Harvest Time Festival takes over the CSI Expo Center this weekend
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The annual Harvest Time Festival is taking place this weekend at the College of Southern Idaho. Located at the Expo Center, vendors from across the area gather to sell gifts and homemade items. Planning for the festival begins in April, by getting the different...
Rupert Will Once Again Transform Into One Of A Kind Christmas City USA
Rupert, Idaho becomes one of the most festive places in the world starting November 25th. Rupert turns into "Christmas City, USA" and it is full of a ton of fun events and family activities. Christmas City, USA Is Rupert. Starting on November 25th, you can start ice skating on the...
Watch: Idaho Family Celebrates Blowing Frosty To Kingdom Come
Gunplay and the holidays just go hand in hand in Idaho. One of our longtime traditions in Twin Falls has been to bring our guns out to the South Hills while Christmas tree hunting and do some target practice and feast on fried chicken from Albertsons. Idaho has been getting...
Local senior giving back to long term care patients
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The last couple of years has been hard on seniors living in long-term care facilities, with the COVID-19 pandemic. Numerous restrictions had been put in place, preventing these seniors from seeing loved ones. Now that most restrictions have been lifted, one Canyon Ridge High School senior is looking to give back with his senior project.
Pomerelle Mountain Resort opening before Thanksgiving
ALBION, Idaho — The southern Idaho ski resort Pomerelle Mountain, located south of Burley, will be open before Thanksgiving this year starting Nov. 18. With the snow just recently falling over Idaho and the drop in temperature, head of Mountain Operations Zack Alexander said he is confident that the cold weather will preserve the snow the area has received, a news release said.
Meet the 90-year-old, horse-packing deer hunter who just celebrated her 80th hunting anniversary by harvesting a mule deer
“There’s nothing wrong with the outdoor life,” Bryant said. “I truly believe that.” The post Meet the 90-year-old, horse-packing deer hunter who just celebrated her 80th hunting anniversary by harvesting a mule deer appeared first on Local News 8.
Get Unique Christmas Gift Ideas At The CSI Harvest Time Fun Festival
Each year at the College of Southern Idaho they host a Harvest Time Fun Festival that will give you unique gift ideas and out of the house. The event is coming up and it is always a great experience. College of Southern Idaho Harvest Time Fun Festival. This event brings...
How Not to Apply for a Job in Twin Falls
Over the last few weeks, I have seen a few people posting on local chats and rants and raves pages looking for jobs, and their approach is one you want to avoid. Putting an ad on a local Facebook page isn't a terrible idea, but the odds of finding a job are low this way. While it doesn't hurt to try this route, make sure to be smart in what you post. When putting in the desired salary, you are limiting yourself from the get-go. Putting limited scheduling, while it is nice to be honest, makes you lower on the candidate list, when others may have a more open schedule. Most importantly, do no admit you will fail a drug test, as not many places will hire you, knowing you are breaking the law and unable to pass a mandatory drug test if their company requires it.
How You Can Help Ensure No Twin Falls Family Goes Hungry This Season
A few community members have come together to raise Thanksgiving turkeys for families in need. If you want to help the cause, it is pretty simple, all you have to do is go to the store, grab a turkey, and take it downtown to the collection place. No Family Should...
Big economic impact for Mtn. Home casino predicted, but result of Sho-Ban vote unclear
FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribe is continuing to pursue a large-scale casino on a parcel of land in Elmore County, but few details are publicly available about the tribe’s referendum vote on the project and its possible timeline for completion. The tribe held a vote on Sept....
Look Inside Twin Falls Main Avenue Lofts
Check out the tallest building in Downtown Twin Falls, the Main Avenue Lofts. The project started in 2020 and took a little longer to complete due to national supply chain problems. On Thursday, November 10, The Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce, developer Galena Opportunity Inc., and representatives with the City of Twin Falls along with many others celebrated the ribbon cutting for the newest building in the heart of Twin Falls. The building isn't complete as workers put the finishing touches on many parts of the six-story multi-use building. On the ground level there will be a restaurant, retail space, and some offices. The second floor will be office space. The remaining levels will be studio, two-bedroom, and three bedroom apartments ranging in price from about $1,000 to $1,200. Check out the inside:
What Does The Twin Falls Silo House Look Like Inside
A few months ago I wrote about a new house being built in Twin Falls that was being referred to as ‘The Silo House’. When you see pictures you immediately understand the name. But at that time we didn’t have any pictures of the interior since it was still under construction, but now we do and they are beautiful.
