ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa, FL

Port Canaveral man, 68, dies after being pulled from yacht during height of Nicole

By Finch Walker, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PS0VH_0j6FgMpG00

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A 68-year-old Port Canaveral man died early Thursday morning while his boat was battered against the dock at Lee Wenner Park during the peak of Hurricane Nicole in Cocoa, police said.

Cocoa police and firefighters responded just after 4:33 a.m. Thursday to a call from a woman who said her husband, Thomas Whittle, was in distress, Cocoa Police Department Spokesperson Yvonne Martinez said in an email. The couple was located on their yacht, which was docked at Lee Wenner Park.

Police and firefighters boarded the yacht and began CPR on Whittle, Martinez said. As they did so, the yacht broke away from the dock and started to drift, though rescuers were able to secure it again with a rope.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PE2n5_0j6FgMpG00

The couple was taken to a local unspecified hospital, where Whittle was pronounced dead. The cause of death was not confirmed.

Detectives are conducting a follow-up investigation. Lee Wenner Park is located off Riveredge Boulevard.

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com . Twitter: @_ finchwalker

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Port Canaveral man, 68, dies after being pulled from yacht during height of Nicole

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Hurricane Nicole: 'A freak accident'

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Missing Florida 3-year-old boy found dead, deputies say

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said a 3-year-old boy reported missing has been found dead. SCSO said Axel Caballero wandered from his home and went missing in Winter Springs. The sheriff's office later gave an update Sunday evening saying Caballero was found dead in a retention pond by the SCSO...
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

Man dies after rescue attempt on yacht during peak of Hurricane Nicole

COCOA, Fla. – A 68-year-old Port Canaveral man died Thursday in Cocoa after an attempted rescue on his yacht during the peak of Hurricane Nicole, police said. According to Cocoa police, officers received a 911 call from a woman who said her husband was in distress on their yacht, which was docked at Lee Wenner Park, Local 10 News partner WKMG in Orlando reports.
COCOA, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 person injured in Brevard County plane crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - One person was injured in a plane crash in Brevard County Saturday afternoon, according to fire officials. Around 12:30 p.m., the Brevard County Fire Rescue along with other agencies said they responded to reports of a plane crash. One person was a "trauma alert" and was...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Teenager drowns in Seminole County, police say

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — The Casselberry Police Department said a person drowned Saturday afternoon. Police went to the 1000 block of Crystal Bowl Circle around 4:15 p.m. Saturday. They were assisted by the Seminole County Fire Department and the sheriff's office at the scene. Police said three SCFD members went...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Sanford police release new video in fatal hit-and-run crash

SANFORD, Fla. – The Sanford Police Department released new video in a Sanford hit-and-run crash that killed a 37-year-old man. The crash happened on 25th Street in the area of Georgia Avenue on Oct. 29. [TRENDING: Drone video shows crumbling beachside Florida homes devastated by Nicole | Hurricane Nicole...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Man run over, killed by car in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed after he was run over by a car in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Colonial Drive and Kirkman Road around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. [TRENDING: Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home teeters on edge as Nicole...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Warning for Volusia residents after Nicole: 'Stay away from the beach!'

ORLANDO, Fla. - Volusia County officials are warning those who are curious about the damage left behind by Hurricane Nicole: Stay away from the beach!. "While people may be anxious to visit the beach to take pictures of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Nicole, this is not the time or place," officials said. "Going anywhere near the beach could place your life in jeopardy. Right now, the ocean is plagued with debris and contaminants that can cause serious harm."
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Lake County man killed after crashing into tow truck on Florida Turnpike

A Lake County man was killed after crashing into a tow truck on the Florida Turnpike. The 53-year-old Groveland man had been at the wheel of a 2000 Isuzu Hombre at 5:44 a.m. Thursday southbound on the Florida Turnpike in Orange County when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tow truck and tow truck operator, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

FHP: 2 dead, 1 injured after Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office said there was a deadly crash on Thursday morning. Around 5:44 a.m., the crash happened at the Florida Turnpike near mile marker 266. Florida Highway Patrol said a pickup truck driving on the turnpike swerved towards an inside shoulder after...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

17-92 reopens in Sanford after downed power line cleared, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – Police said Saturday afternoon on Twitter that a section of U.S. Highway 17-92 in Sanford was closed due to a downed power line around 3:11 p.m.. Sanford police posted an update at 6:35 p.m. saying that 17-92 had reopened. [TRENDING: Booms heard across Central Florida may...
SANFORD, FL
Florida Today

Florida Today

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
910K+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy