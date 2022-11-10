ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Be wary of doubting the Iowa Poll: Results once again closely match election outcomes

The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

A candidate confronted by sagging poll numbers often offers a standard response: The only poll that matters is the one on Election Day.

That’s true, of course. That’s when the votes are counted and the candidate’s future in public office is decided.

But candidates would be wise not to discount results if the poll in question is the Iowa Poll.

The findings of the final preelection Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, conducted by Selzer & Co., closely matched Election Day outcomes, foreshadowing Iowa’s red wave. It showed:

  • Republican Chuck Grassley leading Democrat Mike Franken by 12 percentage points in the U.S. Senate race among Iowans who had already voted or planned to do so. Margin of victory in unofficial results: 12 points.
  • Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds leading Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear by 17 percentage points. Margin of victory: 18 points.
  • Republican challenger Brenna Bird closing in on 40-year Democratic state attorney general Tom Miller, trailing by 2 percentage points. Her margin of victory: 2 points.
  • Iowa voters preferring Republicans over Democrats in each of the state’s four congressional districts. Republicans swept all four.

The accuracy of Iowa Polls is no surprise to politics watchers in Iowa, but pollster J. Ann Selzer also has gained national renown for her polling accuracy, in large part due to her polling on Iowa’s first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses. Selzer & Co. is one of only four polling organizations earning an A+ out of nearly 500 rated by Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight website.

With another caucus cycle looming, Register readers can look forward to seeing polls from Selzer next year that give an early glimpse of how likely Iowa caucusgoers are sizing up the 2024 presidential field.

Providing the exclusive insights offered by the Iowa Poll, conducted by the Register since 1943, is possible thanks in part to Mediacom, our financial partner in presenting Iowa Polls, and to subscribers like you.

Carol Hunter, executive editor, chunter@registermedia.com

Harter Jason
3d ago

iowa is out of touch. Trump brings instability, tyrant like behavior like refusing to concede own even now, and rock-star like populist drama for voted. Rational people and middle ground voters are steering away from Trumpism. GOP will never thrive overall under Trumpism, and only thrive in extremist areas lime gullible Iowa. USA majority stands against instability and against tyrant wanna-be behaviors.

The Des Moines Register

