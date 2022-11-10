NEW YORK – Another chapter is etched in the book of Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira after Saturday – with similar twists and turns. In the UFC 281 headliner Saturday, Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) rallied to score a standing TKO stoppage of Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC) at 2:01 of Round 5. The bout took place at Madison Square Garden.

