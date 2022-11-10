Read full article on original website
Trevor Noah Brutally Nails Why Oprah Winfrey Had To Turn On Dr. Oz
"The Daily Show" host offered a few noteworthy comparisons to make his point about Oprah's endorsement.
SheKnows
Trevor Noah is Unloading His $10 Million Luxury Penthouse With Spectacular Terrace Views After Announcing ‘Daily Show’ Departure
As he prepares to depart The Daily Show, Trevor Noah is making huge money moves in the real estate world. Not only did he recently sell his $26 million Los Angeles home for a profit, but he’s also put this insanely beautiful NYC penthouse on the market for a little under $13 million. It seems he’s unloading almost everything and starting anew. While we love to see the transformation, we’re wondering how anyone could depart from this stunning home.
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Chelsea Clinton and Husband Marc Mezvinsky’s Combined Net Worth Is Massive! Inside Their Fortune
Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, are the definition of a power couple! The only child of Hillary and Bill Clinton has built an incredible career for herself as an activist and author. She and her investor spouse have amassed an impressive, combined net worth. Keep scrolling to see how much money they make together.
Ginger Zee missing from GMA after meteorologist announces her replacement
GMA star Ginger Zee has announced that she will be missing from Wednesday’s episode of the morning show. The popular meteorologist, 41, has said her pal Brittany Bell is filling in for her. Bell is a weather reporter at the New York television station WABC-TV. Zee has said that...
Jackie Kennedy’s Granddaughter, Rose Kennedy Schlossberg, Looks Just Like Her!
The 34-year-old Rose Kennedy Schlossberg is the first grandchild and granddaughter to America’s 35th President, John F. Kennedy, and his First Lady, Jackie Kennedy. She is described by many as the spitting image of her maternal grandmother when it comes to looks. Rose was born in 1988 to Edwin Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy — the first and only surviving child of the couple.
Graphic videos of Takeoff's death are popping up on social media and fans are calling on platforms to take the clips down
The Migos rapper was killed at a bowling alley on Tuesday morning. Videos and images of the aftermath surfaced on social media and "hearing Quavo" trended.
Ivanka and Jared are seen checking out their new digs in Miami’s Billionaire’s Bunker
Just checking on the progress ... Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump spotted checking on their Miami mansion.
Matthew McConaughey May Join Jeff Bezos In Bid to Buy the Washington Commanders
The Dallas Buyers Club actor grew up a Washington fan and is currently a co-owner of the Austin FC MLS club Add Matthew McConaughey to the list of potential new owners of the NFL's Washington Commanders. A source tells PEOPLE that the Oscar-winning actor is "exploring" an opportunity to join Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in a bid to purchase the team from current owners Dan and Tanya Snyder. "He has been a fan for decades and supported the team and is now exploring how he can lead a team or join a team...
wegotthiscovered.com
Melinda Gates is dating a former Fox News correspondent, because money can’t buy taste
Where do you go after you were married to the one of the richest men in the world? Apparently to Fox News. Melinda French Gates, ex-wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, is dating a former Fox News correspondent Jon Du Pre. Melinda Gates and her ex-husband were married for 27...
Matthew Perry ‘begged’ Friends producers to get rid of this essential Chandler Bing character trait
Matthew Perry has said he “begged” Friends producers to get rid of a signature Chandler characteristic.The actor – who played Chandler Bing in the 10-season comedy series – made a number of revelations about his time on the show in his memoir, titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.Reflecting on his time starring in the series, which ran from 1994 to 2004, Perry said he was annoyed with his character’s signature intonation and wanted to change Chandler’s voice.In an excerpt published by Variety, he wrote that he “had to beg the producers” to stop writing his lines this...
Alex Rodriguez shops arm and arm with Jac Cordeiro at Rodeo Drive
Alex Rodriguez recently spent time at Rodeo Drive with a Canadian woman named Jac Cordeiro. They looked happy Monday as they walked arm in arm photos. GrosbyGroup It’s the first time the 47-year-old former athlete and the fitness guru have been spotted...
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere Buys Musician Paul Simon's Home In New Canaan
It's taken over three years and multiple price changes but it finally happened. Singer-songwriters Paul Simon, formerly of Simon And Garfunkel and his wife of over 30 years Edie Brickell of New Bohemians, sold their New Canaan, Connecticut home, which is 45 minutes outside of Manhattan after years of trying. Turns out the mystery buyer is another major celebrity.
‘Seinfeld’: The Secret to Elaine’s ‘Big Salad’ Finally Revealed
The secret to Elaine’s ‘big salad’ from ‘Seinfeld’ has finally been revealed, and it is similar to a very famous salad that most people have already had.
Thrillist
Derek Jeter's Upstate New York Castle Is for Sale, Take a Look Inside
Lately, Zillow looks like a Disney-inspired oasis. From a cozy wooden house reminiscent of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves to an actual castle, the real estate website is ready to make any Disney fan's dream come true. The castle in question is located in Greenwood Lake in Upstate New...
Trump Fan Throws Beer At Comedian Ariel Elias, Sherri Shepherd Shows Her Response To Hecklers
Trump Supporter Throws Beer At Comedian Ariel Elias Sherri Shepherd Shares Her ResponseGyrlversion / Ariel Elias Twitter edit. After a trump supporter heckled @ariel_comedy during a stand-up show, other comedians shared their experience including @sherrishowtv.
Bruce Springsteen to Take Over Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Four Musical Appearances
The Boss is taking over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a string of late-night musical appearances. Bruce Springsteen will make his first of four stops in New York’s 30 Rock starting Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16, plus one special appearance on Nov. 24, for the show’s Thanksgiving episode. Fans can also tune in to watch Springsteen as the show’s lead and musical guest, cracking his headline-making jokes alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Springsteen has stopped by the show before, with his latest appearance being in 2020, but it marks the first time that he will be a...
Essence
Housewives Star Porsha Williams Debuts Exclusive The Drop Collection
The Amazon collaboration has a limited stock available for 30 hours. If you’ve ever internalized your housewife life, you can now have a matching wardrobe. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams debuted a limited capsule collection with Amazon’s The Drop. “Nothing is more valuable than owning the power to be yourself. That’s why I am calling my Drop collection Power by Porsha,” Williams said via press release.
This Small New York Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
It comes as no surprise to the residents of New York that this state is so much more than just New York City. From coastal beaches to mountain ranges and an abundance of small towns and cities that offer so much to see and do, a trip to the great Empire State is never truly complete until you venture off the beaten path that is the NYC metro area.
Meagan Good Chicly Blooms in 3D Rose Dress & Strappy Heels at Ebony Power 100
Meagan Good turned heads as she arrived for the 2022 Ebony Power 100 at the Milk Studios in Los Angeles on Oct. 30. The “Day Shift” actress wore a satin black Kamilla Purshie strapless dress that featured a hot pink inseam that followed into a rose design that captured the torso of the gown. The fitted dress also featured a high slit. The satin gown is from the designer’s spring 2022 couture collection. Good paired the dress with long sheer black gloves. Adding sparkles to the look, Good accessorized with oversized diamond studs designed by Anabela Chan. As for her footwear, the actress...
