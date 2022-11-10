Read full article on original website
The 3 Betties Foundation, Inc. launches new product
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A local organization is launching a new product to help those battling cancer. Chad Beam, president and founder of The 3 Betties Foundation, Inc., stopped by First Look at Four to explain.
Structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A call came in of a structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane around 12 AM Saturday. What has been released to us at this point, is a call came into the 911 dispatch center of a garage fire. The fire was on the...
A $380K boost to help Charleston’s West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Rev. Matthew Watts has been crying out for help since August, pleading with the West Virginia Board of Education to help students on Charleston’s West Side. “This community is overstressed,” Watts explained Friday. “The families are overwhelmed, and we have a long history of...
Police looking for suspects of chase in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — According to Cabell 911, the Huntington Police Department is looking for two suspects that allegedly led police on a brief vehicle chase in the 2500 block of 12th Avenue. Police made the radio call around 11:14 a.m. on Sunday. Dispatchers tell 13 News the occupants allegedly jumped out of the vehicle […]
19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
Ironton Elementary School honors veterans
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Veterans were honored Friday at Ironton Elementary school with breakfast and a program giving thanks for their service. “This was wonderful,” said Navy veteran Tony Martin. “From start to finish, they did a great job. As a veteran, I can tell you I truly appreciated it.”
Vienna City Council gets earful during public comment on Jackson Park
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - It was an OVER-capacity crowd packing the Vienna City Council as parents and children crammed into the council chambers Thursday evening. The public forum comment section had attracted a reported more than 135 people to speak on the topic of baseball vs. soccer fields. After a...
Mason County, West Virginia, breaks ground on new veterans memorial
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – It was a very special day in Mason County on Thursday as officials broke ground on a memorial to honor the county’s veterans. Those who have been working hard to raise money to build the monument were able to celebrate its ground breaking, today, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Wahama […]
Celebration of life held for restauraunt worker killed by stray gunfire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A community is mourning after a restaurant employee was struck and later died from stray gunfire while he was at work. Saturday, a celebration of life was held in honor of Joseph Bryan. Never did his family think they would need to say goodbye so soon.
Ohio National Forest on fire
Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
Abandoned puppies rescued near elementary school
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nearly 20 puppies are now safe after being taken Thursday morning to the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association. Patrolman Mullins with the South Charleston Police Department said the puppies were found abandoned near Alum Creek Elementary School. “The puppies are located basically near the baseball fields...
Car crashes into home in Huntington, West Virginia
UPDATE: (7:21 P.M. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022) – A Huntington family tells WOWK 13 news they were not home when a car crashed into their house this afternoon. According to officials on scene, the incident happened near a credit union and a drive-thru ATM. The son tells WOWK 13 News he was nearby and heard […]
Bar surrenders liquor license after deadly shooting, string of violence
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A bar under investigation after a deadly shooting surrendered its liquor license. Premier Pub & Grill’s license was suspended after a shooting killed a man working inside a nearby restaurant. West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration Commissioner Fred Wooton announced Premier Pub and Grill surrendered their...
New services at Kanawha County Public Library
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For more information, visit: https://www.kcpls.org/. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
Chick-fil-A temporarily closing Barboursville, West Virginia, location for remodel project
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Chick-fil-A will be temporarily closing its Barboursville location for a remodel officials say will help better serve their customers. According to Larry Pittman, franchisee president of the Chick-fil-As in Barboursville, says after the close of business today, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, the store on Melody Farms Road will close for approximately […]
Chesapeake, Ohio marching band takes the big stage
INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WOWK) — The “Peake Performance Band” also known as the Chesapeake High School Marching Band, played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Friday evening before thousands of fellow students and marching band fans. The group was one of approximately 100 bands who were competing in the Bands of America Grand Nationals competition. The […]
I-64W in Charleston reopens after tractor-trailer crash
UPDATE: (6:58 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West has reopened at the West Washington Street exit in Charleston after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a smaller vehicle. UPDATE: (6:00 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – As of 6 p.m. Friday evening, Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West is still […]
Wayne Newton gifted West Virginia hero Woody Williams’ challenge coins
LAS VEGAS, NV (WOWK) – It has been five months since the last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II passed away, but Woody Williams still has work to do, by way of his friends. Wednesday night, another item was crossed off the to-do list. Woody’s friends Kim and Debbie Wolfe, from Cabell […]
Veteran wins free dental implants from Graf Dental Surgery
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - To help give back to the men and women who fought for our country, Graf Dental Surgery in Wheelersburg has chosen to give one veteran a personalized, lifelong smile through dental implants. “We just want to be able to show our appreciation to them because they...
I-64 West back open after crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of Interstate 64 West are back open Friday evening after a crash near the Washington Street exit (58C) in Charleston that involved a tractor-trailer and another vehicle, Metro 911 reports. At least one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries...
