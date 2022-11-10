ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilton County, AL

Clanton Advertiser

IHS holds Veterans Day program

Isabella High School honored veterans connected to the school and community during its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 10. The event is hosted by the school’s Historical Society students and faculty. It featured a slideshow of veterans connected to the school, patriotic songs and guest speaker U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jonathan Martin.
MAPLESVILLE, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Column: Chilton County makes their voices, support heard

This week in Chilton County was a massive week for many reasons. Election Day on Nov. 8 was the important date that campaigns across the county had been worked towards since the spring. Being from right outside of Charlotte, North Carolina, election days seemed to come and go without much dialogue on it, compared to election day in Chilton County.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

911 board lowers funds request to BOE

The Chilton County 911 Board presented a lower request for funding to the Chilton County Board of Education during the 911 board meeting on Nov. 10. The school system has had a contract in the past to contribute funding to the P25 radio emergency communications system since the school buses are using it. That contract has ended.
Clanton Advertiser

Clanton Fire Department

These incidents are from Nov. 1-7. Altered Mental Status: 200 Block 15th Street South. Motor Vehicle Accident: 1300 Block 7th Street South. Altered Mental Status: 2800 Block 7th Street North. Vehicle Fire: 100 Block 7th Street South. Motor Vehicle Accident: I65 211 Mile Marker. Chest Pain: 1200 Block 7th Street...
CLANTON, AL
courierjournal.net

Black Vultures Test Positive for Avian Influenza in Montgomery County

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) in cooperation with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has confirmed Eurasian H5 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in wild black vultures in Montgomery County, Alabama. This is the second confirmation of HPAI in Alabama. In February 2022, a singular case of a wild, hunter harvested American wigeon tested positive in Limestone County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Former Jefferson County sheriff deputies react to tight race

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The sheriff’s race for Jefferson county has been called. Mark Pettway will serve a second term. We’re still waiting for Jared Hudson to concede. It was a tight race last night. I spoke with a former Jefferson County deputy who said he’s surprised Hudson didn’t win. While it didn’t go the way he expected he wants Pettway to take care of the deputies who are still on the payroll.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

ALDOT to close parts of Hwy. 31 for road work starting Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin work on U.S. Highway 31 from Nov. 13 through Nov. 18. The construction of a barrier wall and guardrail between Bonita Drive in Homewood and 2nd Avenue South in Birmingham will cause the right lanes of both sides of Highway 31 to close from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Traffic stop on Hwy 280 leads to recovery of drugs, stolen firearm

A traffic stop on Highway 280 led to the recovery of drugs, drug paraphernalia and firearms. Thanks to the efforts of a Shelby County deputy, a traffic stop led to the recovery of 1.2 grams of methamphetamine, 353 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and three firearms, one of which was a stole handgun from Birmingham.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Store employee arrested in shooting at Chevron in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Hoover man has been arrested in a shooting that happened in Birmingham earlier in the week. The Birmingham Police Department reported Mazin Othman, 40, was arrested and is facing warrants for assault and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. The police department says a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Payroll software glitch causes employees to pay back the City of Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - In Hoover, a payroll software issue has now led to several Hoover Fire Department employees having to pay back the City of Hoover for being overpaid. Employees claim they made the city aware of this issue months ago, however, the City of Hoover said they received final word from the vendor confirming the programming error last week and notified the employees immediately.
HOOVER, AL
theshelbyreport.com

Meat Depot By Fresh Value Opens Location In Sylacauga, AL

Meat Depot, a grocery store affiliated with the Birmingham, Alabama-based supermarket chain Fresh Value, will debut a store Nov. 16 in Sylacauga, Alabama. The grand opening ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting in front of the renovated store. The store is located at 204 West Fort Williams St., formerly home to Save-A-Lot. The first 100 customers in the store on Nov. 16-18 will receive a free bag of groceries.
SYLACAUGA, AL
AL.com

Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night

Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
ALABAMA STATE

