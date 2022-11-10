Read full article on original website
G20 news – live: Biden and Xi meet in Bali ‘to lay out red lines’ over Taiwan
US president Joe Biden will hold an in-person meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping today for the first time since being elected to the White House nearly two years ago.The world’s two most powerful leaders will meet in Bali, Indonesia on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit for talks on issues ranging from Beijing’s aggression towards Taiwan to Russia's war on Ukraine.Biden is expected to push for a commitment to maintaining "peace and stability" in Taiwan. as China has repeatedly stated its goal of "reunifying" with the island, by force if necessary. Although the two...
Ron’s big day, Donald’s bad one leads to fears of GOP ‘civil war’ + More to come on abortion
It’s Monday, Nov. 14. The mid-terms are over but campaigns are not. Florida resident and former president Donald Trump is going to make sure of that on Tuesday.
South Australian premier defends decision to host Saudi-backed golf tournament
Peter Malinauskas says LIV Golf competition will boost state’s economy but critics say it is an attempt to ‘sports wash Saudi Arabia’s human rights record’
Business Insider
A video captured the moment 2 US fighter jets collided at a Texas airshow, leaving 6 people dead
A Boeing B-17 and a Bell P-63 were involved in the crash at Dallas Executive Airport that left six people dead.
Trump news – live: Mike Pence says Trump ‘endangered me and my family’ on Jan 6 in new interview
Mike Pence has blamed Donald Trump for endangering his and his family’s life during the January 6 riots at the US Capitol last year. “The president’s words were reckless,” Mike Pence tells ABC News in an interview set to air on Monday, adding he “endangered me and my family and everyone”.
HUDSON | What Polis should do with our blue wave
The first returns of election night arrived from Florida with the hint of a crimson tide that frightened Democrats across the country. While a faint pink stain spread across the state line to Alabama and Georgia, (where its Senate race now proceeds to a December runoff between Raphael Warnock, and a fading football gladiator who acknowledges he is rarely the smartest guy in the room), the anticipated red tsunami shriveled to a mere ripple. Hats should be tipped in the direction of Florida Governor Ron “DeSanctimonious”, who has clearly corralled his electorate. For Democrats, it’s now time to order popcorn,...
