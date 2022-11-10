Read full article on original website
How to Get the Victus XMR in Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2 Season 1
Wondering how to unlock the brand-new Victus XMR sniper rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 01? We've got you covered. As announced in the newly released Season 1 roadmap, two new weapons will be incorporated into the mix starting Nov. 16. Here's a breakdown of how to unlock the Victus XMR sniper rifle in Season 1 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.
How Long Will Warzone Caldera be Offline for?
Wondering how long Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera will be offline? Don't worry, we got you covered. Big changes are coming for Call of Duty fans and one of the most intriguing changes is the relaunch of Warzone as Warzone Caldera. Warzone Caldera will be a separate experience from Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and gives players the ability to continue using content from titles released before Modern Warfare 2.
When Can I Download Warzone 2: Pre-load Times
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is almost here and we've got the lowdown on when you can start pre-loading it. A new DMZ mode, 2v2 Gulag, A.I combatants, and much more are awaiting players that drop into Warzone 2.0. The latest battle royale mode is set to release on Nov. 16 and will also usher in Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Gamers who own Modern Warfare 2 can expect new maps, operators, and unique weapons to be added to the multiplayer experience.
Warzone Legacy: How Does it Work?
With the release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 less than eight days away, Activision has launched a new way for longtime players to celebrate and chronicle their achievements in the original Warzone experience — Warzone Legacy. As seen with other competitive titles such as Valorant, as well as...
How to Get Early Access in Warzone 2
Now that Infinity Ward has officially held its second promotional gameplay event for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering when they'll finally be able to play the new battle royale for the first time. Here's a breakdown of how to get early access...
Warzone 2 Pre-Load Times Revealed
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has an upcoming pre-loading time, while Warzone servers will temporarily close soon. Here's everything you need to know about these dates.
Call of Duty Warzone to Relaunch as Warzone Caldera
Call of Duty: Warzone will officially relaunch as Warzone Caldera and will be a separate game from Warzone 2. While it was originally thought that Call of Duty: Warzone would go offline for the arrival of Warzone 2, it appears that Activision has other plans for their 2020 battle royale. Players will have the choice between two different Warzone experiences and will be able to play through them separately.
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Prestige System Updated
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have an updated prestige system. With the promise of rewards and a new set of challenges, here's everything you need to know about the new prestige system. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Prestige System Updated. The update prestige system includes...
Warzone 2 Battle Pass Information Listed
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 will introduce a new battle pass system. With many sectors to explore and tokens to unlock, here's everything you need to know about the battle pass system. Warzone 2 Battle Pass Information. Players know the battle pass system for its array...
Shoot House Returns in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1
With the launch of Season 01 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, the first of a series of fan-favorite maps is set to return: Shoot House. Along with Shipment, Shoot House was highlighted in the newly released Season 1 roadmap as one of two reimagined series favorites that will be brought back in MW2. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Shoot House in Modern Warfare 2.
Is Call of Duty 2023 a Sequel?
Wondering whether or not Call of Duty 2023 will be a sequel to Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. Now that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has finally been released in full, it's perhaps no surprise that many in the community are wondering what's next. Here's a breakdown of whether or not Call of Duty 2023 is a sequel.
Apex Legends Player Shows Off Dangerous Rampart and Catalyst Combination
A clip on Twitter shows off the dangerous combination of Rampart and Catalyst in Apex Legends. Apex Legends is known for its cast of colorful characters, each with its own unique abilities. While these characters shine brightly on their own, they shine even brighter when paired together. In the case of Rampart and the newly released legend Catalyst, one Twitter user found a dangerous combination between the two.
Battlefield Mobile Open Beta: How to Participate
Players looking to join the Battlefield Mobile open beta will be able to do so only if they are from select countries.
Matchmaking Problems in Apex Legends to be Fixed
Apex Legends has recently been experiencing problems with its matchmaking, placing low ranking players against players in Diamond and higher. While the Apex Legends community has been experiencing a fair amount of content to play through, a large and vocal part of the community has been asking Respawn Entertainment, the developers behind Apex Legends, to address the problems that have been plaguing matchmaking.
No Supported DXGI Adapter Was Found MW2: How to Fix
Is the pesky "No supported DXGI adapter" issue preventing you from accessing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?. Modern Warfare 2 has seen its fair share of launch issues ranging from bugged game mechanics to reoccurring game-crashing scenarios. Recently, Beenox announced that the Game Ready Drivers for Modern Warfare 2 were available and they would provide multiple improvements to the game.
Call of Duty Leaker States Nuke Killstreak Will Return in Warzone 2
Credible Call of Duty leaker GhostofHope has recently stated that the nuke killstreak will be available in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. While the nuke has been a part of Call of Duty since the original Modern Warfare 2 in 2009, no such kill streak has been available in the original Warzone. Getting 25 or 30 kills without dying, depending on the game, would give players a special killstreak that would kill every player in the game and end the match early.
Cold War Sniper Rifle Shows Results Near the End of Warzone
While many players are taking the chance to play their favorite weapons toward the end of Warzone 1's lifespan, some players have instead opted to use old classics that have not been played in a while. While Vanguard weapons have consistently dominated the meta for Warzone, players have recently been...
