ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral Ridge, OH

Turkey prices face inflation, bird flu ahead of holidays

By Samantha Bender
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gp0Ll_0j6FcoCe00

(WKBN) — Thanksgiving turkey may be harder to find — and more expensive — this year due to the spread of the avian flu virus as well as inflation.

According to a Wells Fargo analysis, turkey prices are projected to rise as high as 73% compared to last year. Customers could spend $1.64 per pound for a frozen whole-hen weighing from 8 to 16 pounds.

US inflation eased to 7.7% over past 12 months

Kristin Mullin with the Ohio Grocers Association says this could vary depending where you shop.

“There’s nothing across the board that I can say is going to happen to turkey prices. It’s going to be a store, and a community decision based on what that grocer wants to do,” Mullin says.

Steve Badurik with Badurik’s Butcher Block in Mineral Ridge, Ohio, says his business is feeling the effects of inflation.

“Turkey prices this year are probably about 15% up,” he says.

According to Badurik, last year’s turkeys cost about $3 per pound. But this year, they could cost around $3.39.

On top of turkeys costing more money, the avian flu has affected the turkey population.

“[The U.S. Department of Agriculture] is estimating about 6 million turkey production numbers are affected, and we’re looking at total birds affected at like 50 million,” says Haley Shoemaker, coordinator of the Ohio farm business analysis program at The Ohio State University extension.

Inflation squeezes already pricey kids sports

The influenza outbreak isn’t new. U.S. poultry producers have been monitoring and dealing with it since April.

Though there’s a population decrease due to bird flu outbreaks, Shoemaker says as long as you’re cooking your poultry thoroughly and making sure your surfaces and hands are clean, it’s still safe to eat.

Mullins says there are some measures in place to meet the demand this year.

“They’re pulling the turkeys smaller and younger so that they can get them prepped and ready to be in the cases,” she says. “If you’re looking for a 25-pound turkey, that’s where you may run into some problems or some issues.”

Instead, she suggests buying two turkeys.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies identify West Virginia Walmart theft suspect

UPDATE (2:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11): The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says that this man has been identified, and warrants will be issued. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man wanted for larceny. They say the crime happened on Nov. 7 at the Walmart on Rt. […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
GOBankingRates

Cost of Thanksgiving Turkey This Year vs. Last

Your Thanksgiving meal may cost significantly more this year than last. The most recent Consumer Price Index report found that the cost of food overall is up 13% over the last 12 months, but what about the cost of turkey in particular?. Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings...
HAWAII STATE
CBS San Francisco

U.S. home prices could fall as much as 20% next year

Home prices have plunged during the second half of 2022 with demand for residential real estate cooling off in a number cities across the U.S. Prices could continue to fall by as much as 20% next year as mortgage rates climb and the housing market normalizes in wake of the pandemic, according to a noted Wall Street economist.
COLORADO STATE
Business Times

Is Your Next Stimulus Check an Inflation-Relief Payment?

Americans got three stimulus payments that were either placed into their bank accounts or delivered by mail during the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak. These checks served as stimulus measures intended to keep the economy afloat and protect people from financial ruin as a result of businesses being forced to close in order to contain the new coronavirus.
WASHINGTON STATE
WOWK 13 News

Suspect wanted for credit card theft in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The South Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of stealing multiple credit cards. South Charleston PD says the man stole the credit cards in South Charleston and then used them in St. Albans on Wednesday. Anyone with information should contact Detective J.D. Keeney at […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man now faces murder charge in West Virginia shooting case

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man arrested in connection to a shooting in Huntington is now charged with murder. Huntington Police Deputy Chief Phil Watkins says that Kristopher Brown is now facing a murder charge in the shooting death of Joseph Bryan. Watkins says that Brown’s previous charges of malicious assault, use or presentation of a firearm […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman indicted in West Virginia for arson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman accused of setting fire to a home in Charleston was indicted by a grand jury. Amanda Brooks was indicted for third-degree arson and destruction of property. Amanda Brooks allegedly started a fire at an occupied home on 26th Street in North Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says she lit a car […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man dies in ATV accident

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is dead after running a four-wheeler off a farm road into a ditch. West Virginia State Police say that 74-year-old Henry Longfellow, of Spencer, West Virginia, was pronounced dead on the scene after his four-wheeler overturned on top of him when he drove into the ditch. The call came into […]
SPENCER, WV
WOWK 13 News

Get paid $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days

(WXIN) — Is “It’s a Wonderful Life” your favorite film of all time? Could you spend hours arguing over whether “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie? (It is by the way). If you can’t get enough of holiday movies, CableTV.com wants you to be this year’s Chief of Cheer.
WOWK 13 News

‘Just waiting to see if they want their vehicle back’: Police in West Virginia find abandoned truck full of beer and liquor bottles

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Summersville Police Department in West Virginia is using a discovery made by officers to warn drivers to be careful during snowy and freezing conditions. Summersville PD posted on Facebook that officers found an abandoned blue truck smashed into a guardrail on the side of the road. Authorities said that […]
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man to serve 10 years for dealing meth

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A Dunbar man was sentenced to 10 years in prison today for drug crimes. 32-year-old Mark Pearson will also serve five years of supervised release after his prison sentence. Court documents say that Pearson sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant on four occasions in 2022. Five pounds of methamphetamine were found in Pearson’s […]
DUNBAR, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

51K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy