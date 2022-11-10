Read full article on original website
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Arizona’s Largest Master Planned Community, Teravalis, Breaks Ground in West Phoenix
The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) has begun construction on the new master planned mixed-use community Teravalis, which encompasses 37,000-acres in the Phoenix West Valley. Previously known as Douglas Ranch, Teravalis is anticipated to become Arizona’s largest master planned community with 100,000 homes, 300,000 residents and 55 million square feet of commercial development.
Chip-making powerhouse eyes second multibillion-dollar expansion in the Valley
A chip-making powerhouse is eyeing a second multibillion-dollar expansion right here in the Valley.
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
SignalsAZ
English Ivy: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: English Ivy! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. The only evergreen vine that stays green in shady gardens. Large lustrous...
Owner of Valley retail stores sentenced for not reporting $9M in income, officials say
PHOENIX — The owner and operator of Arizona's BBB Fashion stores has been convicted of tax evasion after he underreported his income by more than $9 million. Sung Hwan Lee, 64, of Peoria recently pleaded guilty to tax evasion and was sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
SignalsAZ
AZ Centennial Road Sign Contest Launched by ADOT
Calling all principals and school administrators! How would you like one of 15 Arizona Centennial road signs to display in your cafeteria, auditorium, or elsewhere on campus?. The Arizona Department of Transportation is hosting a student essay contest to determine which public schools will get an Arizona Centennial road sign that was originally installed on the state highway system in 2012 to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of Arizona gaining statehood.
This Is The Best Cupcake In All Of Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state.
ABC 15 News
Lake edges closer to Hobbs in the AZ governor's race, still no sign of red wave.
PHOENIX — No rest for the weary. Election workers were busy Saturday producing another batch of 85,000 votes. "The types of ballots are mainly late earlies dropped off on election day," said Bill Gates, Maricopa Board of Supervisors Chairman. The votes counted Saturday favored Republican candidate for Governor Kari...
cohaitungchi.com
Waterfall Hikes in Arizona – 10 Jaw Dropping Spots to See
There’s no other way to describe this list of 10 waterfall hikes in Arizona other than jaw dropping. However, besides seeing where these places are, you’ll also going to learn what it takes to find them (permits, difficulty level, what to expect, how to prepare, ect…). While...
SignalsAZ
Lisa’s Plants that Love the Snow: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about plants that love the snow. Don’t forget to prep for winter! Be sure to stop by Watters for more information on fall and winter care. Check out more of The Mountain Gardener Podcasts and subscribe...
12news.com
Greg Stanton is the projected winner for Arizona's 4th Congressional District
ARIZONA, USA — Arizona's election results are rolling in!. New redistricting has new candidates vying to represent districts across the state, including the state's 4th Congressional District. The district is the youngest district in the state, created in response to the 2010 Census. The district is located entirely in...
12news.com
Sen. Quezada concedes the race for Arizona's state treasurer to Kimberly Yee
PHOENIX — Arizona's election results are still coming in, but on Sunday morning State Senator Martín Quezada (D) conceded the race for Arizona Treasurer to Kimberly Yee (R). At the time of Quezada's concession, Yee had received 1,231,409 votes: The most of any candidate in Arizona's 2022 general...
AZFamily
ADOT to close these scenic northern Arizona highways for the winter
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It may still be fall, but Arizona is already experiencing winter-like temperatures, prompting the Arizona Department of Transportation to close a few scenic highways around the state as a precaution for heavy snowfall typically seen in these rural areas. Starting on Nov. 18, ADOT plans...
AZFamily
Counties most concerned about climate change in Arizona
PHOENIX (Stacker) - Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Board Candidates Announced
Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter received a letter of resignation from Yavapai College Governing Board Member Mitch Padilla, who currently represents District 5, effective December 31, 2022. This is due to the fact that Mr. Padilla has recently been elected as the Justice of the Peace for the Prescott Precinct. Superintendent Carter would like to thank Mr. Padilla for his exceptional service to Yavapai College and the residents of District 5 over the last two years. We wish him well in his new judicial role, believing that he will do extremely well.
SignalsAZ
Cornville’s Old Tyme Country Fair
It’s been 41 years since the Old Tyme Country Fair first came to Cornville. From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. November 19th at Oak Creek School, the field will be full of arts and craft vendors, live music, plenty of activities as well as food for the annual Fair, a fundraiser by Oak Creek School’s Parent Teacher Organization.
AZFamily
Fuzzy green substance on food, seafood kept past discard date at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
SignalsAZ
Sedona PD Uses Grant to Improve Safety
The Sedona Police Department launched a traffic enforcement effort with support from an Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety grant totaling $23,525. One grant pays overtime to enforce and participate in driving under the influence (DUI) programming. Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the U.S. involve drunk drivers. In 2021, 121,345 total vehicle crashes resulted in 1,063 fatalities in Arizona. More specifically, 243 of those people were killed in DUI crashes. A second grant will be used to purchase a new speed monitor and message display trailer. This new trailer will replace an older version whose useful life has expired. Speed and message board trailers are used by the Police Department around Sedona to help with resident and visitor driver safety and communication.
SignalsAZ
Annual Turkey Shoot at James Family Prescott YMCA
The James Family Prescott YMCA is organizing their Annual Turkey Shoot Free Throw & 3-pt Contest! This fun family event is a fall tradition at the Prescott YCMA for over 10 years. The event is for ages 6+. Prizes include a Thanksgiving turkey, pumpkin pie, cookies & more. Don’t miss out on this fun family event happening Friday, November 18, 2022, from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm.
KTAR.com
Arizona races called for 5 contested US House seats; Schweikert takes lead in Dist. 1
PHOENIX — Five of Arizona’s seven U.S. House of Representatives seats that were up for grabs in the 2022 midterm elections have been secured. Two others went to Republicans who were unopposed, Debbie Lesko (District No. 8) and Paul Gosar (District No. 9). The Associated Press called three...
