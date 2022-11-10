Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
UFC 281 results: Alex Pereira comes from behind, finishes Israel Adesanya again for middleweight title
NEW YORK – Another chapter is etched in the book of Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira after Saturday – with similar twists and turns. In the UFC 281 headliner Saturday, Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) rallied to score a standing TKO stoppage of Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC) at 2:01 of Round 5. The bout took place at Madison Square Garden.
Tri-City Herald
Former UFC title challenger Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson dead at 38; MMA community mourns
Former UFC title challenger and legendary knockout artist Anthony Johnson reportedly has died. He was 38. News of Johnson’s death began circulating Sunday with social media postings by many prominent figures in the MMA community. His manager, Ali Abdelaziz, did not immediately return a message to MMA Junkie to confirm the news.
