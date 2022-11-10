Read full article on original website
Bills expect Josh Allen (elbow) to start versus Vikings in Week 10
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) is expected to be available and to start in the team's Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings. After extensive meetings with doctors this week, the belief is that Allen is at little to no risk of further injuring his elbow, so he should be active for the Bills' important Week 10 game against the 7-1 Vikings. The Bills have not yet made any formal announcements, but he should be expected to start.
Rapoport: Buffalo's' Josh Allen (elbow) 'in line to play' in Week 10's matchup versus Vikings
According to Ian Rapoport, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) is "in line to play" in Week 10's contest against the Minnesota Vikings. After Allen displayed an ability to grip a football and Matt Barkley was not activated off the Bills' practice squad, Buffalo's starting quarterback is reportedly on track to play in Week 10 per Rapoport.
Tampa Bay's Cameron Brate (neck) questionable in Week 10
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (neck) is listed as questionable for Week 10's game against the Seattle Seahawks. After three full practices, Brate's potential return from his neck injury is currently in question. In a matchup versus a Seahawks' team ranked 32nd in FanDuel points allowed per game to tight ends, expect Cade Otton to see more snaps if Brate remains inactive.
Bucs' Leonard Fournette (hip) doubtful to return in Week 10
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is doubtful to return to the team's Week 10 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Fournette was playing into the fourth quarter of the game, so it's unclear whether his "doubtful" tag is related to the amount of time remaining in the game, or to the severity of his hip injury. We'll have to wait to find out just how serious the injury is, but his absence should open up additional opportunities for Rachaad White as the team's primary ball carrier.
Colts return to Matt Ryan in Week 10; Sam Ehlinger to the bench
The Indianapolis Colts will start Matt Ryan at quarterback for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Colts made the shocking decision two weeks ago to bench Ryan and replace him with Sam Ehlinger, but it now seems that with former head coach Frank Reich gone, Ryan has been reinstalled at quarterback. He'll face off against a Raiders defense that has struggled to prevent their opponents from scoring.
Update: Colt McCoy back in for Cardinals in Week 10
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is on the field Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams. McCoy spent some time in the locker room during the third quarter of action, leading to Trace McSorley taking snaps for a series. However, after a lengthy Rams drive, it's McCoy who is back in there at quarterback.
LaMelo Ball (ankle) reportedly intends to play Saturday for Charlotte
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is going to warm up with the intention of playing Saturday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Ball has been out all season to this point as he recovers from a sprained ankle suffered in preseason. However, it seems as though he is currently lining up to take the court versus Miami. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff.
Saints' Jarvis Landry (ankle) available for Week 10
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is available for Week 10's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Landry has been removed from the injury report and will be available for Week 10's clash with the Steelers. It will be his first game since Week 4. Our models expect him to see 5.1 targets against Pittsburgh.
Ryan Tannehill (ankle) officially active for Titans in Week 10
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will play Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Broncos. After missing the last two games for a non-COVID illness and a sprained ankle, the Texas A&M product has officially received the green light to play. It's unclear how much the ankle ailment will limit him, but at the very least, he will return to his role as starting quarterback. Malik Willis will resume backup duties.
Matthew Stafford (concussion) ruled out for Rams in Week 10; John Wolford to start
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will not play Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Arizona Cardinals. It's a battle of the backups in Los Angeles on Sunday. Not only has Stafford been ruled out with a concussion, Kyler Murray is also sidelined due to a hamstring injury. As a result, it'll be John Wolford and Colt McCoy getting the nod under center for the two NFC West teams.
Sunday Night Football Betting: Can the Favored 49ers Hold Serve at Home?
A west coast matchup will round out a wild Sunday of Week 10 NFL action. The San Francisco 49ers (4-4) host the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) as 7.5-point favorites. numberFire's nERD rankings pit the San Francisco 49ers 10th overall. The Los Angeles Chargers sit only 20th. Let's see if we...
Thunder leave Aaron Wiggins off Sunday lineup
The Oklahoma City Thunder did not list Aaron Wiggins in their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Knicks. Wiggins will take a seat Sunday while Jeremiah Robinson-Earl steps into the starting lineup against the Knicks. Wiggins has a $4,500 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 18.6...
San Francisco's Elijah Mitchell (knee) to be activated off injured reserve
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell will activated off injured reserve before Week 10's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mitchell is on track to return after an extended absence with a knee injury. In a backup role against a Chargers' defense allowing 27.7 FanDuel points per game to...
Deon Jackson (knee) out for Colts' Week 10 matchup versus Raiders
Indianapolis Colts running back Deon Jackson (knee) is ruled out for Week 10's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Jackson will sit in Week 10 after he missed all of this week's practices with a knee injury. Expect Jonathan Taylor to play a lead role in the Colts' backfield versus a Raiders' team allowing 23.6 FanDuel points per game to running backs.
Wilks: Carolina's P.J. Walker expected to start in Week 11
According to interim head coach Steve Wilks, Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker is expected to start in Week 11's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Walker is expected to make his sixth start this season after his victory in Week 10. On 106 attempts this season, Walker is currently ranked 26th...
Wizards starting Kristaps Porzingis (groin) on Saturday, Anthony Gill to bench
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (groin) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Utah Jazz. Porzingis will make his 12th start this season after sitting out one game with a groin injury. In 32.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Porzingis to score 42.0 FanDuel points. Porzingis' projection includes 21.2 points,...
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, Mailbag 11/11/22
Is Najee Harris really about to lose his job? Will Tom Brady be a worthwhile starter from here on out? Which player does JJ like a lot more than the market right now? Those questions -- and more -- are answered on this week's mailbag episode. Available on Apple Podcasts,...
Seth Curry (injury management) ruled out Sunday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Curry was listed questionable due to left ankle injury management, and he has subsequently been ruled out of action to close out the week. Expect more work for Cam Thomas on the wing.
Boston's Jaylen Brown (knee) ruled out on Saturday
Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Brown will not be available for the later part of Boston's back-to-back with a left knee contusion. Look for Derrick White to play an increased role against a Pistons' team ranked last in defensive rating.
Wizards' Taj Gibson (neck) doubtful for Saturday
Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson (neck) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Gibson continues to deal with a neck injury and is not expected to play on Saturday after drawing the doubtful designation. Gibson is averaging 4.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
