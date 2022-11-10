ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$50K reward offered for rare $23M Alfa Romeo car stolen in South Carolina

By Dennis Bright, Nexstar Media Wire
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. ( WBTW ) — A rare antique car valued at $23 million was stolen from a motel in Latta, South Carolina, according to authorities, and a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to its recovery.

The black two-door 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B Lungo Spyder with tan interior was last seen on July 25 at the Holiday Inn Express near Interstate 95 in Latta, AIG investigator Harold Schmidle said Thursday in a news release.

According to the website supercars.net, Touring of Milan built only seven of the Lungo Spyder models, delivering the first one in May 1938.

North Carolina man wins $100,000 after Walmart employee convinced him to buy ticket

When the car was last seen, it was being transported in a white 2009 Haulmark trailer pulled by a white 2002 Ford F-350 dually pickup truck, according to a flyer from AIG. The truck had Illinois license plate number 344949. The trailer also had Illinois plates with the number 10451OTE.

Items from the car were found in Lumberton, North Carolina, according to the flyer.

South Carolina’s Dillon County Sheriff’s Office detective Sara Albarri told WBTW on Thursday that there have been a string of similar trailer thefts in Dillon and possibly Florence counties. Those thefts included go-karts and other smaller vehicles.

Albarri said investigators think the Alfa Romeo might still be in North Carolina and that whoever took it might not have known exactly what they were stealing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Albarri at 843-774-1432.

