Daniel Snyder investigations, explained: What to know about D.C. attorney general's lawsuit against Commanders owner, NFL

The Dolphins are looking to keep pace in their division as they welcome the Browns to Hard Rock Stadium in Week 10. Miami has won three straight games since Tua Tagovailoa returned from his concussion suffered against Cincinnati in Week 4. The quarterback is having the best season of his career, with 15 touchdown passes and just three interceptions so far this year. Last week, he helped lead his team to a shootout 35-32 win over Justin Fields and the Bears.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO