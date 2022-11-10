The Sedona Police Department launched a traffic enforcement effort with support from an Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety grant totaling $23,525. One grant pays overtime to enforce and participate in driving under the influence (DUI) programming. Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the U.S. involve drunk drivers. In 2021, 121,345 total vehicle crashes resulted in 1,063 fatalities in Arizona. More specifically, 243 of those people were killed in DUI crashes. A second grant will be used to purchase a new speed monitor and message display trailer. This new trailer will replace an older version whose useful life has expired. Speed and message board trailers are used by the Police Department around Sedona to help with resident and visitor driver safety and communication.

SEDONA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO