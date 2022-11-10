Read full article on original website
KEDM
Nevada voters back big changes to their election system
Nevada voters have approved a ballot measure that makes sweeping changes to the election system in their state, according to a race call by the Associated Press. The measure, which was passing by 52.8% as of Sunday morning, establishes open primary elections in which the top five candidates advance and then a ranked-choice voting system for general elections.
KEDM
Voter behavior and election rules contribute to slower counting in Arizona
Election officials in the swing state of Arizona are still processing and counting hundreds of thousands of ballots cast during this year's midterm elections, leaving the results of key races in limbo. Experts say a combination of Arizona's voting laws and shifting voter behavior are to blame for the long...
