theScore

Argentina's World Cup squad: Messi, Dybala lead Copa America returnees

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina is taking nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards to the World Cup in Qatar as coach Lionel Scaloni's team aims to build on its Copa America success. Scaloni announced his 26-player squad — which contains two fewer forwards than the roster for traditional...
Yardbarker

La Liga names dominate Argentina’s 2022 World Cup squad

Four La Liga sides will be represented in Argentina’s 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The majority of the La Albiceleste panel have already arrived in Abu Dhabi ahead of a pre-tournament training camp and a friendly game against the UAE national side on November 16.
CBS Sports

World Cup conundrum for Qatar: Can PSG's Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar succeed for club and country?

Barring any unexpected late developments, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar will feature for Paris Saint-Germain against AJ Auxerre in Ligue 1 this weekend before leaving for FIFA World Cup duty in Qatar. Once they arrive, the superstar trio will join up with defending world champions France, reigning South American titleholders Argentina and overall favorites Brazil respectively -- three of the countries most fancied to make the deepest runs this year.
Yardbarker

Achraf Hakimi criticises Spain’s World Cup omission of Sergio Ramos

Spain boss Luis Enrique has confirmed his 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with some eye-catching omissions. La Roja face a warm up friendly against Jordan on November 17 before starting their Group E campaign against Costa Rica on November 23. Enrique has kept up his...
NBC Sports

USMNT's odds to win 2022 FIFA World Cup at Qatar

Anticipation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is building in the United States. The USMNT roster is set, and the squad is traveling across the world to Qatar for the tournament. Gregg Berhalter’s team is set to play Wales in its opener on Nov. 21. Before the World Cup...
fourfourtwo.com

Ronaldo hasn't congratulated Benzema on Ballon d'Or 'yet', Real Madrid striker says

Karim Benzema won the Ballon d'Or in October, but says he has not heard from former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo. Karim Benzema says former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to congratulate him on winning the Ballon d'Or last month. The French forward claimed the prestigious prize in...
Yardbarker

Saka gives his reaction to being called up for the World Cup

Bukayo Saka has admitted it is a dream come true for him to play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The youngster was one of England’s bright stars at Euro 2020 and continued to deliver fine performances for Arsenal in the Premier League. His form is one...
dexerto.com

How FIFA 23 FUT Champs rewards are changing for World Cup

FIFA 23 FUT Champs rewards are changing for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar – here’s exactly how it will work in Ultimate Team. Weekend League players will be very familiar with the FUT Champs rewards list by now, but it’s worth noting that it will not stay that way. EA has confirmed the prizes are set to change.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Iran include injured Sardar Azmoun in squad

Iran manager Carlos Queiroz has included injured forward Sardar Azmoun in his squad for the World Cup. Bayer Leverkusen's Azmoun has been out since suffering a calf injury in the warm-up the Champions League game against Porto on 4 October. Al Wakrah midfielder Omid Ebrahimi picked up a groin injury...
Yardbarker

Ansu Fati reveals World Cup dream with Spain at Qatar 2022

Ansu Fati is determined to seize his World Cup chance after being included in Spain’s 26-man squad for the tournament. The Barcelona star has seen the last two years of his career wrecked by injury after bursting onto the first team scene in Catalonia. The 20-year-old has been eased...
Stereogum

Dua Lipa Denies She’s Performing At The World Cup In Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off next week in Qatar, and so far performers attached to its opening ceremony on November 20 include Jungkook of the K-pop band BTS. There were rumors that Dua Lipa would be performing at the event, but she denied those in a statement posted to Instagram on Sunday.

