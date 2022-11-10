Heading into Sunday night's season finale of AMC's Interview With the Vampire, fans had some major questions. First, the penultimate episode of the series' first season saw Claudia (Bailey Bass) determined to kill her maker, Lestat (Sam Reid) so that she and Louis (Jacob Anderson) could finally be free of his tyranny but exactly how she planned to carry out her murder had not been revealed. Second, the episode took viewers into Daniel's (Eric Bogosian) memory of his first meeting with Louis in the 1970s and revealed that Rashid (Assad Zaman) had been present, calling into question exactly what Rashid actually is and what he has to do with, well, everything. Tonight's finale, "The Thing Lay Still" revealed the answers to both those burning questions — and now Zaman is breaking down the shocking twist that may upend everything fans thought they knew.

