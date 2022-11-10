Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC Subway rider robbed and slashed in broad daylight.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
‘Crazy Eyes’ Beat Female Worker with Metal Pipe for No ReasonBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NY Tries New Reward System For Unsolved Shooting In Mount VernonStill UnsolvedMount Vernon, NY
E-bikes, lithium-ion batteries, and fires cause concern in New York CityB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
Related
essexnewsdaily.com
OSNJ to celebrate 70th anniversary with Mozart and Beethoven
MONTCLAIR, NJ — The Oratorio Society of New Jersey will be performing works by two giants of classical music — Mozart’s “Requiem” and Beethoven’s “Choral Fantasy” — on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. at Union Congregational Church, 176 Cooper Ave. in Montclair. The concert will be conducted by OSNJ music director Sándor Szabó. Tickets can be purchased in advance at oratoriosocietynj.org or at the door.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS to present ‘Everyman’ as its newest show
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School Thespian Society will present its fall play, “Everyman,” at the BHS Auditorium, 160 Broad St., on Nov. 17, 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. Produced and directed by Brandon E. Doemling, with choreography by Julia Aiello, the play features set design by Ralph Turano, lighting by Nicholas Von Hagel, sound design by Schuylar Doemling, costume design by Kathy Martinez, and properties by Bert Petrik. The cast includes 18 Bloomfield High School students, supported by a crew of 12.
essexnewsdaily.com
Consider making a donation to the Nutley Public Library
NUTLEY, NJ — Friends of the Nutley Public Library invite residents to participate in GivingTuesday on Nov. 29, which kicks off the generosity season. GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 with the simple idea to create a day that encourages people to do good. GivingTuesday has funded countless causes around the world and encourages residents to get involved in their communities.
essexnewsdaily.com
Annual Holiday Lights Spectacular at Turtle Back Zoo
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The public is invited to spend the holiday season at Essex County’s annual Holiday Lights Spectacular at the Turtle Back Zoo, 560 Northfield Ave. in West Orange. Free admission is being offered for the spectacular, which will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the weekends of Nov. 18, Nov. 25 and Dec. 2, and then daily from Friday, Dec. 9, through Saturday, Dec. 31; the Holiday Lights Spectacular will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25.
essexnewsdaily.com
Lenox Terrace in West Orange holds block party
WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Nov. 6, the Lenox Terrace community in West Orange held a block party, at which residents could meet their neighbors, have positive interactions and build community. “This is so nice to be out and meet all of the neighbors,” one resident said. “After being...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange honors veterans at annual ceremony
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Mayor Robert D. Parisi honored Pete Longo at the annual West Orange Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11. Longo is West Orange’s oldest surviving World War II veteran, who turned 100 years old earlier this month. Parisi also announced that West Orange resident CJ...
essexnewsdaily.com
County announces plans for Island Giants exhibit at Turtle Back Zoo
WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Nov. 7, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced plans for a new Island Giants exhibit, featuring alligators and Komodo dragons, at Turtle Back Zoo. The county executive also announced he is proposing to name the exhibit in honor of Commissioner Patricia Sebold, who has served on the Essex County Board of County Commissioners for more than 30 years and has been a member of the Essex County Recreation and Open Space Trust Fund since it formed in 1998.
essexnewsdaily.com
Joseph T. Connolly collection drive returns to Glen Ridge
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Joseph T. Connolly Drive, a semiannual townwide clothing and household goods collection drive in Glen Ridge, will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Glen Ridge High School parking lot, 200 Ridgewood Ave. This event, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Glen Ridge and the GRHS Key Club, will be held rain or shine.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange celebrates its veterans
EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Nov. 11, East Orange honored the residents who have served this country in the armed forces. John Crooms Sr., an E-4 combat engineer with the U.S. Army, won the Earl Williams Award, and Master Sgt. Steven Rivera, of the U.S. Air Force, won the Stanley L. Costly Award. Col. Walter Gill, of the New Jersey National Guard, served as the event’s keynote speaker.
essexnewsdaily.com
William Thomas Weedo Jr.
William (Bill) Thomas Weedo Jr., passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Family of Caring Hospice in Montclair. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. A military service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Interment is private.
