role demonstrates that even at 75 he’s got more charisma than most.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Looms Large With Mt. Lady
My Hero Academia's sixth season has focused on not only the students in Class 1-A battling against the Paranormal Liberation Frontbut also the top heroes of Hero Society giving it their all when it comes to battling Shigaraki and his vast forces. Not only did the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army team up, but the combined army also has High-End Nomu and a giant behemoth known as Gigantomachi at their beck and call. Luckily, Mt. Lady is just as big as the largest villain and one fan has brought her to life.
Steam Has a New Freebie for PlayStation Fans
Valve's PC marketplace Steam has a new freebie this week for PlayStation fans. Over the course of the past couple of years, PlayStation has continued to strengthen its presence on Steam with the release of games like God of War, Days Gone, Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and many others. And while this freebie in question isn't related to any of these aforementioned titles, it's instead associated with PlayStation's latest PC release.
Jason Momoa Says DC Fans Will Be "Very Excited" Amid Lobo Rumors With James Gunn
A cursory glance at any social media platform at any given time will yield plenty of comic book movie rumors. Recently, however, there's not one single rumor dominating chatter as much as the idea Jason Momoa could be playing Lobo in DC Studios' new cinematic world. New DC Studios head James Gunn signed up for Mastodon earlier this month, and his first post on the budding social media platform was a comic cover of Lobo, a character the Aquaman star has long wanted to play.
WWE Superstar Enters The Ring as Demon Slayer's Rengoku
The superstars of World Wrestling Entertainment have worn their love of all things anime on their sleeves over the years, with the likes of Dragon Ball Z, Sailor Moon, Naruto, and many more helping to create some wild looks for some of the biggest professional wrestlers. Zelina Vega, one of the biggest female superstars of the WWE today, hasn't just worn outfits in the past to honor the anime medium, she has also proven her love of anime by getting a Naruto tattoo and entered the ring recently wearing a look inspired by Demon Slayer's Rengoku.
Pokemon Star Teases Ash's New Goal After His Biggest Win Yet
Pokemon is having quite the fall as it seems the series is everywhere you look online. If fans aren't geeking over its upcoming game, they are most definitely buzzing about Ash Ketchum. After all, the anime just saw Ash reach his dream of becoming the world's strongest trainer. His goal was reached just recently as Ash defeated Leon to become the world's Pokemon Master, but one star believes there is more for Ash to realize with his dream.
