Clanton Advertiser
IHS holds Veterans Day program
Isabella High School honored veterans connected to the school and community during its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 10. The event is hosted by the school’s Historical Society students and faculty. It featured a slideshow of veterans connected to the school, patriotic songs and guest speaker U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jonathan Martin.
Thanksgiving 2022: Turkey giveaways to help Alabama families in need
Alabama people who need help with Thanksgiving dinner have a chance to get free turkeys at events throughout the state. Here are some giveaways in Birmingham, Huntsville, Hayneville, Montgomery and Mobile, organized by folks who want to spread holiday cheer to hundreds of families. When: Monday, Nov. 14, 3 p.m.-6...
Clanton Advertiser
Column: Chilton County makes their voices, support heard
This week in Chilton County was a massive week for many reasons. Election Day on Nov. 8 was the important date that campaigns across the county had been worked towards since the spring. Being from right outside of Charlotte, North Carolina, election days seemed to come and go without much dialogue on it, compared to election day in Chilton County.
Clanton Advertiser
911 board lowers funds request to BOE
The Chilton County 911 Board presented a lower request for funding to the Chilton County Board of Education during the 911 board meeting on Nov. 10. The school system has had a contract in the past to contribute funding to the P25 radio emergency communications system since the school buses are using it. That contract has ended.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham area siblings gift electric bike to Applebee's dishwasher who pedals to work over 20 miles each way
There sure are some good folks in our world today. I’d like to introduce you to three of those good folks. Two good folks who read a story that I put on Facebook a few weeks ago that touched them, and one good man who washes dishes for a living.
WOW: Helena, Alabama Estate Includes Trophy Bass Lake, Waterfall
Located between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa in Helena, Alabama this property is truly an “outdoor lover’s dream home estate,” said the agent. Wait until you see the pictures of this sprawling of this custom home. It’s one-of-a-kind for sure. Let’s talk about space. Every room in...
Clanton Advertiser
Clanton Fire Department
These incidents are from Nov. 1-7. Altered Mental Status: 200 Block 15th Street South. Motor Vehicle Accident: 1300 Block 7th Street South. Altered Mental Status: 2800 Block 7th Street North. Vehicle Fire: 100 Block 7th Street South. Motor Vehicle Accident: I65 211 Mile Marker. Chest Pain: 1200 Block 7th Street...
courierjournal.net
Black Vultures Test Positive for Avian Influenza in Montgomery County
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) in cooperation with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has confirmed Eurasian H5 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in wild black vultures in Montgomery County, Alabama. This is the second confirmation of HPAI in Alabama. In February 2022, a singular case of a wild, hunter harvested American wigeon tested positive in Limestone County.
wvtm13.com
Former Jefferson County sheriff deputies react to tight race
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The sheriff’s race for Jefferson county has been called. Mark Pettway will serve a second term. We’re still waiting for Jared Hudson to concede. It was a tight race last night. I spoke with a former Jefferson County deputy who said he’s surprised Hudson didn’t win. While it didn’t go the way he expected he wants Pettway to take care of the deputies who are still on the payroll.
wbrc.com
ALDOT to close parts of Hwy. 31 for road work starting Sunday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin work on U.S. Highway 31 from Nov. 13 through Nov. 18. The construction of a barrier wall and guardrail between Bonita Drive in Homewood and 2nd Avenue South in Birmingham will cause the right lanes of both sides of Highway 31 to close from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
ALEA issues statement over Marshall County Deputy’s death
Several members and agencies of law enforcement across the state of Alabama have been sending their prayers and condolences to the family and community of Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, who passed away this week.
Comeback Town: Hoover council president says Magic City Classic ‘deserves our collective support’
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
New golf cart dealership in Trussville announces grand opening, chance to win 2022 cart
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Icon Trussville has announced that the grand opening will take place on Friday, Nov. 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Those who attend and stay for the entire grand opening will have a chance to win a brand-new 2022 Icon I40 Golf Cart. Icon Trussville will also provide […]
Inside Katie Britt’s time in student government at the University of Alabama
Alabama’s newest Republican member of Congress, and the first elected female U.S. senator from the state, is now among a handful of prominent politicians who got their start at the University of Alabama. U.S. Senator-elect Katie Boyd Britt, an attorney and business leader from Enterprise, began her political career...
Thanksgiving 2022: 6 great places for takeout dinners in Birmingham
Not in the mood to cook for Thanksgiving? Several restaurants and catering services in the Birmingham metro area are offering traditional fare to go: turkey, dressing, side dishes, dessert and more. Here are six of our favorite places for Turkey Day takeout, all guaranteed to fill your table with a sumptuous feast.
Shelby Reporter
Traffic stop on Hwy 280 leads to recovery of drugs, stolen firearm
A traffic stop on Highway 280 led to the recovery of drugs, drug paraphernalia and firearms. Thanks to the efforts of a Shelby County deputy, a traffic stop led to the recovery of 1.2 grams of methamphetamine, 353 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and three firearms, one of which was a stole handgun from Birmingham.
wvtm13.com
Store employee arrested in shooting at Chevron in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Hoover man has been arrested in a shooting that happened in Birmingham earlier in the week. The Birmingham Police Department reported Mazin Othman, 40, was arrested and is facing warrants for assault and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. The police department says a...
wbrc.com
Payroll software glitch causes employees to pay back the City of Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - In Hoover, a payroll software issue has now led to several Hoover Fire Department employees having to pay back the City of Hoover for being overpaid. Employees claim they made the city aware of this issue months ago, however, the City of Hoover said they received final word from the vendor confirming the programming error last week and notified the employees immediately.
theshelbyreport.com
Meat Depot By Fresh Value Opens Location In Sylacauga, AL
Meat Depot, a grocery store affiliated with the Birmingham, Alabama-based supermarket chain Fresh Value, will debut a store Nov. 16 in Sylacauga, Alabama. The grand opening ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting in front of the renovated store. The store is located at 204 West Fort Williams St., formerly home to Save-A-Lot. The first 100 customers in the store on Nov. 16-18 will receive a free bag of groceries.
Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night
Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
