Daniel Snyder investigations, explained: What to know about D.C. attorney general's lawsuit against Commanders owner, NFL

Sporting News
Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 10 game
For the second consecutive week, the NFL's lone undefeated team is playing in prime time. This time, instead of playing on Thursday night, the Eagles will be playing on "Monday Night Football." The Eagles have an 8-0 record at the midpoint of the season and will look to keep their...
Sporting News
Why wasn't Gabe Davis' critical catch in Bills-Vikings reviewed? NFL VP says it 'would have been reversed'
The Bills-Vikings game had a wild end to regulation on Sunday, with both teams seemingly snatching victory from the jaws of defeat in the game's closing seconds. Or, in Buffalo's case, snatching the ball off the turf at Highmark Stadium. Officials appeared to miss an incompletion on Buffalo's game-tying drive, instead ruling that Gabe Davis made a 20-yard catch that moved the Bills near field goal range with just 24 seconds remaining in the game.
Sporting News
Why did the Astros fire James Click? 'Airing of grievances' leads to Houston GM's shock departure one week after World Series win
A week after winning their second World Series title, the Astros are making major changes to their front office. James Click, the architect of Houston's championship-winning roster, is stepping away, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. He reportedly rejected a one-year contract extension. Click's departure is a shock, particularly for an organization...
Sporting News
CBS affiliate cuts away from ending of Alabama-Ole Miss to show 'Funny You Should Ask'
No. 9 Alabama once again was involved in a down-to-the-wire game Saturday, this time against No. 11 Ole Miss in a pivotal SEC West matchup. The game went to the final minute, with the Crimson Tide nursing a 30-24 lead and needing a defensive stand against Lane Kiffin's high-powered offense. The Rebels drove down to the Alabama 20, but a Jaxson Dart pass on fourth-and-16 fell incomplete in the end zone.
Sporting News
Where is Christian McCaffrey from? Hometown, college & more to know about 49ers star's roots
Christian McCaffrey rose to football stardom because of his career at Stanford, eventually landing as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Panthers. McCaffrey continued his ascent as a football player in Carolina, but he made his way back to the West Coast at the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
Sporting News
Justin Jefferson's Vikings teammates ruin fake injury touchdown celebration vs. Bills
Justin Jefferson is one of the best purveyors of touchdown celebrations in the NFL. But the Vikings receiver was kept from showing off his moves against the Bills on Sunday. Curiously enough, it was Jefferson's own Minnesota teammates who kept him from breaking out a fake injury celebration. Jefferson's attempted celebration occurred after he scored a 22-yard touchdown to open the scoring and put Minnesota up 7-0 in the first quarter.
Sporting News
What channel is Browns vs. Dolphins on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 10 game
The Dolphins are looking to keep pace in their division as they welcome the Browns to Hard Rock Stadium in Week 10. Miami has won three straight games since Tua Tagovailoa returned from his concussion suffered against Cincinnati in Week 4. The quarterback is having the best season of his career, with 15 touchdown passes and just three interceptions so far this year. Last week, he helped lead his team to a shootout 35-32 win over Justin Fields and the Bears.
Sporting News
Why Washington and Oregon are both wearing home uniforms in Autzen Stadium
When people talk about home and homes in college football, it isn't usually in relation to the jersey matchup. Washington and Oregon bucked that trend Saturday in Eugene, with both sides wearing their home jerseys instead of Oregon wearing their home colors and Washington wearing their traditional road whites. The...
Sporting News
Joe Thomas slams Colts for Jeff Saturday hire: 'Most egregious thing I can ever remember'
The decision by the Colts to hire Jeff Saturday, longtime Colts center, to be the interim head coach despite no previous NFL or college experience has been a head-scratcher across the NFL. Former Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas didn't mince words when talking about how he feels about the decision.
Sporting News
49ers vs. Chargers final score, results: Niners' defense keys team's comeback win
When it's crunch time, the ball always seems to find Talanoa Hufanga. The USC product did his best Troy Polamalu impression on Sunday night, stooping low to pick off Justin Herbert's errant desperation throw as the clock wound down in the fourth quarter. It was the sort of play that...
Sporting News
Updated 2023 NFL Draft order: Texans chased by Raiders, Bears and others for No. 1 pick
Everything's bigger in Texas. Especially the losses this time of year. No one was mistaking the Texans for a playoff contender entering the 2022 season, but it was also difficult to envision a world in which they would somehow be worse than their 4-13 record in 2021. But, the Texans...
