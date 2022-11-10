Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
JuJu Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol
Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been placed in the concussion protocol after sustaining a helmet-to-helmet hit during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. On third-and-4 from the Kansas City 43, quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit Smith-Schuster with a pass that had enough for a first down. But...
10NEWS
How to watch the Bucs play Sunday in Germany
MUNICH, Germany — Tom Brady and his Buccaneers will meet the Seattle Seahawks in a history-making matchup — a first for the NFL — in Germany. Fans will have multiple opportunities to watch the game, according to the team's official website. Kickoff will be at 9:30 a.m....
NBC Sports
Zach Ertz questionable to return with knee injury
The Cardinals are already playing without starting quarterback Kyler Murray. Now they’ve at least temporarily lost one of their key offensive weapons. Tight end Zach Ertz is officially questionable to return with a knee injury. He sustained the injury after catching a pass over the middle on third-and-4 for...
NBC Sports
Report: MRI confirms torn Achilles for Donte Jackson
An MRI confirmed Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson tore his Achilles on Thursday night, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. It comes as no surprise as Achilles’ injuries are easily diagnosed, but it brings an unfortunate end to Jackson’s 2022 season. Jackson exited the fourth quarter of the team’s...
NBC Sports
Kenny Golladay questionable, Evan Neal out for Giants
Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay said this week that he is pushing to return to the lineup after missing four games with a knee injury, but final word on his status will have to wait a little longer. The Giants listed Golladay as questionable to play against the Texans on...
Urban Meyer Left Ohio State Game Early Today - Here's Why
Urban Meyer was at Ohio Stadium with the rest of FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" crew this Saturday to preview a matchup between Indiana and Ohio State. He did not stay for the network's halftime show. FOX's Rob Stone announced that Meyer left because he's feeling under the weather. Fortunately, it...
NBC Sports
Colts up 7-0 after Matt Ryan touchdown
Matt Ryan got the start for the Colts on Sunday and he also got their first points of the day. Ryan snuck into the end zone from a yard out to stake the Colts to a 7-0 lead over the Raiders in Las Vegas. The score came on Indianapolis’ second possession of the day and came with just over three minutes to play in the first quarter.
NBC Sports
Commanders' offense will look different in Eagles rematch
ASHBURN, Va. -- Through nine weeks of the 2022 season, the Washington Commanders worst offensive effort came in Week 3 during a 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Carson Wentz was sacked nine times in the loss, as Washington finished with just 240 net yards on the afternoon, just 50 coming in the first half.
NBC Sports
Dolphins lose Emmanuel Ogbah for season with torn tricep
Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah will miss the rest of the season. Ogbah suffered a torn tricep in today’s win over the Browns and will need season-ending surgery, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 29-year-old Ogbah is a valuable member of the Dolphins’ defensive line rotation and usually...
NBC Sports
Giants handle Texans 24-16 to move to 7-2
The Giants have had to squeeze out some close wins over the course of the season, but Sunday’s game against the Texans played out differently. A Daniel Jones touchdown pass put them up early and they never gave up the lead on their way to a 24-16 home victory. The win lifted the Giants’ record to 7-2 and they’ll try for their eighth win at home against the Lions next Sunday.
College football report card: Why Penn State coach James Franklin did pushups on sideline
The College Football Report Card examines Mike Leach's fantastic interview and why Penn State coach James Franklin was doing pushups on the sideline.
NBC Sports
Stat shows Jimmy G's bizarre success without touchdown pass
That’s been the clear mindset of 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, as he reached an astonishing milestone following San Francisco’s 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on “Sunday Night Football.”. Garoppolo (.833) has the highest career winning percentage as a starting QB in both the regular season...
NBC Sports
Vikings return to scene of Chuck Foreman taking a snowball to the eye in 1975
I visited with Matthew Berry and Michael Smith on Fantasy Football Pregame while wearing a Chuck Foreman hoodie. It has special significance today, with the Vikings returning to Buffalo for an interconference clash. On December 1975, the Vikings closed the regular season by playing the Bills in Buffalo on a...
NBC Sports
Steelers up 20-10 after Kenny Pickett touchdown
The Steelers gave up a 10-point lead in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Saints and they’ll try to keep history from repeating itself in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Kenny Pickett pushed into the end zone from the 1-yard-line and the Steelers are up 20-10 with 8:38 left to play in Pittsburgh.
NBC Sports
Derek Carr gets emotional after Raiders' latest crushing loss
The Las Vegas Raiders' frustrating 2022 season appears to be weighing on their quarterback. After the Raiders suffered yet another crushing loss on Sunday, this time falling 25-20 to the Indianapolis Colts in Jeff Saturday's NFL head coaching debut, an emotional Derek Carr paused multiple times as he fought back tears during his postgame press conference.
NBC Sports
Derek Carr, Davante Adams put Raiders back on top
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was upset about the state of the offense after last Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, but he likely feels a bit better about things right now. Quarterback Derek Carr evaded pass rushers and delivered a strike to Adams while on the move on a...
4 keys to a Commanders' victory vs. Eagles
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke has a golden opportunity on Monday night. If Heinicke can lead the Commanders to an upset win over the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, it will be difficult for head coach Ron Rivera to turn back to Carson Wentz once he’s healthy — which will be soon.
NBC Sports
Shanahan admits Greenlaw's ejection in win ‘blew my mind’
Like 49ers fans and other football fanatics across the world watching the “Sunday Night Football" matchup between the 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers, Kyle Shanahan was shocked that Dre Greenlaw was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet collision with Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. And shocked might be a bit of an...
NBC Sports
How Dean is handling life as a backup with Eagles
That’s the sum total of the first half of Nakobe Dean’s rookie season. Three snaps in the opener vs. the Lions and one last Thursday night vs. the Texans. Dean, the Eagles’ ballyhooed third-round pick from Georgia, won the Butkus Award last year as the best linebacker in college football and along with Jordan Davis was the leader of one of the greatest defenses in college football history.
NBC Sports
NFL official says Greenlaw's hit before ejection was 'flagrant'
Dre Greenlaw was penalized and ejected with 38 seconds remaining in the second quarter of the 49ers' 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on "Sunday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium for a controversial hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. After the game, The Athletic's Matt Barrows spoke with NFL...
