Mavs And Wizards Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

The Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards have announced their injury reports for Thursday’s game.

On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards are facing off in Washington, D.C., and for the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Mavs have ruled out Davis Bertans, Tyler Dorsey, Christian Wood and McKinley Wright IV.

Meanwhile, the Wizards will be without Bradley Beal, Delon Wright, Jordan Schakel and Isaiah Todd.

Kristaps Porzingis and Taj Gibson are questionable, while Johnny Davis and Vernon Carey Jr. are available.

NBA's official injury report

The Wizards have been without Beal, their best player, for the last two games.

The three-time NBA All-Star is averaging 21.6 points and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 52.1% from the field.

Being without Beal makes the status of Porzingis even more vital for the game.

He is arguably their second-best player and comes into the night averaging 19.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per contest.

The Mavs are also without one of their top players, as Wood will miss his second straight game.

He's off to a solid start with his new team (he was traded via the Houston Rockets over the offseason), averaging 15.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest on 56.7% from the field and 46.2% from the three-point range.

The Wizards enter the night with a 5-6 record in their first 11 games and are coming off a 108-100 win over the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.

The Mavs are off to a better start with a 6-4 record in their first ten games.

