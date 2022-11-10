ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada voters back big changes to their election system

Nevada voters have approved a ballot measure that makes sweeping changes to the election system in their state, according to a race call by the Associated Press. The measure, which was passing by 52.8% as of Sunday morning, establishes open primary elections in which the top five candidates advance and then a ranked-choice voting system for general elections.
