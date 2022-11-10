The first returns of election night arrived from Florida with the hint of a crimson tide that frightened Democrats across the country. While a faint pink stain spread across the state line to Alabama and Georgia, (where its Senate race now proceeds to a December runoff between Raphael Warnock, and a fading football gladiator who acknowledges he is rarely the smartest guy in the room), the anticipated red tsunami shriveled to a mere ripple. Hats should be tipped in the direction of Florida Governor Ron “DeSanctimonious”, who has clearly corralled his electorate. For Democrats, it’s now time to order popcorn,...

COLORADO STATE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO