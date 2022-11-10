Read full article on original website
Rock Island’s Circa ’21 Opens ‘White Christmas’ This Weekend
A Circa ’21 family favorite returns just in time for the holiday season! Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil’s former army commander.
