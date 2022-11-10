Main Street Bar & Grill closing after 30 years

OCEAN TOWNSHIP - Main Street Bar & Grill , a go-to for burgers at the Jersey Shore for 30 years, is closing.

The family-friendly bar — specializing not only in hand-patted burgers but steaks, creative sandwiches, fresh seafood and cold brews — was bought out by the nearby Seaview Auto Corp. which also operates along Route 35. The dealership plans to use the space for additional repair facilities.

The closing, which will take place by the end of the year, was announced via Facebook on Thursday.

"This post is to let everyone know that it is with great sadness we have to announce Main Street will be officially closing at the end of this year. Thank you to all of those who have supported us throughout the years.

"Please stop in and see your favorite servers and bartenders," the post also said. "Everyone wants to say their goodbyes. We still have about 6 weeks so let’s make it great ending."

A representative from Bry Kar Corp., which has owned the spot for the last 17 years, explained that they wanted to give their dedicated employees ample notice before the closing.

Exactly when the restaurant will close is unknown. It could be around Christmas or earlier.

Supporters took to Facebook in droves, to bid the restaurant adieu, wish good luck and say thanks.

One Facebook user said, "Best wishes to everyone, definitely gonna miss my home away from home and the great friends I made there!"

Another said, "Ugh I had a feeling this day would be coming. So unfortunate. One of my all time favorite places. Thanks for the memories."

Another said they "definitely had the best burgers in the area," while someone else called the bar "a staple since my childhood" and "my local watering hole."

One loyal customer called the closing "an ending to yet another era."

Gabriela L. Laracca joined the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey in 2021 and eagerly brings her passion for cuisine and culture to our readers. Send restaurant tips to glaracca@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Main Street Bar & Grill closing after 30 years