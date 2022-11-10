ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSVN-TV

Police investigate flipped box truck on I-95

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating what caused a box truck to overturn on Interstate 95. The incident happened just before 6 a.m., near the Sunrise Boulevard exit, Friday. 7SkyForce captured video of the truck that flipped. Southbound lanes were closed for the investigation. The Florida Highway Patrol said...
WSVN-TV

Picture shows coyote roaming Pompano Beach neighborhood

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News viewer captured a wild sight in Pompano Beach. The viewer took a picture of a coyote in a parking lot near Powerline Road and Palm Aire Drive on Wednesday. He said the animal roams with another coyote. The viewer said he managed to...
cbs12.com

Car fire in Hobe Sound, flooding in Palm City

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office said additional incidents happened throughout the night after Hurricane Nicole ripped through South Florida. See also: FPL: "We don't stop working until every last customer is restored" Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire inside a car...
cw34.com

Deputies searching for missing Broward woman

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies with the Broward County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing woman from Central Broward. According to detectives, 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio was last seen on Nov. 10 around 5:30 p.m. near Northwest 30th Avenue. Dulcio is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and...
nomadlawyer.org

Pompano Beach : A Best Place For Lovers

Pompano Beach has a diverse population and is home to many businesses. Visitors to Pompano Beach can enjoy the warm Gulf Stream throughout the year. Pompano Beach, Florida – A Paradise For Outdoor Lovers. North of Fort Lauderdale, Florida lies the small city of Pompano Beach. The town is...
WSVN-TV

Trooper taken to hospital after cruiser gets stuck under tanker

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A case of tanker trouble involving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper happened in Boca Raton. The incident happened on Interstate 95, near Yamato Road, Thursday. According to police, a trooper’s car got stuck under the tanker after the truck’s driver lost control. The...
cbs12.com

Palm Tran resumes service following Hurricane Nicole

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Tran Connection and Go Glades will resume service after suspending service ahead of Hurricane Nicole. Starting at noon on Nov. 10, service will start back up. There may be some delays throughout the day. For real-time bus information and schedules, riders can...
cbs12.com

Tracking Nicole: Missing buoy washes ashore on Stuart beach

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing buoy off the coast of Fort Pierce found its way on shore thanks to Tropical Storm Nicole. The Melbourne Weather Service Office told CBS12 News that last night, the buoy stopped transmitting data at 4:56 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9. Waves peaks at the time were 5.5 meters.
BOCANEWSNOW

Woodfield Country Club Boca Raton Trial Set For Friday

David Versus Goliath. Employee Sues Country Club, Claims Forced To Drive Personal Car During Deluge. Trial Days Away… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Woodfield Country Club may learn this week whether its gamble of doing battle with an employee over car damage […]
