Yavapai County, AZ

arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Arizona’s Largest Master Planned Community, Teravalis, Breaks Ground in West Phoenix

The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) has begun construction on the new master planned mixed-use community Teravalis, which encompasses 37,000-acres in the Phoenix West Valley. Previously known as Douglas Ranch, Teravalis is anticipated to become Arizona’s largest master planned community with 100,000 homes, 300,000 residents and 55 million square feet of commercial development.
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

English Ivy: Watters Plant of the Week

Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: English Ivy! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. The only evergreen vine that stays green in shady gardens. Large lustrous...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

AZ Centennial Road Sign Contest Launched by ADOT

Calling all principals and school administrators! How would you like one of 15 Arizona Centennial road signs to display in your cafeteria, auditorium, or elsewhere on campus?. The Arizona Department of Transportation is hosting a student essay contest to determine which public schools will get an Arizona Centennial road sign that was originally installed on the state highway system in 2012 to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of Arizona gaining statehood.
ARIZONA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

Waterfall Hikes in Arizona – 10 Jaw Dropping Spots to See

There’s no other way to describe this list of 10 waterfall hikes in Arizona other than jaw dropping. However, besides seeing where these places are, you’ll also going to learn what it takes to find them (permits, difficulty level, what to expect, how to prepare, ect…). While...
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Lisa’s Plants that Love the Snow: Watters Podcast

In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about plants that love the snow. Don’t forget to prep for winter! Be sure to stop by Watters for more information on fall and winter care. Check out more of The Mountain Gardener Podcasts and subscribe...
PRESCOTT, AZ
AZFamily

ADOT to close these scenic northern Arizona highways for the winter

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It may still be fall, but Arizona is already experiencing winter-like temperatures, prompting the Arizona Department of Transportation to close a few scenic highways around the state as a precaution for heavy snowfall typically seen in these rural areas. Starting on Nov. 18, ADOT plans...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Counties most concerned about climate change in Arizona

PHOENIX (Stacker) - Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced.
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Yavapai College Board Candidates Announced

Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter received a letter of resignation from Yavapai College Governing Board Member Mitch Padilla, who currently represents District 5, effective December 31, 2022. This is due to the fact that Mr. Padilla has recently been elected as the Justice of the Peace for the Prescott Precinct. Superintendent Carter would like to thank Mr. Padilla for his exceptional service to Yavapai College and the residents of District 5 over the last two years. We wish him well in his new judicial role, believing that he will do extremely well.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Cornville’s Old Tyme Country Fair

It’s been 41 years since the Old Tyme Country Fair first came to Cornville. From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. November 19th at Oak Creek School, the field will be full of arts and craft vendors, live music, plenty of activities as well as food for the annual Fair, a fundraiser by Oak Creek School’s Parent Teacher Organization.
CORNVILLE, AZ
AZFamily

Fuzzy green substance on food, seafood kept past discard date at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Sedona PD Uses Grant to Improve Safety

The Sedona Police Department launched a traffic enforcement effort with support from an Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety grant totaling $23,525. One grant pays overtime to enforce and participate in driving under the influence (DUI) programming. Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the U.S. involve drunk drivers. In 2021, 121,345 total vehicle crashes resulted in 1,063 fatalities in Arizona. More specifically, 243 of those people were killed in DUI crashes. A second grant will be used to purchase a new speed monitor and message display trailer. This new trailer will replace an older version whose useful life has expired. Speed and message board trailers are used by the Police Department around Sedona to help with resident and visitor driver safety and communication.
SEDONA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Annual Turkey Shoot at James Family Prescott YMCA

The James Family Prescott YMCA is organizing their Annual Turkey Shoot Free Throw & 3-pt Contest! This fun family event is a fall tradition at the Prescott YCMA for over 10 years. The event is for ages 6+. Prizes include a Thanksgiving turkey, pumpkin pie, cookies & more. Don’t miss out on this fun family event happening Friday, November 18, 2022, from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm.
