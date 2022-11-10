ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KCBD

Coldest night since last Winter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’ve been talking about all week. A hard freeze, also known as a killing freeze, will settle into the area tonight. Low temperatures Saturday morning will be in the 20s across the KCBD viewing area. These temperatures will kill cold-sensitive vegetation, may cause outside or poorly insulated pipes (in outside walls) to freeze, and may stress heating systems in poor condition.
fox34.com

Hard Freeze expected Friday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Hard Freeze is likely for the area on Friday night. Overnight lows will fall to 28 degrees or lower and remain below freezing for several hours. It’s time to protect outside faucets, plants and make sure the pets have a place to remain warm.
FMX 94.5

New Outdoor Store Coming to Lubbock: They Have Everything

Calling all adventure and outdoor lovers, a new place in Lubbock is coming for you. There is a new store coming called Baker Outdoors that will offer an outdoor, paddlesports, and travel retailer bringing an innovative outdoor lifestyle to West Texas. The Baker family loves to seek adventure and finding...
KCBD

Coat and heater weather just ahead!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains can look forward to one more day of mild weather before temperatures plunge behind a series of cold fronts. Ahead of the first cold front, today will be a near repeat of yesterday. The begins overcast with patchy drizzle possible. There will be a little more afternoon sunshine. Temperatures and winds will be similar to yesterday.
KCBD

Cold front with freezing temperatures coming overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our first wide-spread freeze of the season will occur early Saturday morning following a very cold Friday afternoon. Colder air will begin to settle in tonight with overnight lows falling into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds will remain light, but a breeze will create a wind chill. Skies remain mostly clear through the evening and overnight.
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Adult Activity Center to host National Health and Fitness Fair on Nov. 19

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Adult Activity Center will host a National Health and Fitness Fair on Saturday, November 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, local agencies and businesses will provide tips and information on healthcare, lifestyle and coping with chronic illnesses such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
KCBD

One more warm afternoon before winter chill arrives

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The coldest air of the season will settle in Friday behind our next cold front moving through tomorrow. Temperatures will remain mild overnight tonight thanks to a 20 mph breeze from the south. Mostly clear skies with a very slim chance for an isolated shower late tonight and tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will range from the upper 40s to the lower 60s.
KCBD

Hard freeze ahead for the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mild temperatures highlight weather the next couple of days across the South Plains. A hard freeze, however, will follow. Areas of low visibility in fog and drizzle are possible through this morning under an overcast sky. There will be breaks in the overcast this afternoon, which will be quite breezy to somewhat windy. Highs will be in the 70s, about five to ten degrees above average for the time of year.
fox34.com

House fire reported in Arnett-Benson area

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people are displaced after a house fire in North Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue was called just after 3 a.m. to an area near Bates and Indiana, in the Arnett-Benson area. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries were reported. This...
FMX 94.5

What’s In This Weird Lubbock Roadside Mystery Bag?

I spotted a VERY unusual package by the side of the road on Thursday. It was about 4:00 on Thursday when I spotted this mystery bag by the side of the road at the four-way intersection of the Loop and the Interstate (heading towards the airport). The bag seemed to be made of black plastic, possibly garbage bags and was sealed close with healthy amounts of duck tape.
fox34.com

LPD conducting 3 follow-up crash investigations on Monday

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct three follow-up crash investigations on Monday, November 14th. The unit will start their investigations at 9:00 a.m. on the west bound access road of the 4800 block of South Loop 289. The Slide Road exit for the westbound main lanes of the South Loop will be closed. Westbound traffic from Quaker Avenue on the access road will be diverted eastbound onto 67th Street. South bound traffic on Utica Avenue will be turned back north at the access road. The parking lot driveways that feed out on to the westbound access road will be closed between 67th Street and just to the west of Utica Avenue.
FMX 94.5

The 10 Safest Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022

We already know Lubbock is considered one of the least safe cities in Texas, so many people are interested in moving to the parts of the city that are deemed the safest. Whether you are looking to start a family, or you just want to feel secure where you're living, it is important to consider the crime rate in the area you're in. Overall, Lubbock is only safer than 3% of cities in the U.S. with a total crime rate of 54 per 1,000 residents. The majority of these crimes being property related at 43 per 1,000 residents.
Talk 1340

New Christmas Experience Opens in Lubbock Soon

The holidays are here and there will be a new Christmas event to enjoy in Lubbock. Eberley Brooks Events is putting on its first-ever Experience Christmas event. You will be able to do things like Santa, live concerts, shopping, snow globe, photo opportunities, s’mores, hot cocoa, and so much more.
