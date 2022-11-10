ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thanksgiving food giveaway Nov. 16 in Fort Smith

By FORTH SMITH TIMES RECORD / USA Today Network
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 3 days ago
The Antioch For Youth & Family Thanksgiving food giveaway will be Wednesday, Nov 16 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Fort Smith, director Charolotte Tidwell said.

With inflation this year and higher food prices in grocery stores, more people have needed food at the weekly food giveaways at Antioch For Youth & Family in Fort Smith. A spike in need in the last month has been reported across the nation.

The Thanksgiving food drive-thru will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the park, 1815 N. Greenwood Ave.

The food giveaway was recently postponed and moved from Kay Rodgers Park to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Families in Fort Smith with children are in need of food and a traditional, Thanksgiving holiday meal, Tidwell said.

Only two families per vehicle are allowed. A driver's license or photo ID is required.

Volunteers from local churches will deliver Cornice hens to low-income apartment complex residents with children Volunteers are from New Life Church South Dallas in Fort Smith, Harvest Time Church in Fort Smith and Refuge Ministries in Van Buren. Fort Smith police are also helping deliver food.

"Delivery allows additional protein to a large population of homes with children and no transportation," Tidwell said.

Those interested in volunteering can email organizers at antiochvolunteerthanksgiving@gmail.com.

Also in Fort Smith, the River Valley Regional Food Bank is helping deliver meals for the holiday season.

The food bank annoucned a partnership with Google.org and Feeding America to help deliver meals to Arkansans as part of a drive to help provide about 50 million meals across the country, according to a news release from the food bank.

Feeding American has reported a 90% increase in the need for food nationwide in the past month, the release states.

River Valley Food Bank is asking for donations of non-perishable food items as well as those who want to host a food or fundraising drive. Also volunteers are sought for the food bank, located at 1617 S. Zero Street.

