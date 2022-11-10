Exodus Place is hosting a roof-sit in honor of World Homeless Day. The event is currently taking place on the roof of Exodus Place in Grand Rapids. The Roofsit will last through the month of November or until the goal of $50,000 is raised. The event seeks to raise awareness and money to help the homeless in West Michigan. We spoke with Exodus Place CEO and President Robb Munger as well as Chip Kroblen, who is living on the roof, to learn more.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO