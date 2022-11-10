ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunset Amphitheater plans to be heard by City Council

By Alina Lee
 3 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — According to the City of Colorado Springs, its Planning Commission has approved the Sunset Amphitheater project Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The developer of the Sunset Amphitheater was approved to move forward; however, the City is expecting members of the public to submit appeals. The project’s next step is to be heard by City Council.

The deadline to submit appeals is Monday, Nov. 21, by 5 p.m.

Sunset Amphitheater holds meeting for public comment

The Sunset Amphitheater will be an 8,000-seat open-air amphitheater in northern El Paso County. In recent months, it’s project team has been actively working on options to increase onsite parking after public comment voiced concerns regarding access to the venue.

