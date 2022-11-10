Read full article on original website
Tammy Slaton Wedding Date, Surprising Details: REVEALED!
Shhhh. Listen closely, 1,000-lb Sisters fans. Can you hear them? Chiming a whole lot closer than you previously thought was possible?. Yes, we’re talking about wedding bells. Specifically, wedding bells in honor of Tammy Slaton and the man she recently agreed to marry. In news broken by The Sun,...
Bear Brown: I Will NEVER Reconcile with My Brother!
We have an update on two of the Alaskan Bush People. Earlier this week, Bear Brown posted a video on social media that described Alaskan Bush People — the reality show that focused on Bear and his relatives living mostly off the grid — as a unifying program.
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby #11 Into the World!!!!!
… Nick Cannon is a father once again. On November 11, Cannon and Abby De La Rosa announced that they were parents together for the third time, as the latter just gave birth to the former’s 11th kid overall. It’s a lot to keep track of, we know.
Kody Brown: I Was Only Intimate with Christine Out Obligation!
We’re not really sure what other opinion to have of the Sister Wives patriarch after witnessing his reaction over the past several episode to Christine finally deciding to leave her spiritual spouse. Let’s just consider what he says to her on this Sunday’s upcoming installment, shall we?
Kody Brown SCREAMS at Christine: You Stabbed Me! Right in the Kidneys!
Kody Brown won’t be able to remain calm or collected on the November 13 episode of Sister Wives. In a sneak peek at the upcoming episode (released by People Magazine), the family patriarch is sitting around outside with his four spouses… including Christine, the one who just recently told Kody that she is leaving their marriage.
Jenelle Evans RETURNS to Teen Mom as Fans Threaten to Boycott Franchise!
Jenelle Evans always said she would be back. Of course, most of Jenelle’s predictions turn out to be hilariously wrong, so no one put much stock in her threats. And yet, several years after Evans was fired from the show that made her famous, she has now returned to the world of Teen Mom …
Meri Brown: I'm Sticking with Kody and That's Final, Haters!
If you’ve caught any episode of Sister Wives in the past, say, decade, then you’ve probably noticed that the relationship between Meri and Kody Brown is not the best. If you’ve watched in the past five years, then you’ve probably noticed that it’s an absolute dumpster fire of a marriage.
Usman Umar Meets 18-Year-Old Prospective Wife After Engagement to Kimberly
On this weekend’s 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Usman Umar meets a pretty Hausa girl. His mom set it up. She wants this girl, not Kimberly, to be his first wife. The young woman is only 18 years old. Usman quickly compliments her, asks for her number, and...
Grey's Anatomy Faces a Massive Fire, Shocking Character Exit
The fall finale of Grey’s Anatomy aired on Thursday night. The series will not return with new episodes until February 23, which at least gives fans plenty of time to prepare for what they know is coming… and yet may find very difficult to accept:. The departure of...
