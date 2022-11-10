Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo Closing In On World Cup Record After Being Named In Portugal Squad
No player has yet scored at more than four World Cups but Ronaldo could become the first.
theScore
Argentina's World Cup squad: Messi, Dybala lead Copa America returnees
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina is taking nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards to the World Cup in Qatar as coach Lionel Scaloni's team aims to build on its Copa America success. Scaloni announced his 26-player squad — which contains two fewer forwards than the roster for traditional...
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: The Seven Liverpool Players Representing Their Nations
Seven Liverpool players will be in action when the 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar next Sunday.
Yardbarker
La Liga names dominate Argentina’s 2022 World Cup squad
Four La Liga sides will be represented in Argentina’s 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The majority of the La Albiceleste panel have already arrived in Abu Dhabi ahead of a pre-tournament training camp and a friendly game against the UAE national side on November 16.
CBS Sports
World Cup conundrum for Qatar: Can PSG's Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar succeed for club and country?
Barring any unexpected late developments, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar will feature for Paris Saint-Germain against AJ Auxerre in Ligue 1 this weekend before leaving for FIFA World Cup duty in Qatar. Once they arrive, the superstar trio will join up with defending world champions France, reigning South American titleholders Argentina and overall favorites Brazil respectively -- three of the countries most fancied to make the deepest runs this year.
Netherlands World Cup Preview: Oranje’s Grand Return
The Dutch missed out in 2018 but are back with hopes of making another deep run following a runner-up finish in 2010 and third-place honors in 2014.
World Cup 2022: Spain leave out De Gea and Thiago as Senegal select Mané
Spain have included Barcelona’s Ansu Fati but left out the Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcântara and the Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea from their World Cup squad. Fati, 20, made his international debut in 2020 at 17 and in his second game became the youngest player to score...
Yardbarker
Achraf Hakimi criticises Spain’s World Cup omission of Sergio Ramos
Spain boss Luis Enrique has confirmed his 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with some eye-catching omissions. La Roja face a warm up friendly against Jordan on November 17 before starting their Group E campaign against Costa Rica on November 23. Enrique has kept up his...
NBC Sports
USMNT's odds to win 2022 FIFA World Cup at Qatar
Anticipation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is building in the United States. The USMNT roster is set, and the squad is traveling across the world to Qatar for the tournament. Gregg Berhalter’s team is set to play Wales in its opener on Nov. 21. Before the World Cup...
fourfourtwo.com
Ronaldo hasn't congratulated Benzema on Ballon d'Or 'yet', Real Madrid striker says
Karim Benzema won the Ballon d'Or in October, but says he has not heard from former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo. Karim Benzema says former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to congratulate him on winning the Ballon d'Or last month. The French forward claimed the prestigious prize in...
Yardbarker
Saka gives his reaction to being called up for the World Cup
Bukayo Saka has admitted it is a dream come true for him to play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The youngster was one of England’s bright stars at Euro 2020 and continued to deliver fine performances for Arsenal in the Premier League. His form is one...
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “I Hope Romelu Lukaku Has Amazing FIFA World Cup, Tomorrow Motivation Decisive”
Inter coach Simone Inzaghi spoke of his pride at seeing his players selected for the upcoming World Cup, and was not concerned that Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku could aggravate his current injury. Lukaku has barely played for Inter since returning on loan from Chelsea in the summer, with the striker’s...
dexerto.com
How FIFA 23 FUT Champs rewards are changing for World Cup
FIFA 23 FUT Champs rewards are changing for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar – here’s exactly how it will work in Ultimate Team. Weekend League players will be very familiar with the FUT Champs rewards list by now, but it’s worth noting that it will not stay that way. EA has confirmed the prizes are set to change.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Iran include injured Sardar Azmoun in squad
Iran manager Carlos Queiroz has included injured forward Sardar Azmoun in his squad for the World Cup. Bayer Leverkusen's Azmoun has been out since suffering a calf injury in the warm-up the Champions League game against Porto on 4 October. Al Wakrah midfielder Omid Ebrahimi picked up a groin injury...
Senegal World Cup Preview: AFCON Champs Eye More, Await Mane’s Status
Sadio Mané led his nation to a first Africa Cup of Nations title in February. Now, it’ll try to make noise in just its third World Cup—but it’ll need its star to be healthy.
ng-sportingnews.com
Portugal World Cup squad 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal's final 26-man national football team roster in Qatar
Portugal ended their long wait for an international title at Euro 2016 as Fernando Santos' side upset the odds against hosts France in the final. That success ended the moniker of Portugal as the 'nearly men' of European international football, after years of near misses for the Iberian superpower. The...
Yardbarker
Ansu Fati reveals World Cup dream with Spain at Qatar 2022
Ansu Fati is determined to seize his World Cup chance after being included in Spain’s 26-man squad for the tournament. The Barcelona star has seen the last two years of his career wrecked by injury after bursting onto the first team scene in Catalonia. The 20-year-old has been eased...
FIFA World Cup Stadiums In Qatar: Facts And Photos
Eight stadiums will be used at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
FIFA 23 World Cup Swaps guide offers Patrick Vieira as the main prize
Grind your way to player tokens using our FIFA 23 World Cup Swaps guide
Stereogum
Dua Lipa Denies She’s Performing At The World Cup In Qatar
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off next week in Qatar, and so far performers attached to its opening ceremony on November 20 include Jungkook of the K-pop band BTS. There were rumors that Dua Lipa would be performing at the event, but she denied those in a statement posted to Instagram on Sunday.
Comments / 0