Jefferson City, TN

Carson-Newman University adds new outdoor sport

By Hannah Moore
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19itIt_0j6FhUFX00

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A new sports program is coming to Carson-Newman University .

The new archery program, Eagle Archers, joins C-N outdoor sport teams, Eagle Anglers and Kayak Eagle Anglers under the University’s new Intercollegiate Recreational Sports Department.

“The Eagle Archers will compete with USA Archery, shooting both indoor and outdoor as well as 3-D targets,” said Hunter Sales, director for the department. “This program marks the first of its kind in East Tennessee, joining Bethel University, the University of the Cumberlands, Lindsey Wilson College, Union College and many others.”

Knoxville HQ of energy company to add new jobs after $6.6M investment

Sales believes the new offering is a perfect fit for the university with many high schools in the area competing on archery teams.

“The high school archery scene is well-established and flourishing in communities just like ours,” Sales said. “Universities of similar background to C-N have seen positive benefits from introducing archery including attracting high-character students that retain at a higher rate than average students. Archery will help Carson-Newman to connect with our local community and attract new students to our Christ-centered education.”

$1.5 million investment expanding Pigeon Forge’s Winterfest

The program will give students an opportunity to network within the outdoor industry. Sales adds that the students in the program will also be able to continue their passion for the outdoors with their peers. The competition is planned for fall 2023. To learn more about the program or apply for the coaching position can contact Hunter Sales at: jsales@cn.edu.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATE

WATE

