KCBD
Coldest night since last Winter
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’ve been talking about all week. A hard freeze, also known as a killing freeze, will settle into the area tonight. Low temperatures Saturday morning will be in the 20s across the KCBD viewing area. These temperatures will kill cold-sensitive vegetation, may cause outside or poorly insulated pipes (in outside walls) to freeze, and may stress heating systems in poor condition.
fox34.com
Hard Freeze expected Friday night
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Hard Freeze is likely for the area on Friday night. Overnight lows will fall to 28 degrees or lower and remain below freezing for several hours. It’s time to protect outside faucets, plants and make sure the pets have a place to remain warm.
Winterizing your home and garden ahead of Lubbock’s first freeze
LUBBOCK, Texas – With cold temperatures quickly approaching, it’s important to prepare your home and garden ahead of time to avoid costly damage. Several gardening centers have already started to bring their outdoor plants inside to prevent damage from the weather, and they recommend gardeners to do the same. “We do have Tropicals out front […]
New Outdoor Store Coming to Lubbock: They Have Everything
Calling all adventure and outdoor lovers, a new place in Lubbock is coming for you. There is a new store coming called Baker Outdoors that will offer an outdoor, paddlesports, and travel retailer bringing an innovative outdoor lifestyle to West Texas. The Baker family loves to seek adventure and finding...
Cold Front Heading To Lubbock Bringing Freezing Temperatures
Well, Fall was fun. Now it's time to break out the heavy coats as a cold front is fast approaching and it's going to make an impact on Lubbock and the South Plains Friday and Saturday morning. While Thursday is expected to be a beautiful day with highs around 72...
KCBD
Coat and heater weather just ahead!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains can look forward to one more day of mild weather before temperatures plunge behind a series of cold fronts. Ahead of the first cold front, today will be a near repeat of yesterday. The begins overcast with patchy drizzle possible. There will be a little more afternoon sunshine. Temperatures and winds will be similar to yesterday.
KCBD
Cold front with freezing temperatures coming overnight
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our first wide-spread freeze of the season will occur early Saturday morning following a very cold Friday afternoon. Colder air will begin to settle in tonight with overnight lows falling into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds will remain light, but a breeze will create a wind chill. Skies remain mostly clear through the evening and overnight.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Adult Activity Center to host National Health and Fitness Fair on Nov. 19
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Adult Activity Center will host a National Health and Fitness Fair on Saturday, November 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, local agencies and businesses will provide tips and information on healthcare, lifestyle and coping with chronic illnesses such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: 4 displaced after overnight house fire in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. South Plains residents are being urged to winterize their homes ahead of tonight’s freeze. That includes dripping your faucets, leaving cabinets open beneath your sinks and sealing holes in exterior walls. Find more tips here: City urges Lubbock residents to winterize homes...
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: Truck hits parked car, house before driving off
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. A family was awoken by the sounds of crash out their front door early Friday morning. A white truck crashed into a car and the home of Brenna Wiles. No one was harmed, but it did cause extensive damage to one of...
KCBD
Fundraiser planned to help Allen ‘Tiny’ Gray, who spent 62 years as a first responder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Allen ‘Tiny’ Gray started his public service career as a volunteer firefighter in Idalou at 17-years-old and spent the next 62 years as a first responder. Tiny even helped train and inspire future EMTs, including his friend of 42 years, Gary Vaughn. “When we...
KCBD
One more warm afternoon before winter chill arrives
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The coldest air of the season will settle in Friday behind our next cold front moving through tomorrow. Temperatures will remain mild overnight tonight thanks to a 20 mph breeze from the south. Mostly clear skies with a very slim chance for an isolated shower late tonight and tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will range from the upper 40s to the lower 60s.
KCBD
Hard freeze ahead for the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mild temperatures highlight weather the next couple of days across the South Plains. A hard freeze, however, will follow. Areas of low visibility in fog and drizzle are possible through this morning under an overcast sky. There will be breaks in the overcast this afternoon, which will be quite breezy to somewhat windy. Highs will be in the 70s, about five to ten degrees above average for the time of year.
fox34.com
House fire reported in Arnett-Benson area
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people are displaced after a house fire in North Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue was called just after 3 a.m. to an area near Bates and Indiana, in the Arnett-Benson area. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries were reported. This...
What’s In This Weird Lubbock Roadside Mystery Bag?
I spotted a VERY unusual package by the side of the road on Thursday. It was about 4:00 on Thursday when I spotted this mystery bag by the side of the road at the four-way intersection of the Loop and the Interstate (heading towards the airport). The bag seemed to be made of black plastic, possibly garbage bags and was sealed close with healthy amounts of duck tape.
Get A Meal, and Give A Meal This Thanksgiving from The United Family!
This holiday season, we all could use a little help making the season special for you and your loved ones. United Supermarkets is doing their part as well, with "United For The Holidays!" Just enter below, and you could GET A MEAL, and GIVE A MEAL! Sign up to win...
Buttercream Dream: Inside One of Lubbock’s Best Designed Homes
One of Lubbock's most recognizable homes is currently for sale. This house, which I am dubbing "The Buttercream Dream," because of its exterior color, is a 4 bed, 4.5 bath that's a whopping 5,769 square feet situated on at nearly half acre lot. If I had the money, I would...
fox34.com
LPD conducting 3 follow-up crash investigations on Monday
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct three follow-up crash investigations on Monday, November 14th. The unit will start their investigations at 9:00 a.m. on the west bound access road of the 4800 block of South Loop 289. The Slide Road exit for the westbound main lanes of the South Loop will be closed. Westbound traffic from Quaker Avenue on the access road will be diverted eastbound onto 67th Street. South bound traffic on Utica Avenue will be turned back north at the access road. The parking lot driveways that feed out on to the westbound access road will be closed between 67th Street and just to the west of Utica Avenue.
The 10 Safest Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022
We already know Lubbock is considered one of the least safe cities in Texas, so many people are interested in moving to the parts of the city that are deemed the safest. Whether you are looking to start a family, or you just want to feel secure where you're living, it is important to consider the crime rate in the area you're in. Overall, Lubbock is only safer than 3% of cities in the U.S. with a total crime rate of 54 per 1,000 residents. The majority of these crimes being property related at 43 per 1,000 residents.
New Christmas Experience Opens in Lubbock Soon
The holidays are here and there will be a new Christmas event to enjoy in Lubbock. Eberley Brooks Events is putting on its first-ever Experience Christmas event. You will be able to do things like Santa, live concerts, shopping, snow globe, photo opportunities, s’mores, hot cocoa, and so much more.
