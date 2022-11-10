Read full article on original website
Fall Haul for the Hungry brings in donations
PRINCETON – Shoppers at Sullivan’s Foods in Princeton helped stock the shelves of area food pantries during the “Fall Haul for the Hungry” event organized by Studstill Media. On Friday afternoon nearly a pickup truck bed full of non-perishable food items and over $300 were donated. The collected goods and cash will be donated to Bureau County organizations that help feed those in need, The Bureau County Food Pantry and Hall Township Food Pantry. The Fall Haul for the Hungry is an annual event, put on by Studstill Media, Sullivan’s Foods, Princeton Chevy Buick GMC, and the Law Offices of Peter F Ferracutti.
Red Cross giving away pumpkin pies at blood drive in Peru
PERU – At a crucial time for hospital patients in need of blood and blood products, the American Red Cross is encouraging the Peru community to donate on Friday, November 25th. A blood drive will take place at the Peru American Red Cross chapter building, 1530 4th Street, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wired for the Sweet Corn Festival
MENDOTA – When we think of the Mendota Sweet Corn Festival, we think of corn dogs, carnival rides, live music, beer gardens, and the queen pageant. What we don’t think about is the annual set-up, the behind-the-scenes hard work that has to be put into the festival every second weekend of August to make the event fun, safe, and enjoyable for all visitors.
Streator student awarded art prize from Illinois American Water
STREATOR – A young artist from Streator was awarded a prize in the Illinois American Water’s annual “Water Keeps Life Flowing” contest. The art contest is held yearly to promote the importance of reliable, safe water service. Students between 3rd and 5th grade submitted a drawing and sentence about what water service means to them. Illinois American Water chose 26 winners who earned their classrooms a $100 donation. Payton D., a 5th grader at Northlawn Junior High was one of those honored with their art titled “Everything needs water”.
113th anniversary of the Cherry Mine Disaster
CHERRY – It was 113 years ago today on November 13, 1909 over 250 men and boys died during fire in Bureau County in what was to become known as the Cherry Mine Disaster. A coal car that was being used in the mine to hold hay for the mules caught fire from a kerosene lantern, triggering a series of events that would change North Central Illinois and workplace safety rules forever. The resulting fire and heavy smoke killed 258 that day, with one man succumbing to his injuries after spending 8 days underground.
Utility worker electrocuted in DeKalb County
MALTA – A utility worker is dead in DeKalb County after an incident involving electricity. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office say they were called around 1 PM Thursday to Malta Road north of Twombly Road, where an individual was pronounced dead at the scene from being electrocuted. The death is under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and DeKalb County Coroner’s Office. The identification of the worker is being held pending notification of next of kin.
Rail crossing in Allen Township to close for repairs
RANSOM – A rail crossing northeast of Ransom in Allen Township will be closed for repairs Sunday. County Highway 5, east of Illinois Route 170 should reopen on Monday. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes around the construction site.
Exercise of LaSalle Nuclear Power Station Emergency Plans Set for Tuesday
OTTAWA – An exercise to test emergency response plans for the area surrounding the LaSalle Nuclear Power Station is scheduled for Tuesday. Emergency response personnel from the state of Illinois, LaSalle County, Grundy County, and others will participate in the event. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will evaluate the performance of the participating units of government. FEMA will provide preliminary findings at a meeting on Friday at the LaSalle County Emergency Operation Center. Nuclear energy produces about 20 percent of the nation’s electricity and about half of the electricity in Illinois.
Flu Shot clinic coming to LaSalle County Veterans Assistance Commission
PERU – The LaSalle County Veterans Assistance Commission will be hosting two flu shot clinics in the coming weeks to get veterans protected for the upcoming winter. A nurse from Hines VA Healthcare will be on site to provide the flu shot to those eligible on November 16th and December 14th. If you are a veteran that is not enrolled in VA Healthcare, contact the LaSalle County Veterans Assistance Commission at their website, LasalleCountyVAC.com to get started.
Area schools experiencing flu outbreak
MENDOTA – Mendota, like many other area school districts this week, are experiencing a flu outbreak. The LaSalle County Health Department and the IDPH ask that to prevent further spread, they recommend that your child stay home from school if experiencing flu or cold symptoms. You should also consider keeping your child home for an extra day if the have a stuffy or runny nose, cough, sore throat, headache or stomach ache. A child who has a fever should remain at home until “fever free” for a minimum of 24 hours. For more information on how you can combat the flu, visit the IDPH website.
Ottawa man arrested Wednesday in Grand Ridge
An Ottawa man got ten citations Wednesday after a chase and crash in Grand Ridge. Village Police attempted a stop of Dezmond Armstrong around 8pm on Main street. It was then Armstrong drove away and, later, hit a utility pole at Main street and Sylvan Avenue. The 25-year old took...
