Clarksville, TN

Police identify driver of car involved in suspected hit-and-run crash

By Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department has identified the driver of a white Chrysler 300 that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday that injured two pedestrians .

According to police, the driver has been identified as 34-year-old Imec Almestica-Tisdale. She reportedly called 911 just after 11 p.m. Tuesday and told officers that her car had been stolen earlier in the day. Officers continued investigating and determined the report Almestica-Tisdale gave was false.

Warrants charging Almestica-Tisdale with aggravated assault, duty to give information and render aid, leaving the scene of an accident with injury, no proof of insurance, and false reports have been issued, according to police.

Officers are currently trying to find Almestica-Tisdale and anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 .

Three men taken into custody by Nashville detectives following armed carjacking

Anyone with additional information should call Investigator Crosby at 931-648-0656 ext. 5336.

Eleesha Monez
3d ago

put her under the jail... people like her doesn't deserve to live among us in this society.if it were an "accident" you do not leave the scene. especially knowing you hit people... then called the police later that night thinking you were going to get away with it Stoopid . yes throw away her 🗝️

WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky

