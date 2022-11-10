Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox17
Morning Buzz: November 11
1. The Annual United Veterans Council Of Kent County will hold its Grand Rapids Veterans Day Parade starting at 6:00 tonight. It kicks off on division under the I196 overpass and continues south on Fulton and east to Veterans Memorial Park. A ceremony of remembrance starts at the park immediately...
'We forgive you': Christmas decorations destroyed in Holland families' yard
HOLLAND, Mich — When it comes to Christmas, Nicole Hutchinson from Holland and her two kids Amiya Hutchinson and Ohdin Copeland take decorating seriously. With a yard full of lights, candy canes, handmade cutouts and an inflatable Christmas bear, it takes a lot of work to set up the decorations every year.
discoverkalamazoo.com
Events Worth the Trip to Kalamazoo This Winter
Kalamazoo heats up in the winter with some of its biggest and best things to do, including classic holiday events like Bell's Eccentric Day, Christmas Village in Vicksburg, New Year's Fest Downtown and more. After the holidays, visitors and locals can warm their souls with handcrafted sips all week long...
Seven-year-old soda maker from Kalamazoo makes semifinals in national beverage contest
KALAMAZOO, MI — “We start with fresh spring water, add real fruit, carbonate it and then we add a little bit of citric acid and we can it,” explains Good Soda CEO Beau Blackmon, age 7. It’s as simple as that, says the Parkwood-Upjohn Elementary School first-grader,...
Fox17
Fall Nature Makers Market coming to Blandford Nature Center on Nov. 12
West Michigan is rich with wonderful artists, creators, and makers. Fans of nature and handcrafted items will want to make their way to the Blandford Nature Center's Fall Nature Makers Market on Saturday. The market features gifts and goods inspired by nature and created with natural materials. Dozens of vendors...
Man trapped in snow-covered vehicle for 8 hours overnight after Southwest Michigan crash
CASSOPOLIS, MI – A South Bend man was injured and trapped in his snow-covered vehicle for eight hours overnight after crashing early Sunday on M-60. Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke did not disclose the extent of the man’s injuries but said the man, 50-year-old Michael Douglas II, was flown to a hospital in South Bend for treatment.
Michigan Grinch: Complaints Won’t Dim The Lights On This Christmas Display
It might only be November, but many Michiganders are already getting into the holiday spirit by listening to Christmas music and planning out what they're going to put up for decorations. One Michigan house is known for having amazing seasonal yard displays, but recently a couple of grinches have tried...
WOOD
Adopt Peridot or Yor from the Harbor Humane Society
This week’s trip to the Harbor Humane Society introduces us to two new pets up for adoption. This sweet dog has a story of survival and would love to curl up with a family he could call his own, along with a soft, calico cat looking for a lap. (Nov. 10, 2022)
GRPD: 1 injured, Saturday night shooting
The Grand Rapids Police Department is looking for a suspect after one person was injured in a shooting late Saturday night.
GRPD: Fisherman finds body in Grand River
Authorities say a fisherman came upon a body in the Grand River in Grand Rapids Friday morning.
WWMT
Battle Creek cannabis shops to stay open until midnight starting Friday
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Marijuana shops in the cereal city are allowed to stay open much later starting Friday. On Nov. 1, the Battle Creek City Commission approved a plan for stores to stay open until midnight. Vote approved: Battle Creek City commissioners vote to allow cannabis shops to...
WWMT
Lake effect snow blankets West Michigan this weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While it's been a silly warm fall season, all of that is about to come crashing down with a heaping dose of reality. Reality is served as a dish of lake effect snow, especially Saturday night through Sunday morning. Right now, the Weather Alert Network team...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo resident dead after shooting near West Michigan Avenue
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 21-year-old Kalamazoo man has died after being shot on Friday around 3 a.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Bryce Salter was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Campus Pointe plaza, near West Michigan Avenue and Howard Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
Fox17
Wreaths of Honor seeks donations and volunteers to help place wreaths in Zeeland Cemetery
Local non-profit Wreaths of Honor in Zeeland is planning to honor Veterans in a special way by placing wreaths on the gravesites of hundreds of veterans, but they need help from the community to make it possible. On December 10, more than 700 wreaths will be delivered and placed in...
‘48 Hours’ to feature 34-year-old Southwest Michigan murder solved in 2022
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A 34-year-old murder in Southwest Michigan will be featured on television’s “48 Hours.”. Roxanne Wood, 30, was found dead in her Niles home by her husband, Terry Wood, in February 1987. The case remained unsolved for decades. Then, in February, Michigan State Police...
Fox17
Roofsit 2022 to raise funds for Exodus Place
Exodus Place is hosting a roof-sit in honor of World Homeless Day. The event is currently taking place on the roof of Exodus Place in Grand Rapids. The Roofsit will last through the month of November or until the goal of $50,000 is raised. The event seeks to raise awareness and money to help the homeless in West Michigan. We spoke with Exodus Place CEO and President Robb Munger as well as Chip Kroblen, who is living on the roof, to learn more.
Paleoindians and beyond: West Michigan’s history goes back millennia
For West Michigan, history effectively starts with the Hopewell Indians.
WWMT
Deadly parking lot shooting near WMU campus prompts student concerns
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University students expressed their concerns for safety in one off-campus area following the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man in a strip mall parking lot. Bryce Salter, 21, was discovered shot in the parking lot of the Campus Pointe Mall on the intersection of...
Police looking for runaway Allegan County teenager
Police are looking for a runaway teenager in the Allegan County area.
Condado Tacos opening in Kalamazoo, first 100 in line will win free tacos for a year
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Taco Tuesday could be every day for the first 100 people in line at the grand opening of Candado Tacos location in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo location will open at 11 a.m. on Nov. 17 at 1750 S Drake Rd, just a few miles from Western Michigan University.
Comments / 0