ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SheKnows

Trevor Noah is Unloading His $10 Million Luxury Penthouse With Spectacular Terrace Views After Announcing ‘Daily Show’ Departure

As he prepares to depart The Daily Show, Trevor Noah is making huge money moves in the real estate world. Not only did he recently sell his $26 million Los Angeles home for a profit, but he’s also put this insanely beautiful NYC penthouse on the market for a little under $13 million. It seems he’s unloading almost everything and starting anew. While we love to see the transformation, we’re wondering how anyone could depart from this stunning home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Closer Weekly

Chelsea Clinton and Husband Marc Mezvinsky’s Combined Net Worth Is Massive! Inside Their Fortune

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, are the definition of a power couple! The only child of Hillary and Bill Clinton has built an incredible career for herself as an activist and author. She and her investor spouse have amassed an impressive, combined net worth. Keep scrolling to see how much money they make together.
ARKANSAS STATE
DoYouRemember?

Jackie Kennedy’s Granddaughter, Rose Kennedy Schlossberg, Looks Just Like Her!

The 34-year-old Rose Kennedy Schlossberg is the first grandchild and granddaughter to America’s 35th President, John F. Kennedy, and his First Lady, Jackie Kennedy. She is described by many as the spitting image of her maternal grandmother when it comes to looks. Rose was born in 1988 to Edwin Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy — the first and only surviving child of the couple.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Matthew McConaughey May Join Jeff Bezos In Bid to Buy the Washington Commanders

The Dallas Buyers Club actor grew up a Washington fan and is currently a co-owner of the Austin FC MLS club Add Matthew McConaughey to the list of potential new owners of the NFL's Washington Commanders. A source tells PEOPLE that the Oscar-winning actor is "exploring" an opportunity to join Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in a bid to purchase the team from current owners Dan and Tanya Snyder. "He has been a fan for decades and supported the team and is now exploring how he can lead a team or join a team...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Matthew Perry ‘begged’ Friends producers to get rid of this essential Chandler Bing character trait

Matthew Perry has said he “begged” Friends producers to get rid of a signature Chandler characteristic.The actor – who played Chandler Bing in the 10-season comedy series – made a number of revelations about his time on the show in his memoir, titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.Reflecting on his time starring in the series, which ran from 1994 to 2004, Perry said he was annoyed with his character’s signature intonation and wanted to change Chandler’s voice.In an excerpt published by Variety, he wrote that he “had to beg the producers” to stop writing his lines this...
Variety

Bruce Springsteen to Take Over Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Four Musical Appearances

The Boss is taking over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a string of late-night musical appearances. Bruce Springsteen will make his first of four stops in New York’s 30 Rock starting Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16, plus one special appearance on Nov. 24, for the show’s Thanksgiving episode. Fans can also tune in to watch Springsteen as the show’s lead and musical guest, cracking his headline-making jokes alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Springsteen has stopped by the show before, with his latest appearance being in 2020, but it marks the first time that he will be a...
FLORIDA STATE
Essence

Housewives Star Porsha Williams Debuts Exclusive The Drop Collection

The Amazon collaboration has a limited stock available for 30 hours. If you’ve ever internalized your housewife life, you can now have a matching wardrobe. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams debuted a limited capsule collection with Amazon’s The Drop. “Nothing is more valuable than owning the power to be yourself. That’s why I am calling my Drop collection Power by Porsha,” Williams said via press release.
Footwear News

Meagan Good Chicly Blooms in 3D Rose Dress & Strappy Heels at Ebony Power 100

Meagan Good turned heads as she arrived for the 2022 Ebony Power 100 at the Milk Studios in Los Angeles on Oct. 30. The “Day Shift” actress wore a satin black Kamilla Purshie strapless dress that featured a hot pink inseam that followed into a rose design that captured the torso of the gown. The fitted dress also featured a high slit. The satin gown is from the designer’s spring 2022 couture collection. Good paired the dress with long sheer black gloves. Adding sparkles to the look, Good accessorized with oversized diamond studs designed by Anabela Chan. As for her footwear, the actress...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy