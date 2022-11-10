ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Fox17

Morning Buzz: November 11

1. The Annual United Veterans Council Of Kent County will hold its Grand Rapids Veterans Day Parade starting at 6:00 tonight. It kicks off on division under the I196 overpass and continues south on Fulton and east to Veterans Memorial Park. A ceremony of remembrance starts at the park immediately...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
discoverkalamazoo.com

Events Worth the Trip to Kalamazoo This Winter

Kalamazoo heats up in the winter with some of its biggest and best things to do, including classic holiday events like Bell's Eccentric Day, Christmas Village in Vicksburg, New Year's Fest Downtown and more. After the holidays, visitors and locals can warm their souls with handcrafted sips all week long...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Fall Nature Makers Market coming to Blandford Nature Center on Nov. 12

West Michigan is rich with wonderful artists, creators, and makers. Fans of nature and handcrafted items will want to make their way to the Blandford Nature Center's Fall Nature Makers Market on Saturday. The market features gifts and goods inspired by nature and created with natural materials. Dozens of vendors...
WALKER, MI
WOOD

Adopt Peridot or Yor from the Harbor Humane Society

This week’s trip to the Harbor Humane Society introduces us to two new pets up for adoption. This sweet dog has a story of survival and would love to curl up with a family he could call his own, along with a soft, calico cat looking for a lap. (Nov. 10, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Lake effect snow blankets West Michigan this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While it's been a silly warm fall season, all of that is about to come crashing down with a heaping dose of reality. Reality is served as a dish of lake effect snow, especially Saturday night through Sunday morning. Right now, the Weather Alert Network team...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo resident dead after shooting near West Michigan Avenue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 21-year-old Kalamazoo man has died after being shot on Friday around 3 a.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Bryce Salter was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Campus Pointe plaza, near West Michigan Avenue and Howard Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Roofsit 2022 to raise funds for Exodus Place

Exodus Place is hosting a roof-sit in honor of World Homeless Day. The event is currently taking place on the roof of Exodus Place in Grand Rapids. The Roofsit will last through the month of November or until the goal of $50,000 is raised. The event seeks to raise awareness and money to help the homeless in West Michigan. We spoke with Exodus Place CEO and President Robb Munger as well as Chip Kroblen, who is living on the roof, to learn more.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Deadly parking lot shooting near WMU campus prompts student concerns

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University students expressed their concerns for safety in one off-campus area following the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man in a strip mall parking lot. Bryce Salter, 21, was discovered shot in the parking lot of the Campus Pointe Mall on the intersection of...
KALAMAZOO, MI

