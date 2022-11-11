ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco voters deliver ‘mandate’ on car-free streets

By Craig Lee/The Examiner, Ben Schneider
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 4 days ago
Bicyclists riding on car-free JFK Drive now called JFK Promenade, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The success of Prop. J demonstrates that a significant majority of San Francisco voters appreciate The City’s car-free streets and want them to remain that way. Craig Lee/The Examiner

Days before the election, supporters of Proposition J, the measure to affirm JFK Promenade’s permanent car-free status, were raising the alarm . The race was going to be a close one, polling showed, and many voters were getting confused about the differences between Prop. J and Prop. I, the competing measure that would bring cars back to JFK and the Great Highway on weekends.

It turns out those fears were unfounded. Prop. J sailed to victory , earning about 60% of the vote in early returns, and Prop. I went down by a similar margin. The election demonstrates that a significant majority of San Francisco voters appreciate The City’s car-free streets and want them to stay.

“This is a mandate for the direction The City needs to go,” said Marta Lindsey, communications director for Walk SF, one of the groups leading the Yes on J campaign. “A majority of our voters are ready to move in the right direction with safety, with climate and with livability. San Francisco should be leading the nation and this shows that we’re ready to do that.”

But until the election, Prop. J supporters weren’t so confident that would be the case. “I went into last night preparing for a really bad night,” Lindsey said on Wednesday. “I almost fell over” when the first batch of results were released, Lindsey said, “it was so beyond what we were expecting.”

Despite the tight polling, the Yes on J campaign had some unusual advantages. Canvassers were out on the JFK Promenade and the Great Highway every weekend since Labor Day, where they were able to connect with thousands of voters. “It’s so unique to have a campaign around a thing where you can actually go to that thing and talk to people and say, ‘Guess what, this could go away,’” Lindsey said.

The campaign also got a boost from the Golden Mile project , the art installations and special events that the Rec and Park Department began hosting on the Promenade in September. “The past few months has shown us the potential of what a public space that is designed for people can be,” said Robin Pam, campaign director for Yes on J, and an advocate with the group Kid Safe SF. Between events like the Oktoberfest beer garden and the Halloween carnival, “This space has touched so many people’s lives,” Pam said.

The Yes on I campaign — which was trying to restore car access to JFK and the Great Highway — also felt the Golden Mile project had an impact on the election.

“Today’s results are not surprising, considering our city government and many of San Francisco’s most powerful nonprofits staged an elaborate roadshow of public activities on JFK Drive to sway voters over the last few months,” the campaign wrote in a statement conceding defeat.

“Despite the outcome, City Hall politicians should take note of the large swath of voters that supported Prop. I and the reopening of these major roads,” the statement continues. “Our elected leaders need to develop policies that balance the concerns of all members of the public, instead of promoting ideas that benefit a select few.”

City officials are continuing to release updated vote tallies every afternoon, but the new numbers haven’t changed the results in any races. According to early returns, which account for roughly half of all ballots, there are stark geographical divides separating those who wish to keep JFK and the Great Highway car-free, and those who don’t.

Prop. J won in The City’s denser neighborhoods where people are less likely to own cars, in a geography stretching from North Beach to Bernal Heights, and from the Inner Sunset to Dogpatch. Support was particularly strong in the Haight-Ashbury precincts directly adjacent to JFK, where as many as 80% of voters supported Prop. J. Large percentages of voters in SoMa, Hayes Valley and Noe Valley also supported the measure, according to Election Map SF , produced by Chris Arvin.

Prop. J lost in a L-shaped swath of neighborhoods on the western and southern edges of The City, where residents are more likely to own cars and drive everywhere. Opposition was particularly strong in Seacliff and the Outer Richmond, where close to 70% of voters opposed the measure. Parts of the Sunset, West of Twin Peaks, Oceanview and Visitacion Valley all voted down the measure.

Still, Prop. J was broadly popular, and the voters it brought to the polls might have had an impact on Prop. L, the extension of the half-cent transportation sales tax. Like Prop. J, Prop. L was polling poorly leading up to the election, and supporters were worried. But with roughly half of the votes in, Prop. L had about 69% of the vote, slightly above the two-thirds majority the measure needs to pass.

“Measure J got some people to vote who probably wouldn’t have, and they were aligned with L,” said Lindsey, whose organization, Walk SF, also campaigned for Prop. L. “All of the things we’re pushing The City to do with safe streets, none of that would happen without L because there would be no money.”

Jim Ross, a longtime San Francisco political consultant who didn’t work on any local campaigns this year, was surprised by Prop. L’s strong performance, especially given the defeat of Proposition A , the transportation bond measure, in June.

“There was a grassroots groundswell for a vision of transportation for San Francisco that’s not car-focused,” Ross said of Propositions J and L.

Supporters of the JFK Promenade are hoping to build off of the momentum of Prop. J’s victory.

“The JFK Promenade is really just getting started as one of the city’s most treasured and joyful public spaces,” said Pam, the Yes on J campaign manager. “We’re just at the beginning of this really exciting journey here in S.F.”

Comments / 3

Sleepy Rodriguez
4d ago

To be honest this is a stupid idea. As a San Francisco resident my whole life I know all this is going to do is make it a hassle for drivers to get around causing traffic. Yes it's nice to have a area that's safe to ride your bike, but not a whole highway.

Reply
5
mayomama
4d ago

One more reason not to travel to SF. There’s already massive traffic and no parking. However, these people want parklets and close streets for bicycles.

Reply
4
 