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County commissioners hold annual veterans celebration
NEWARK, NJ — On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Essex County Board of County Commissioners held its annual veterans observance. This event is held yearly to honor veterans for their sacrifices and patriotism in defense of this nation, and to recognize veterans from Essex County and their contributions to the community.
essexnewsdaily.com
Environmentally-friendly artificial floating islands debut at Degnan Park
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The artificial floating islands project, first introduced by West Orange Township Council President Susan McCartney, is finally a reality at Vincent’s Pond at Degnan Park. An AFI is a man-made floating structure on which aquatic vegetation grows. The islands provide an affordable solution for...
essexnewsdaily.com
BSA Troop 147 in Nutley celebrates Scouting’s highest honor
NUTLEY, NJ — BSA Troop 147, sponsored by the Franklin Reformed Church of Nutley, held an Eagle Scout Court of Honor on Oct. 25 at VFW Post 493 to present Scouting’s highest honor to Scouts Ethan Wanko and Archer St. Amant. Senior Patrol Leader David Crecco opened the...
essexnewsdaily.com
Ashenfelter 8K Classic and Tom Fleming 2K return to Glen Ridge
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The 22nd running of the Ashenfelter 8K Classic and Tom Fleming Run is all-set for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, with a minor change. The Tom Fleming Run has been lengthened to 1.24 miles, or 2 kilometers, and has been re-named the Tom Fleming 2K to honor local marathon sensation, Tom Fleming, two-time winner of the New York City Marathon. The 8K is this year’s USA Track & Field New Jersey 8K championship, but is also open to anyone who can walk, jog or run 5 miles.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington NAACP celebrates 41st anniversary with dinner
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington NAACP’s 41st anniversary Freedom Fund Dinner was a sweeping success, drawing many community officials and residents to celebrate the civil rights organization on Friday, Nov. 4, at the D’Lorice banquet hall in Irvington. As part of the evening’s theme, “This Is Power,” the Irvington NAACP honored three community organizations at this year’s dinner: the Irvington chapter of the National Action Network, the Newark Community Health Center of Irvington and the Irvington Neighborhood Improvement Corp.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange vigil organizers remain vigilant on call for action against gun violence
EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Monday, Oct. 24, the East Orange City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting at City Hall — the same day marking three weeks to the day that 16-year-old Letrell Duncan, a good student and standout basketball player at East Orange Campus High School, was murdered. To keep the focus on this tragedy and to ask what the council’s plans were to address youth gun violence, a couple of the organizers of the Peace Vigil for Letrell Duncan held on Oct. 10 attended the meeting.
essexnewsdaily.com
AAMC awards posthumous honor to med school’s inaugural dean
NUTLEY, NJ — Dr. Bonita F. Stanton, the late dean of the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine in Nutley, was honored posthumously with a special award for her decades in medical education. Stanton, the founding dean of the medical school, was given the Special Recognition Award by the American...
essexnewsdaily.com
South Orange man to compete for Team USA in triathlon in UAE
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Thanksgiving will look a little different for Bryn Douds and his family. The family will be in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, watching Douds cross a triathlon finish line for Team USA. The South Orange resident qualified for the World Triathlon race when he competed at the national race in Milwaukee, Wisc., in August, and he has been training for the international triathlon since September. But triathlons — a half-mile swim, 20K bike ride and 5K run — are still relatively new to Douds.
essexnewsdaily.com
Eight Essex County employees recognized for service in U.S. Armed Forces
NEWARK, NJ — The 13th annual Essex County Veterans Day Observance was held Thursday, Nov. 10, in Essex County Veterans Memorial Park in Newark. During the ceremony, the county executive presented Essex County Community Star Awards to eight Essex County employees who have served or continue to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.
essexnewsdaily.com
MKA’s Jordan Fishback commits to Oberlin College to play lacrosse, enjoys fine football season this fall
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange resident Jordan Fishback, a senior at Montclair Kimberley Academy, recently committed to Oberlin College (Ohio) to play lacrosse next year. A superb defenseman on the lacrosse field, Fishback also recently completed an outstanding senior football season for the 5-4 Cougar gridders. He rushed...
Comments / 0