The Idaho Town Going the Way of the Dinosaurs
Bliss is a regular stop when I’m traveling the Interstate. I like to stop and eat at the Oxbow Cafe. Great food and great people. The new travel center is also a neat addition to the community. A friend told me her dad sculpted the dinosaur outside the café, basing it on a toy her brother had when he was a little boy.
What Would You Do? Moose Says ‘Good Morning’ Outside Your Door in Idaho
What would you do? What would you do if you woke up in the morning, got ready for work, went to head to your car, and found a moose standing in your driveway or on your front porch? What if you have an important flight to catch? Have to take your kids to school? What if you have an important meeting you can not miss at work? Moose are not known to be kind animals and would unlikely move by you saying please let me by. How do you handle the situation and how do you ultimately get out of your home safely and promptly, or do you? What would you do?
Idaho Food Bank Awards Five Southern Idaho Groups with Grants
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five organizations in Southern Idaho have been given grants to help with food insecurity by the Idaho Food Bank and partners. Helping Hearts and Hands, Camas County Senior Citizens Association, Martha & Marys's Food Pantry, Mustard Seed Ministries, and Voices Against Violence were recently awarded a combined $20,750 in grants from the Idaho Food Bank Fund to help promote healthy eating and ease hunger in the state. The Idaho Food Bank works with Catholic Charities and the Community Action Partnership Association of Idaho to distribute awards every year. “Thank goodness for the Idaho Food Bank Fund and the generous support of Idaho taxpayers! These grants to local organizations make a significant impact on the work to address food insecurity,” said Doug Alles, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Idaho in a prepared statement. “We know that food insecurity impacts every community, and it is an honor to steward the work of The Idaho Food Bank Fund to improve the lives of our neighbors.” A total of 47 groups in Idaho were awarded grants out of the $233,900 set aside for assistance. The funds come from Idaho taxpayers who donated on their income tax returns to the Idaho Food Bank. Money from the grants can also be sued to buy food storage and transportation in addition to providing education on healthy eating. See how much each each location was given below:
All The Things You Could Buy In Twin Falls If You Won Powerball
If you won the Powerball lottery, now worth $2.3 billion dollars, you could pretty much buy all of Twin Falls. But that is no fun. So we found some things that you could purchase and create in Twin Falls. Tons Of Land Along The Canyon Rim Trail. Right now you...
8 Events Taking Place this First November Weekend in the Magic Valley
A busy Halloween weekend has passed and it is a few weeks until the next major holiday rolls around. The weather will be dropping and the wetness of rain and snow will make its presence felt. It would be a nice weekend to stay inside and rest up after last weekend and to stay warm, but then you will be missing out on the many events taking place this weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley. Get off the couch and get out this weekend to enjoy some fun that you can't find anywhere else. Here are the events taking place this weekend.
Twin Falls City Officials asking residents to keep properties clear of leaves
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the temperature dropping, and the leaves falling, Twin Falls city officials are reminding residents to clear leaves. Gutters and storm drains are the two areas city officials are asking residents to keep clear from leaves, as they can be swept into the street when precipitation falls. A buildup of leaves can cause clogging of local drains and localized flooding on the roadway.
Forest Roads in South Hills Could Close Sooner Due to Weather
HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-U.S. Forest Service officials say they are looking at possibly closing some Forest Roads earlier in the South Hills because of recent snowfall. The Minidoka Ranger District recreation manager said this week that some areas have already gotten more than a foot of snow or more. “Snowmobile travel is already occurring in some areas, and wheeled-vehicle use in the higher elevations is becoming more dangerous,” said Minidoka Recreation Program Manager Daniel Fischer in a prepared statement. “We are even evaluating whether or not a seasonal closure may be necessary to prevent further safety issues and road damage.” Forest officials said several vehicles have already slid off and gotten stuck this past week as snow came down across the district resulting in search and rescue calls; some had to stay overnight in their vehicles. The Forest Service has advised people not to travel on Dry Creek Road (NFS 527) or the Oakley/Bostetter Road (NFS 500) because they are wet and muddy. The Howell Canyon Road (NFS 549) has been closed off to motorized wheeled traffic, only foot traffic and over snow vehicles are allowed into the camping and summer home area. Rock Creek campgrounds will remain open as long as the snow levels allow; water is shut off and restrooms will not be maintained. The Minidoka Ranger District can be reached at 208-678-0430.
Yellowstone Season 5 Wait For Twin Falls Fans Ends Sunday
For Yellowstone fans, the much-anticipated wait for the fifth season's premiere ends in just a few days. Rip, John, Beth, Kayce, and the rest of the Dutton clan have some payback coming for wrongs done to them in the previous season. Whether you watch the insanely popular drama series Yellowstone...
