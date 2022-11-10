ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

Former UFC title challenger Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson dead at 38; MMA community mourns

Former UFC title challenger and legendary knockout artist Anthony Johnson reportedly has died. He was 38. News of Johnson’s death began circulating Sunday with social media postings by many prominent figures in the MMA community. His manager, Ali Abdelaziz, did not immediately return a message to MMA Junkie to confirm the news.

