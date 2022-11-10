ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Healey in Pittsfield to meet with elected officials

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i7RFF_0j6FkaYo00

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — Gov-elect Maura Healey is traveling to Pittsfield on Thursday, November 10. Healey is looking to meet with local elected officials and emphasize her commitment to being Governor of Massachusetts.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

Governor-elect Maura Healey, Mayor Linda Tyer, Senator-elect Paul Mark, Representatives Tricia Farley-Bouvier, Smitty Pignatelli, and John Barrett will gather in Pittsfield to speak on Healey’s commitment of her role as Governor. The elected officials will meet at the Colonial Theater, 111 South Street in Pittsfield at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 3

AP_000459.d7faf8e3532c4a8d9f5c948d132ff45b.2237
3d ago

When you are cold in your house remember you vote for her and she is the reason you have no gas or electricity, to keep warm ,

Reply
5
Joe Biden
3d ago

Ask her why she supports shutting down pipe lines to destroy the Russian economy..... And also did that in the US

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

What to expect in transition from Baker to Healey

STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, Massachusetts voters have picked the next governor. What happens next?. Governor-elect Maura Healey and her running mate, Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll, spent part of Wednesday chatting with the Republicans whose jobs they will take over in January. “Now, you know that for me, everything’s about teamwork. You’ve...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

Here Are The Top 5 “Mispronounced” Massachusetts Cities

We are all guilty of "mispronouncing" some locales in our backyard, but here in the Bay State, it is a common factor that people who are not familiar with our vicinity, will wind up mentioning some cities or towns that are not correctly identifiable (unless you are a native of any locations that will be mentioned in this article). So, without further ado, let's dive into this subject at hand. If you are wondering if any Berkshire county towns are in this survey, the answer is NO. We are off the hook on this particular poll:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

What message did voters send during midterm elections?

BOSTON – Many experts were predicting a "red wave" for Republicans during last week's election. Instead, Democrats are projected to hold the Senate while the House remains too close to call. Massachusetts Congresswoman Lori Trahan joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss a variety of topics, including what message she believes voters sent during the midterm elections."First and foremost I think this notion of extremism, it was on the ballot. It was on the ballot here in Massachusetts and in many races across the country," Trahan said. "And it was defeated. I think people want adults in the room talking earnestly and thoughtfully about the real issues that are effecting them."Trahan also was asked about what she believes voters are seeing with the economy at a local level."There's no question that the high cost of living is hurting families," she said. "They want us to do everything we can, and we have to be laser focused on bringing down whatever costs we can, whether it's health care, prescription drug prices, energy bills."Keller @ Large:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts ranked one of the safest states in the country; northeast has 6 of top 10

BOSTON – With every new headline about a mass shooting, terrorist attack, hate crime or natural disaster, many of us fear for our safety and that of our loved ones. 15,200 have died from gun violence this year. In the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic has also become one of Americans’ biggest safety concerns with 204,000 Americans having died from COVID-19.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
theberkshireedge.com

THE OTHER SIDE: The Market needs a human heart added to the equation

From my earliest days, I had the ability—sometimes very exciting, often scary—to slip into and merge with the stories I was being told, or read or watched. Most recently, I began watching “The Peripheral” on Amazon Prime—a mostly fascinating, often frightening look at the future. And then I became an unnamed character in the most recent series of articles about housing in Great Barrington. For a storyteller, it is disconcerting to surrender your story to someone else. Especially when it’s so very complicated and defies any simple telling. In my case, many people combined their efforts out of the public eye to help me find a new place to live, including “the developer,” who, like all of us, defies any kind of quick characterization or simplistic judgment. I personally appreciate his kindness. But these are days when everyone seems to be picking sides in a world so much more complex than simple.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WBUR

The "millionaire's tax" is happening. Here's when

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. It's Veterans Day. Here's a reminder of how the holiday differs from Memorial Day — and a list of restaurants that offer military discounts or free meals for veterans. Several of the chains have stores in Greater Boston. To honor veterans, Massachusetts leaders made parking free for everyone today at all state parks. Lastly, Radio Boston will host a special Veterans Day hour; tune in at 11 a.m.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

2022 Massachusetts Election Results: State Senate Hampden, Hampshire, & Worcester District (Jacob Oliveira vs. William Johnson)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic nominee Jacob Oliveira is running against Republican nominee William Johnson for the state Senate seat for the Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District previously held by Eric Lesser, who lost his bid to be the Democratic nominee for Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor in September.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy