ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

Main Street Bar & Grill closing after 30 years

By Gabriela L. Laracca, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago

OCEAN TOWNSHIP - Main Street Bar & Grill , a go-to for burgers at the Jersey Shore for 30 years, is closing.

The family-friendly bar — specializing not only in hand-patted burgers but steaks, creative sandwiches, fresh seafood and cold brews — was bought out by the nearby Seaview Auto Corp. which also operates along Route 35. The dealership plans to use the space for additional repair facilities.

The closing, which will take place by the end of the year, was announced via Facebook on Thursday.

"This post is to let everyone know that it is with great sadness we have to announce Main Street will be officially closing at the end of this year. Thank you to all of those who have supported us throughout the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZB5Y_0j6FfriE00

"Please stop in and see your favorite servers and bartenders," the post also said. "Everyone wants to say their goodbyes. We still have about 6 weeks so let’s make it great ending."

A representative from Bry Kar Corp., which has owned the spot for the last 17 years, explained that they wanted to give their dedicated employees ample notice before the closing.

Exactly when the restaurant will close is unknown. It could be around Christmas or earlier.

Mexican Restaurant Opens: Spicy's in Point Pleasant Beach serves Mexican fare, 'elevated' margaritas

Thanksgiving cooked for you: Book now: These Jersey Shore restaurants are open on Thanksgiving or offer dinner to-go

Supporters took to Facebook in droves, to bid the restaurant adieu, wish good luck and say thanks.

One Facebook user said, "Best wishes to everyone, definitely gonna miss my home away from home and the great friends I made there!"

Another said, "Ugh I had a feeling this day would be coming. So unfortunate. One of my all time favorite places. Thanks for the memories."

Another said they "definitely had the best burgers in the area," while someone else called the bar "a staple since my childhood" and "my local watering hole."

One loyal customer called the closing "an ending to yet another era."

Gabriela L. Laracca joined the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey in 2021 and eagerly brings her passion for cuisine and culture to our readers. Send restaurant tips to glaracca@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Main Street Bar & Grill closing after 30 years

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yeahthatskosher.com

Chai Pie is a New Pizzeria in Deal, New Jersey

Pizza Chai Pie is a new pizzeria that has recently opened inside Shalom Food Grocery in Deal, New Jersey. The pizzeria serves personal pies only, which can be customized with a variety of toppings from the restaurant menu. Pizza Chai Pie seeks to offer a pizza recipe that fuses traditional...
DEAL, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ

This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. town on verge of hosting 21st adult legal weed store in state

Fort Lee is poised to become the next New Jersey town to sell adult legal weed in what would be the closest state dispensary to New York City. Ascend Wellness is set to appear before the Fort Lee Planning Board on Monday for final municipal approvals. A top executive at the multi-state operator said conversations with township officials have indicated that Ascend Fort Lee could launch adult weed sales as early as this week.
FORT LEE, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

UPDATE: Sheraton Hotel Management Statement on Dating at the Hotel

Yesterday evening, TLS Tweeted about a reported change in policy regarding dating at the Sheraton Hotel in Eatontown. Today, after seeing our report, the hotel management reached out to TLS to clarify the apparent misunderstanding by its patrons. “We’ve seen online reports that only guests of the hotel may enjoy...
EATONTOWN, NJ
Beach Radio

A Boujie New Bakery Brings a Delicious Taste of France to New Jersey

We've all had a day where we wish we could up and go to France, especially after watching one too many episodes of Emily in Paris on Netflix. Who could blame us? France is known for romance, beautiful architecture, rich history, and delicious food. And since its unrealistic (and frankly too expensive) to hop on a plane to France anytime soon, authentic French food in New Jersey is the next best thing.
PRINCETON, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Holiday Wonderland and Christmas Market Return to Stafford’s Heritage Park

Heritage Park in Stafford Township has become a mainstay for special events, and next month it again will set the mood for the second Holiday Wonderland and Christmas Market. “We really love the feel of the park, especially for this event,” said Stafford Recreation Director Jason Hazelton. “It has warmth and great charm. Heritage Park just has a better atmosphere for the Holiday Wonderland and Christmas Market, and we’re thrilled to be having it again.”
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Central Jersey town working to repair broken water main

A town in Middlesex County is working to repair a large water main that broke early Saturday morning. The East Brunswick Water Department discovered a break in a 30-inch-diameter water main on Ryders Lane at 4:10 a.m. Saturday, township police said in a press release. The water main break was isolated, repairs are currently underway and they will continue throughout the day.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Shore News Network

American Dream mall crowned ugliest building in New Jersey

A report by Travel.Alot.Com this week named the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford the ugliest building in the Garden State. While the building has received a minor facelift in recent years, it used to be much uglier. That doesn’t mean it’s not anymore. The problem plagued mall seems to be destined to fail, despite that it has finally opened and has some real enticing attractions, but that doesn’t help anyone who has been following the story forget about its ugly past…and facade. “This mall isn’t as much of an American dream as it is an American nightmare. The whole The post American Dream mall crowned ugliest building in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
981K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Monmouth County and Ocean County, NJ: breaking and in-depth local news, sports, obituaries, databases, events, classifieds and more.

 http://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy